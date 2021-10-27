HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and an Increase in Quarterly Dividend

| Source: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

Asheville, North Carolina, UNITED STATES

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and an increase in its quarterly dividend.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year:

  • net income was $10.5 million, compared to $5.8 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.65, compared to $0.35;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.20%, compared to 0.62%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.62%, compared to 5.74%;
  • provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.5 million, compared to a provision of $950,000;
  • noninterest income increased $1.7 million, or 19.8% to $10.4 million from $8.6 million;
  • 376,435 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $27.71 per share;
  • organic net loan growth, which excludes U.S. Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and purchases of home equity lines of credit, was $9.7 million, or 1.5% annualized compared to $10.4 million, or 1.6% annualized; and
  • organic net commercial loan growth, which excludes SBA PPP loans, was $37.0 million, or 7.7% annualized compared to $33.7 million, or 7.6% annualized.

In addition to the improvements in the provision for credit losses and noninterest income discussed above, earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was positively impacted by a $2.2 million, or 8.6% increase in net interest income driven by lower borrowing costs.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, reflecting a $0.01, or 12.5% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. This is the third increase of the quarterly dividend since the Company initiated cash dividends in November 2018. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2021.

"We are very pleased to report a 1.20% annualized ROA and 10.62% annualized ROE for the current quarter as our profitability improvement plan and balance sheet restructuring begins to positively impact our financial results," said Dana Stonestreet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our plan announced last quarter included branch closures, paying off our remaining long-term borrowings, and bringing our back-office SBA loan servicing process in-house. In July 2021, we transitioned our SBA loan servicing process in-house and in September 2021 we successfully completed all nine previously announced branch closures. Our tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.41% from 3.00% for the same quarterly period last year as interest expense decreased due to the early payoff of all of our longer-term borrowings. Again, we were able to release reserves this quarter with a $1.5 million benefit for credit losses resulting from some improvements in projected credit losses since last quarter. As all our diversified lines of business mature, we are well positioned to continue building a higher performing community bank, leading to greater shareholder value.

In addition, for the second year in a row, HomeTrust Bank has been named Best Small Bank in North Carolina by Newsweek. I congratulate our teammates who have made this achievement possible. While we continue to focus on excellence in both customer-facing roles and customer support, we also offer enhanced digital capabilities to meet the needs of our customers for the future."

COVID-19 Update

Loan Programs. During the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company completed its origination participation in the SBA PPP as the program came to an end. As of September 30, 2021, PPP loans totaled $28.8 million, which included $611,000 in net deferred fees that will be accreted into interest income over the remaining life of the loans. If the loans are forgiven, these fees will be accelerated into income at that time. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company earned $424,000 in fees through accretion, including some accelerated accretion resulting from loan forgiveness. The Company has worked with the SBA and its customers to forgive a total of $82.5 million in PPP loans during its participation in the program.

Loan Modifications.   As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $1.0 million in loans with full principal and interest payment deferrals related to COVID-19 compared to $107,000 at June 30, 2021. Substantially all loans placed on full payment deferral during the pandemic have come out of deferral and borrowers are either making regular loan payments or interest-only payments through the end of calendar year 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $67.8 million in commercial loan deferrals on interest-only payments compared to $78.9 million at June 30, 2021.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $2.2 million, or 8.6% to $27.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $25.5 million for the comparative quarter in fiscal 2021. Interest and dividend income decreased by $1.1 million, or 3.8%, primarily driven by lower average balances on loans and commercial paper combined with lower yields. Average interest-earning assets decreased $187.4 million, or 5.4% to $3.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average balance of total loans receivable decreased by $55.7 million, or 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year primarily due to the decrease in PPP loans outstanding. The average balance of commercial paper and deposits in other banks decreased $146.6 million, or 34.6% as the Company used excess liquidity to reduce borrowings between the periods, primarily during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average balance of other interest-earning assets decreased $17.2 million, or 44.2% driven by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock due to the reduction in FHLB borrowings, and an increase in Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investments resulting in higher rates earned for the current period. Net interest margin (on a fully taxable-equivalent basis) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased to 3.41% from 3.00% for the same period a year ago as all higher rate long-term borrowings were repaid during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $1.1 million, or 3.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period last year, which was primarily a result of a $697,000, or 2.4% decrease in loan interest income, a $550,000, or 62.4% decrease in interest income from commercial paper and deposits in other banks, partially offset by a $107,000, or 23.9% increase in other investment income. The lower interest income in each category was primarily driven by the decrease in average balances, discussed above. In addition, average loan yields decreased 5 basis points to 3.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 4.02% in the corresponding quarter last year. Average yields on commercial paper and deposits in other banks decreased 36 basis points to 0.47% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 0.83% in the corresponding quarter last year. Average yields on securities available for sale decreased 49 basis points to 1.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 1.99% in the corresponding quarter last year. The overall average yield on interest-earning assets increased four basis points to 3.61% for the current quarter compared to 3.57% in the same quarter last year primarily due to the change in mix of interest-earning assets, as excess liquidity was used to repay long-term borrowings and reduce short-term interest-earning assets with lower yields.

Total interest expense decreased $3.3 million, or 67.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period last year. The decrease was driven by a $1.7 million, or 51.7% decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $1.7 million, or 98.5% decrease in interest expense on borrowings. Average interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased $29.7 million, or 1.3%, which was more than offset by the 30 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits, down to 0.27% compared to 0.57% in the same period last year. Average borrowings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 decreased $419.5 million, or 88.3% along with a 124 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings compared to the same period last year. The increase in average deposits (interest and noninterest-bearing) was due to successful deposit gathering campaigns and funds from PPP loans and other government stimulus. The decrease in the average cost of borrowings was primarily driven by the early retirement of long-term borrowings reducing the average balance and partially driven by a shift to short-term borrowings at lower rates. The overall average cost of funds decreased 45 basis points to 0.27% for the current quarter compared to 0.72% in the same quarter last year due primarily to the impact of lower rates.

Noninterest income increased $1.7 million, or 19.8% to $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $8.6 million for the same period in the previous year primarily due to a $713,000, or 21.3% increase in gain on sale of loans, a $505,000, or 106.5% increase in loan income and fees, a $275,000, or 13.1% increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and a $215,000, or 16.2% increase in operating lease income. The increase in gain on the sale of loans was driven by an increase in gains from sales of SBA loans in the current period as this line of business improves from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, $63.8 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold with gains of $2.1 million compared to $96.0 million sold and gains of $2.2 million in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. There were $14.4 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans sold with gains of $1.7 million in the current quarter compared to $15.1 million sold and gains of $1.0 million in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. In addition, $47.4 million of home equity loans were sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 for a gain of $267,000 compared to $20.0 million sold and gains of $100,000 in the corresponding quarter. The $505,000, or 106.5% increase in loan income and fees was primarily a result of $313,000 in additional loan servicing fees from bringing the Company's SBA loan servicing process in-house beginning July 1, 2021 and $257,000 in additional prepayment fee income from our equipment finance line of business during the current quarter. Other increases in noninterest income were primarily driven by an increase in customer spending as a result of economic recovery from the pandemic.

Noninterest expense of $26.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was unchanged compared to the same period last year. An increase of $380,000, or 116.9% in marketing and advertising was partially offset by a decrease of $367,000, or 8.6% in other noninterest expense primarily driven by lower depreciation expense on operating lease equipment for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period last year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company's income tax expense increased $1.6 million to $3.0 million from $1.4 million as a result of greater taxable income. The effective tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were 22.0% and 20.1%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets and liabilities both decreased by $43.4 million down to $3.5 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021. The decrease in assets was primarily driven by a cumulative decrease of $44.9 million, or 18.1% in cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit in other banks, and debt securities available for sale, and a $13.6 million, or 0.5% decrease in loans receivable as the Company redirected its excess liquidity to continue paying down borrowings during the period. These decreases were partially offset by a $11.6 million, or 12.4% increase in loans held for sale primarily related to additional SBA commercial loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and home equity loans originated for sale during the period, and a $7.1 million, or 3.7% increase in commercial paper.

Total loans decreased $13.6 million, or 0.5% to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2021 from the balance at June 30, 2021. The decrease was driven by PPP forgiveness of $18.3 million and a $32.7 million, or 4.3% decrease in retail consumer loans resulting from a reduction in one-to-four family loans and indirect auto finance loans. This decrease was partially offset by a $37.0 million, or 1.9% increase in commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) as the Company continues its focus on the growth of this loan segment.

Stockholders' equity remained at $396.5 million at September 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021. Increases within stockholders' equity including $10.5 million in net income and $1.1 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises were offset by repurchases of 376,435 shares of common stock at an average cost of $27.71, or approximately $10.4 million and $1.3 million related to cash dividends declared. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $34.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 compared to $35.5 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total gross loans excluding PPP loans was 1.28% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.32% at June 30, 2021. The overall decrease was largely driven by lower expected credit losses estimated by management based on an improving economic outlook.

Provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to a $950,000 provision for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2021. Net loan recoveries totaled $273,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $699,000 for the same period last year. Net recoveries as a percentage of average loans were (0.04)% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net charge-offs of 0.10% for the corresponding quarter last year.

Nonperforming assets decreased by $6.0 million, or 47.0% to $6.8 million, or 0.19% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to $12.8 million, or 0.36% of total assets at June 30, 2021. The significant decrease from last quarter was primarily a result of the payoff of two commercial real estate loan relationships totaling $5.1 million. Nonperforming assets included $6.7 million in nonaccruing loans and $45,000 in REO at September 30, 2021, compared to $12.6 million and $188,000 in nonaccruing loans and REO, respectively, at June 30, 2021. Included in nonperforming loans are $930,000 of loans restructured from their original terms of which $186,000 was current at September 30, 2021, with respect to their modified payment terms. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.25% at September 30, 2021 and 0.46% at June 30, 2021.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.65% at September 30, 2021 from 0.76% at June 30, 2021. Classified assets decreased to $22.5 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $26.7 million at June 30, 2021 primarily due to the payoff of two commercial real estate loan relationships discussed above. The Company's overall asset quality metrics continue to demonstrate its commitment to growing and maintaining a loan portfolio with a moderate risk profile; however, the Company will remain diligent in its review of the portfolio and overall economy as it continues to maneuver through the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and rising inflation.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had assets of $3.5 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in HomeTrust's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on their website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These risks could cause the Company's actual results for fiscal 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, the Company and could negatively affect its operating and stock performance. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or the documents they file with or furnish to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions they might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that they cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM


Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021(1)		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Assets         
Cash$22,431  $22,312  $24,621  $27,365  $29,472 
Interest-bearing deposits20,142  28,678  139,474  198,979  141,672 
Cash and cash equivalents42,573  50,990  164,095  226,344  171,144 
Commercial paper196,652  189,596  238,445  183,778  204,867 
Certificates of deposit in other banks35,495  40,122  42,015  48,637  52,361 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value124,576  156,459  162,417  153,540  96,159 
Other investments, at cost20,891  23,710  28,899  39,572  38,949 
Loans held for sale105,161  93,539  86,708  118,439  124,985 
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs2,719,642  2,733,267  2,690,153  2,678,624  2,769,396 
Allowance for credit losses(34,406) (35,468) (36,059) (39,844) (43,132)
Net loans2,685,236  2,697,799  2,654,094  2,638,780  2,726,264 
Premises and equipment, net68,568  70,909  70,886  70,104  59,418 
Accrued interest receivable8,429  7,933  8,271  9,796  10,648 
Real estate owned ("REO")45  188  143  252  144 
Deferred income taxes15,722  16,901  16,889  18,626  19,209 
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")93,679  93,108  93,877  93,326  92,775 
Goodwill25,638  25,638  25,638  25,638  25,638 
Core deposit intangibles250  343  473  638  840 
Other assets58,445  57,488  55,763  52,501  50,633 
Total assets$3,481,360  $3,524,723  $3,648,613  $3,679,971  $3,674,034 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity         
Liabilities         
Deposits$2,987,284  $2,955,541  $2,908,478  $2,743,269  $2,742,046 
Borrowings40,000  115,000  275,000  475,000  475,000 
Other liabilities57,565  57,663  58,683  56,978  56,637 
Total liabilities3,084,849  3,128,204  3,242,161  3,275,247  3,273,683 
Stockholders' equity         
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding         
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized (2)163  167  167  168  170 
Additional paid in capital151,425  160,582  162,010  166,352  170,204 
Retained earnings249,331  240,075  248,767  242,182  234,023 
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares(5,687) (5,819) (5,951) (6,083) (6,216)
Accumulated other comprehensive income1,279  1,514  1,459  2,105  2,170 
Total stockholders' equity396,511  396,519  406,452  404,724  400,351 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,481,360  $3,524,723  $3,648,613  $3,679,971  $3,674,034 


   
(1)Derived from audited financial statements.
(2)Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 16,307,658 at September 30, 2021; 16,636,483 at June 30, 2021; 16,655,347 at March 31, 2021, 16,791,027 at December 31, 2020; and 17,020,724 at September 30, 2020.
   

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Interest and dividend income     
Loans$27,895  $27,234  $28,592 
Commercial paper and interest-bearing deposits331  467  881 
Debt securities available for sale524  496  528 
Other investments555  609  448 
Total interest and dividend income29,305  28,806  30,449 
Interest expense     
Deposits1,572  1,774  3,253 
Borrowings26  1,034  1,687 
Total interest expense1,598  2,808  4,940 
Net interest income27,707  25,998  25,509 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(1,460) (955) 950 
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses29,167  26,953  24,559 
Noninterest income     
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts2,372  2,376  2,097 
Loan income and fees979  529  474 
Gain on sale of loans held for sale4,057  5,423  3,344 
BOLI income518  605  532 
Operating lease income1,540  1,494  1,325 
Other, net886  733  867 
Total noninterest income10,352  11,160  8,639 
Noninterest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits15,280  16,265  15,207 
Net occupancy expense2,317  2,511  2,293 
Computer services2,324  2,499  2,307 
Telephone, postage, and supplies712  777  662 
Marketing and advertising705  655  325 
Deposit insurance premiums566  438  511 
REO related expense142  120  213 
Core deposit intangible amortization93  130  238 
Branch closure and restructuring expenses  1,513   
Prepayment penalties on borrowings  19,034   
Other3,877  4,291  4,244 
Total noninterest expense26,016  48,233  26,000 
Income (loss) before income taxes13,503  (10,120) 7,198 
Income tax expense (benefit)2,976  (2,712) 1,445 
Net income (loss)$10,527  $(7,408) $5,753 

Per Share Data

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Net income (loss) per common share:(1)     
Basic$0.66  $(0.46) $0.35 
Diluted$0.65  $(0.46) $0.35 
Average shares outstanding:     
Basic15,761,247  15,894,342  16,230,990 
Diluted16,146,611  15,894,342  16,469,242 
Book value per share at end of period$24.31  $23.83  $23.52 
Tangible book value per share at end of period (2)$22.73  $22.28  $21.98 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.08  $0.08  $0.07 
Total shares outstanding at end of period16,307,658  16,636,483  17,020,724 


   
(1)Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2)See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Performance ratios: (1) 
Return on assets (ratio of net income (loss) to average total assets)1.20% (0.81)% 0.62%
Return on equity (ratio of net income (loss) to average equity)10.62  (7.30) 5.74 
Tax equivalent yield on earning assets(2)3.61  3.43  3.57 
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities0.27  0.44  0.72 
Tax equivalent average interest rate spread (2)3.34  2.99  2.85 
Tax equivalent net interest margin(2) (3)3.41  3.10  3.00 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities137.94  132.52  125.51 
Operating expense to average total assets2.96  5.26  2.81 
Efficiency ratio68.36  129.81  76.14 
Efficiency ratio - adjusted (4)67.80  73.86  75.45 


   
(1)Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2)The weighted average rate for municipal leases is adjusted for a 24% combined federal and state tax rate since the interest from these leases is tax exempt.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.


 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Asset quality ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)0.19% 0.36% 0.37% 0.40% 0.40%
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1)0.25  0.46  0.49  0.54  0.52 
Total classified assets to total assets0.65  0.76  0.76  0.74  0.73 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1)510.63  281.38  272.64  274.05  299.11 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.27  1.30  1.34  1.49  1.56 
Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans excluding PPP loans(2)1.28  1.32  1.38  1.52  1.61 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)(0.04) (0.04) (0.03) (0.01) 0.10 
Capital ratios:         
Equity to total assets at end of period11.39% 11.25% 11.14% 11.00% 10.90%
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2)10.73  10.59  10.50  10.36  10.25 
Average equity to average assets11.27  11.06  10.79  10.95  10.85 


   
(1)Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At September 30, 2021, there were $930,000 of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $3.4 million, or 51.2% of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments.
(2)See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.

Average Balance Sheet Data

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
 Average
Balance
Outstanding		 Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)		 Yield/
Rate(2)		 Average
Balance
Outstanding		 Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)		 Yield/
Rate(2)
  
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans receivable(1)$2,819,716  $28,205  3.97% $2,875,432  $28,902  4.02%
Commercial paper and deposits in other banks277,564  331  0.47% 424,170  881  0.83%
Securities available for sale138,435  524  1.50% 106,268  528  1.99%
Other interest-earning assets(3)21,731  555  10.13% 38,946  448  4.61%
Total interest-earning assets3,257,446  29,615  3.61% 3,444,816  30,759  3.57%
Other assets260,976      251,648     
Total assets$3,518,422      $3,696,464     
Liabilities and equity:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing checking accounts635,456  397  0.25% 560,481  397  0.28%
Money market accounts988,990  367  0.15% 825,545  550  0.27%
Savings accounts223,658  41  0.07% 200,543  37  0.07%
Certificate accounts457,865  767  0.67% 689,709  2,269  1.32%
Total interest-bearing deposits2,305,969  1,572  0.27% 2,276,278  3,253  0.57%
Borrowings55,464  26  0.18% 475,000  1,687  1.42%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2,361,433  1,598  0.27% 2,751,278  4,940  0.72%
Noninterest-bearing deposits708,219      484,336     
Other liabilities52,305      59,935     
Total liabilities3,121,957      3,295,549     
Stockholders' equity396,465      400,915     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,518,422      $3,696,464     
            
Net earning assets$896,013      $693,538     
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities137.94%     125.21%    
Tax-equivalent:           
Net interest income  $28,017      $25,819   
Interest rate spread    3.34%     2.85%
Net interest margin(4)    3.41%     3.00%
Non-tax-equivalent:           
Net interest income  $27,707      $25,509   
Interest rate spread    3.30%     2.82%
Net interest margin(4)    3.37%     2.96%


   
(1)The average loans receivable, net balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $310 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
(3)The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, and SBIC investments.
(4)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Commercial loans:         
Commercial real estate$1,132,764  $1,142,276  $1,088,178  $1,056,971  $1,068,255 
Construction and development187,900  179,427  162,820  172,892  216,757 
Commercial and industrial153,612  141,341  140,579  138,761  148,413 
Equipment finance341,995  317,920  291,950  272,761  250,813 
Municipal leases142,100  140,421  129,141  128,549  130,337 
PPP loans28,762  46,650  73,090  64,845  80,816 
Total commercial loans1,987,133  1,968,035  1,885,758  1,834,779  1,895,391 
Retail consumer loans         
One-to-four family384,901  406,549  430,001  452,421  459,285 
HELOCs - originated129,791  130,225  131,867  125,397  135,885 
HELOCs - purchased33,943  38,976  46,086  58,640  61,535 
Construction and land/lots69,835  66,027  68,118  75,108  78,799 
Indirect auto finance106,184  115,093  119,656  122,947  128,466 
Consumer7,855  8,362  8,667  9,332  10,035 
Total retail consumer loans732,509  765,232  804,395  843,845  874,005 
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs2,719,642  2,733,267  2,690,153  2,678,624  2,769,396 
Allowance for credit losses(34,406) (35,468) (36,059) (39,844) (43,132)
Net loans$2,685,236  $2,697,799  $2,654,094  $2,638,780  $2,726,264 

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Core deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing accounts$711,764  $636,414  $528,711  $469,998  $458,157 
NOW accounts621,675  644,958  727,240  654,960  608,968 
Money market accounts987,650  975,001  927,519  882,366  826,970 
Savings accounts220,614  226,391  221,537  209,699  202,787 
Total core deposits2,541,703  2,482,764  2,405,007  2,217,023  2,096,882 
Certificates of deposit445,581  472,777  503,471  526,246  645,164 
Total deposits$2,987,284  $2,955,541  $2,908,478  $2,743,269  $2,742,046 

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio; tangible book value; tangible book value per share; tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Noninterest expense$26,016  $48,233  $26,000 
Less: branch closure and restructuring expenses  1,513   
Less: prepayment penalties on borrowings  19,034   
Noninterest expense$26,016  $27,686  $26,000 
      
Net interest income$27,707  $25,998  $25,509 
Plus noninterest income10,352  11,160  8,639 
Plus tax equivalent adjustment310  325  310 
Net interest income plus noninterest income – as adjusted$38,369  $37,483  $34,458 
Efficiency ratio - adjusted67.80% 73.86% 75.45%
Efficiency ratio68.36% 129.81% 76.14%

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Total stockholders' equity$396,511  $396,519  $406,452  $404,724  $400,351 
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes25,830  25,902  26,002  26,130  26,285 
Tangible book value (1)$370,681  $370,617  $380,450  $378,594  $374,066 
Common shares outstanding16,307,658  16,636,483  16,655,347  16,791,027  17,020,724 
Tangible book value per share$22.73  $22.28  $22.84  $22.55  $21.98 
Book value per share$24.31  $23.83  $24.40  $24.10  $23.52 


   
(1)Tangible book value is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020
Tangible equity(1)$370,681  $370,617  $380,450  $378,594  $374,066 
Total assets3,481,360  3,524,723  3,648,613  3,679,971  3,674,034 
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes25,830  25,902  26,002  26,130  26,285 
Total tangible assets(2)$3,455,530  $3,498,821  $3,622,611  $3,653,841  $3,647,749 
Tangible equity to tangible assets10.73% 10.59% 10.50% 10.36% 10.25%


   
(1)Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.
(2)   Total tangible assets is equal to total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of net income (loss), EPS, ROA, and ROE as adjusted to exclude branch closure/restructuring expenses and prepayment penalties on borrowings:

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
Branch closure and restructuring expenses$  $1,513  $ 
Prepayment penalties on borrowings  19,034   
Total adjustments  20,547   
Tax effect  4,829   
Total adjustments, net of tax  15,718   
Net income (loss) (GAAP)10,527  (7,408) 5,753 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$10,527  $8,310  $5,753 
Per Share Data     
Average shares outstanding - basic15,761,247  15,894,342  16,230,990 
Average shares outstanding - diluted16,146,611  15,894,342  16,469,242 
Average shares outstanding - diluted (adjusted) (1)16,146,611  16,406,581  16,469,242 
Basic EPS     
Basic EPS (GAAP) (2)$0.66  $(0.46) $0.35 
Non-GAAP adjustment  0.98   
Adjusted basic EPS (non-GAAP) (3)$0.66  $0.52  $0.35 
Diluted EPS     
Diluted EPS (GAAP) (4)$0.65  $(0.46) $0.35 
Non-GAAP adjustment  0.96   
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (5)$0.65  $0.50  $0.35 
Average Balances     
Average assets$3,518,422  $3,669,597  $3,696,464 
Average equity396,465  405,933  400,915 
ROA     
ROA (GAAP)1.20% (0.81)% 0.62%
Non-GAAP adjustment% 1.72% %
Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)1.20% 0.91% 0.62%
ROE     
ROE (GAAP)10.62% (7.30)% 5.74%
Non-GAAP adjustment% 15.49% %
Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)10.62% 8.19% 5.74%


   
(1)Average shares outstanding - diluted were adjusted for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to include potentially dilutive shares not considered due to the corresponding net losses under GAAP.
(2)Net income (loss) used in the basic EPS calculation includes an adjustment of $69 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 in relation to the two-class method.
(3)Adjusted net income used in the basic EPS calculation includes an adjustment of $(78) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 in relation to the two-class method.
(4)Net income (loss) used in the diluted EPS calculation includes an adjustment of $69 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 in relation to the two-class method.
(5)Adjusted net income used in the diluted EPS calculation includes an adjustment of $(76) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 in relation to the two-class method.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding net deferred loan costs) and the allowance for credit losses as adjusted to exclude PPP loans:

(Dollars in thousands)September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31
2020		 September 30,
2020
Total gross loans receivable (GAAP)$2,719,642  $2,733,267  $2,690,153  $2,678,624  $2,769,396 
Less: PPP loans (1)28,762  46,650  73,090  64,845  80,816 
Adjusted loans (non-GAAP)$2,690,880  $2,686,617  $2,617,063  $2,613,779  $2,688,580 
          
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP)$34,406  $35,468  $36,059  $39,844  $43,132 
Allowance for credit losses / Adjusted loans (non-GAAP)1.28% 1.32% 1.38% 1.52% 1.60%


   
(1)PPP loans are fully guaranteed loans by the U.S. government. 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                EARNINGS
                            
                            
                                BANKING
                            
                            
                                QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data