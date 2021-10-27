New Survey Finds More Than Half of Canadians Feel They Don’t Eat Enough Protein

The survey conducted by Chickapea , found that 55% of people and 63.6% of parents feel their children are not eating enough protein.



TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey conducted by Chickapea found that 55% of Canadians feel like they’re not eating an adequate amount of protein per day. One-hundred percent of the respondents feel that protein is an important part of their diet, but found lunch one of the hardest meals to include it in. In addition, 91.8% would like to include plant-based protein sources, adopting a flexitarian diet.

Out of the Canadians surveyed, 25.8% said they have a maximum of 15 to 30 minutes to cook a meal during the week. More than half of the respondents with children (63.6%) said they felt their kids do not eat enough protein per day.

“The importance of protein for overall health and wellness has garnered more attention over the past few years, yet it’s clear many Canadians still don’t feel like they’re incorporating enough into their daily diet,” said Shelby Taylor, founder of Chickapea. “As an entrepreneur and mom of two boys, I understand the importance of finding convenient, quick, and healthy meals that are high in quality protein.”

Made with simple, vegan, and organic ingredients, Taylor is challenging people to reimagine pasta as a protein source. Each of their products packs up to 23 grams of protein per serving and can be served hot or cold, making it great for packing lunches. You can easily add the pasta to meals in place of meat, including soups, salads, wraps, curries, stews etc.

“With November being World Vegan Month, now is a great time to rethink how our favourite foods can be turned into protein-rich meals. Whether you’re plant-based or eat a variety of food groups, using a high-protein base like Chickapea pasta makes it ultra convenient to make lunches or dinners in under 15 minutes.”

Chickapea’s high-protein pasta line includes:

Chickapea was recently ranked the #1 pulse-based pasta brand in Canada. To learn more about Chickapea’s high protein pasta line, visit www.chickapea.com . Shelby Taylor, founder, is available for interviews. High-res images are available upon request.

About Chickapea

Founded by entrepreneur Shelby Taylor in 2015, Chickapea is dedicated to providing plant-based, organic foods that are minimally processed, rich in nutrients and made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Ranked as the #1 pulse-based pasta in Canada, Chickapea is proud to be a certified B Corporation whose mission is to create good in the world through nutritious, organic meal options and impactful social contributions. Quickly gaining ground as a healthy brand people trust, Chickapea is the pasta of choice for many families, health food professionals, athletes, seniors and health-conscious consumers.