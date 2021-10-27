Tomorrow: Sounding Board to Present HCI Webcast on Designing Effective Learning Programs

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Kip Kelly, Director for Sounding Board, Inc., the world’s first scalable
leadership coaching company
|Will present the HCI webcast, "Designing Learning That Lasts," with Mary
Slaughter of Morningstar and Jon Thompson of the Coca-Cola Company
|Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET
Designed to be popular, corporate learning programs are often optimized to earn high ratings from participants rather than improve performance or change behavior. When organizations look at the metrics, they see how much employees enjoyed the program instead of what was learned.
During this HCI webcast, Kip Kelly, Director of Sounding Board, will join Mary Slaughter, Global Head of Employee Experience at Morningstar and Jon Thompson, Director of Learning Experience and Innovation at The Coca-Cola Company, to explore the challenges of driving sustainable behavior change as it relates to designing learning solutions that last. The panelists will identify common challenges facing learning and development professionals and explore key concepts that drive effective learning transfer. Kelly, Slaughter and Thompson will also examine the role of cognitive capacity, layering, intrinsic enables, coherence and social connections to enhance learning.
Session attendees will take away practical tips to improve learning outcomes in their organizations. This webcast is approved for 1 General recertification credit by HRCI, 1 Professional Development Credit by SHRM and 1 credit hour towards HCI's recertification process. For additional information, including registration, visit
About Sounding Board
Sounding Board helps companies accelerate leader development with a global managed, fully vetted network of world-class coaches, and an integrated technology platform designed to make professional coaching easier to manage, measure and scale. As one of the first to market with virtual 1:1 coaching and group coaching, Sounding Board supports organizations in developing critical leadership skills to drive real business impact. Sounding Board's cloud-based Coaching Management Platform enables companies to manage all coaching engagements, both internal and external coaches, in a single, unified, intelligent platform, with real-time data and reporting to track individual progress and organizational improvement. In 2021, Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution. For more information, visit soundingboardinc.com.