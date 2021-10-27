Tomorrow: Sounding Board to Present HCI Webcast on Designing Effective Learning Programs

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Designed to be popular, corporate learning programs are often optimized to earn high ratings from participants rather than improve performance or change behavior. When organizations look at the metrics, they see how much employees enjoyed the program instead of what was learned.

During this HCI webcast, Kip Kelly, Director of Sounding Board, will join Mary Slaughter, Global Head of Employee Experience at Morningstar and Jon Thompson, Director of Learning Experience and Innovation at The Coca-Cola Company, to explore the challenges of driving sustainable behavior change as it relates to designing learning solutions that last. The panelists will identify common challenges facing learning and development professionals and explore key concepts that drive effective learning transfer. Kelly, Slaughter and Thompson will also examine the role of cognitive capacity, layering, intrinsic enables, coherence and social connections to enhance learning.

Session attendees will take away practical tips to improve learning outcomes in their organizations. This webcast is approved for 1 General recertification credit by HRCI, 1 Professional Development Credit by SHRM and 1 credit hour towards HCI's recertification process.

