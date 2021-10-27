The Worldwide Lime Sulfur Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% Between 2021 to 2029

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lime Sulfur Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides company executives, industry investors, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions regarding the opportunities in the global lime sulfur market. Lime sulfur market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2029.



Inorganic lime sulfur was first used in the year 1886 in the United States as a wash to control scale insects, and fumigated with hydrogen cyanide. The product has been widely used in horticulture and rose plantations in admiration of its quick and robust effectiveness in controlling bacterial fungi, molds, mildew, twig border, spider mites, rust and other conditions. In veterinary applications, lime sulfur dips are used for cats, dogs and horses. It is most often used for treatments of external parasites and ringworm (dermatophytosis). Lime sulfur dip treatment protocol varies with the nature of parasite being treated. Moreover, lime sulfur dips are the only effective treatment regimen for Demodex gatoi.



Adequate supply of food is of prime importance to the mankind aging back to the earliest human civilization. Historically, man has struggled to procure food supplies that against natural elements, and also pests and diseases of all sorts. Pests cause a phenomenal damage to crops as they spread rapidly and may destroy the crops overnight. Calcium polysulfide is a mixture of calcium and sulfur, most commonly called as lime sulfur has been used as a pesticide for over a century in both floriculture and horticulture. The product also finds first line use as a pesticide in veterinary application, predominantly companion animals.



Asia Pacific accounted as the largest and fastest growing region for lime sulfur and is expected to rise in the near future. North America followed Asia Pacific in terms of demand is anticipated to boost market growth of lime sulfur in the market. Other regions such as Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to boost market demand for lime sulfur during the forecast period.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irxb1j