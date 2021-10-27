FMC GlobalSat to Acquire Santander Teleport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMC GlobalSat ("FMC"), a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless connectivity solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the ERZIA Group to acquire 100% of Santander Teleport "ST".

Originally established as a joint venture of ERZIA and MTN Satellite Communications (now Anuvu maritime division), ST has been ranked by the World Teleport Association (WTA) as one of the top 10 Teleport Operators in the world for more than 10 years, and in 2019 it was awarded the internationally prestigious "Independent Teleport of the Year" title.

Domiciled in Spain, ST boasts nearly 30 antennas ranging from 3 to 15 meters enabling Ku, Ka, X and C band reception and transmission within its expansive 100,000 square feet premises. Its location features temperate weather and ideal topography which maximizes look angles to fixed satellites providing seamless connectivity and eliminating many of the disruptive variables that can encumber efficiency. FMC, with ST's best-in-class infrastructure and facilities, is well equipped to actively service the significant growth in global data consumption and expand its reach with 5G wireless, terrestrial fiber and GEO, MEO, LEO (Low Earth Orbit) broadband satellite networks traffic.

ST boasts both ISO9001 and ISO27001 certifications, which are the international standards established to ensure the integrity of its quality management and information security management system (ISMS). Santander's customer-centric professionalism and innovative engineering design has been supporting satellite communications for a diverse population of industries including hundreds of cruise ships, yachts, commercial shipping and other maritime applications as well as numerous satellite operators, government businesses and strategic operation in Europe, Africa and Middle East.

The acquisition will solidify FMC's industry leading position providing customers connectivity solutions and its engineering support while increasing its presence in Europe, Africa and Middle East.

Emmanuel Cotrel, Chief Executive Officer of FMC, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Santander Teleport, a company with an unparalleled heritage, talented employees and unique position in the global satellite world, to the FMC family. We intend to develop this infrastructure and will invest in Santander Teleport's unique assets and strong human capital to keep continuing to deliver compelling and cost effective connectivity solutions for our customers. We are optimistic about Santander Teleport's ability to accelerate its growth, innovate and remain at the forefront of our discerning customers satisfaction and excellence, particularly in light of the LEO revolution".

Luis Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of ERZIA, commented, "This transaction, which occurs at a time of internal transformation for Santander Teleport and ERZIA Group, will provide further support, resources and momentum to reach our strategic goals. ERZIA founded Santander Teleport 10 years ago along with MTN Satellite Communications, its founder Richard Hadsall and the unconditional support of Carolina Hadsall, with the goal of becoming a world class facility to serve mostly the Maritime and Government markets. I can say proudly that goal was successfully achieved, and Santander Teleport will continue reaching new heights, capitalizing on its remarkable internal expertise, unparalleled network engineering, and strong customer-oriented culture. ERZIA will continue leveraging Santander Teleport's infrastructure for VIDA, its highly specialized maritime VSAT service based in Europe."

Approvals and Timing

FMC's acquisition of Santander Teleport has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Advisors

FMC: Investment Bank - Capital Insight LLC & Legal - Clifford Chance SLP Madrid

ERZIA: Legal - Garrigues

About FMC GlobalSat

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale Florida - USA, FMC GlobalSat is a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to businesses that require reliable, secure, and cost-effective broadband and M2M connectivity solutions.

FMC GlobalSat has pioneered the delivery of converged connectivity solutions on a global scale, by partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers that incorporates 5G wireless solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks and high- throughput satellite (HTS) communications. Our networks incorporate Tier 1 carriers, and satellite infrastructure that includes dozens of satellites, teleports and a 24/7 enterprise-grade global technical support organization which enable us to provide SD-Wan, direct VPN, MPLS, SCPC and other network tunnels while optimizing data traffic routes. For more information about FMC GlobalSat, please visit www.FMCGlobalSat.com

About ERZIA Group

ERZIA was founded nearly 20 years ago engineering and building an array of unique RF and microwave amplifiers, as well as sub-system integrated assemblies. Focused on high reliability and state-of-the-art performance, ERZIA expanded over the years to become one of the world's leading suppliers in the space, electronic warfare, and telecommunications segments. ERZIA founded the Santander Teleport in 2010 and started providing satellite communications to vessels sailing around the world through ERZIA Maritime in 2012. Today, the ERZIA Group serves renowned customers around the world through its different divisions, and more recently ERZIA Maritime has been rebranded as VIDA by ERZIA.

For more information about ERZIA, please visit www.erzia.com

Contact

Doug Cameron - dcameron@fmcglobalsat.com - +1-954-678-0697

