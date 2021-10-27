Nucleus Vision Rebrands Itself as Nitro Network as It Accelerates Its Growth in Building Decentralized Private Telecom Communication Networks

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a robust go-to-market strategy, product readiness and augmented teams, Nucleus Vision is geared to offer an alternative to cellular networks with its IoT-based decentralized private networks. This move is designed to create a hyperconnected world for next generation data, services and products.



The company has gained significant support from its community. Over 71+ thousand NCash holders provide access to liquidity of over $2.9 billion. Having built partnerships with various stakeholders in the past few years, the timing for this transformation could not have come at a better time.

A bigger agenda - Unlocking a 3 trillion dollar market opportunity

As an organization experiencing a holistic transformation, the new name reflects the magnitude of its vision and goals – of unlocking the 3 trillion dollar industry in private communication networks and exploring millions of use cases therein.

From a retail-focus to a much wider telecom-focus, the company's goal of building decentralized private communication networks is focused on empowering the community to build, own, monetize and use our networks in a transparent and decentralized ecosystem.

While Nucleus Vision reimagines itself and evolves into Nitro Network, the purpose of creating the foundation for smart connectivity remains immutable. Nitro Network's key stakeholders will continue to work in tandem to fulfill the larger mandate. The company envisages an extra boost for its brand image and increased support from the community in the context of the rebranding exercise and accelerated pace of growth,

Why the name Nitro

Nitro resonates with "speed" and defines the company's space. The word "Nitro" is also associated with "high speed'', "catalyst" and "booster" which is the vocabulary of the telecom industry and defines the generic category of the company.

About Nitro Network (formerly Nucleus Vision)

Nitro Network is building a world of private communication networks powered by IoT together with LoRaWAN/3G/4G and 5G. This hyperconnected world is the IoT alternative to cellular networks unlocking a $3 trillion market opportunity. The company's decentralized private telecom networks is a gamechanger built on a blockchain with its proprietary token NCash at the core that drives utility and value from unlimited use cases. Nitro Network is creating an inclusive ecosystem incentivizing users to own, operate and earn from the private networks of the future.

