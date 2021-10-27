International Wholesale Voice Carrier Market to hit $60 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The international wholesale voice carrier market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 60 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . International wholesale voice carrier services are witnessing a spike in adoption as the number of smartphones and VoIP-based devices continues to witness an upward spike.

The international wholesale voice carrier market is anticipated to showcase strong growth due to increasing activities by CSPs and telecom service providers in purchasing wholesale voice carrier services to improve revenues and mitigate financial losses, creating new avenues for market expansion. These services offer reliable and high-quality termination on wholesale voice traffic through VoIP and TDM networks, which can be leased or owned. This is also one of the major factors supporting market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4796

The interconnect billing service segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 10% from 2021 to 2027. The service helps organizations to accumulate, bill, and track both national & international carriers to provide effective auditing capabilities. The need for interconnect billing is rising as it offers 360-degree process efficiency, enables fast decision making, and better control & transparency. This has created a demand for interconnect billing services across telecom companies and rapid development in the telecom industry are major factors driving the market revenue.

The owned network segment is expected to witness a market share of over 65% in 2020 due to increasing investments by telecom operators to expand their infrastructures and growing demand for fiber optics. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to expand fiber optics will also offer significant growth opportunities to telecom operators.

The VoIP technology segment is anticipated to showcase substantial growth during 2021 to 2027. VoIP is enabled by the combination of different technologies employed to transmit voice communication over the Internet, Wide Area Network (WAN), or enterprise Local Area Network (LAN). VoIP solutions enable cost-effective and hassle-free integrations to bring together phones, social media, chats, voicemails, emails, and other communication channels used by enterprises.

Europe is projected to grow exponentially in the global international wholesale voice carrier market at over 10% CAGR through 2027. Increasing penetration of 5G network services and government initiatives to analyze mobile termination rates is boosting the regional industry expansion. For instance, in July 2021, the Delegated Regulation that sets single maximum union-wide voice termination rates became applicable. The single maximum union will reduce fragmentation and facilitate a more competitive cross-border environment. This regulation benefits European customers through different offers on mobile calls.

Some major findings of the international wholesale voice carrier market report include:

The market is witnessing a rapid growth in the adoption to address dynamic requirements for increasing voice traffic and high-quality roaming services.





The adoption of wholesale voice and data services to address the dynamic requirements of increasing voice traffic and high-quality roaming services.





Europe international wholesale voice carrier market is propelled by the majority of voice wholesalers expanding their infrastructures to add new destinations to their voice terminations.





Major players operating in the international wholesale voice carrier market are AT&T, Inc., BT Group PLC, BCE, Inc., CenturyLink, China Telecom, and Deutsche Telekom.





Companies operating in the market are focusing on improving their international wholesale voice carrier technology and developing innovative solutions.





Companies operating in the international wholesale voice carrier market are focusing on developing innovative solutions. For instance, in September 2021, BT Wholesale launched a new suite of digital solutions, WHC Express and Broadband One, for channel partners. WHC Express offers flexibility to make and receive calls on the same number for small business customers. Broadband One allows channel partners to provide nationwide coverage and ultra-fast speed up to 1Gbps for small business customers. This launch helped the company to increase its revenue and market presence.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4796

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.