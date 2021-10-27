Agrify to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on November 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer and Niv Krikov, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter in advance of the call.
|DATE:
|Wednesday, November 10, 2021
|TIME:
|8:00 a.m. ET
|DIAL-IN NUMBER:
|(844) 792-4409
|WEBCAST:
|Click here
|CONFERENCE ID:
|1576399
|REPLAY:
|(855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406
Available until 11:00 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Replay Code: 1576399
About Agrify (Nasdaq: AGFY)
Agrify is a vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry. Our proprietary micro-environment-controlled Vertical Farming Units (VFUs) enable our customers to produce the highest quality products with unmatched consistency, yield, and ROI at scale. Agrify brings data, science, and technology to its customers for unparalleled control over cultivation and extraction. For more information, please visit Agrify at http://www.agrify.com, and Precision Extraction, a division of Agrify, at http://www.precisionextraction.com.
