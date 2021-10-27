Project Management Innovator ZenHub Introduces the ZenHub Community

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenHub, the only team collaboration and project management solution built into GitHub, today formally launched the ZenHub Community, an online nexus where Agile software developers and product management professionals can connect with like-minded individuals in software, product, and project management from around the world. The goal of the ZenHub Community is to empower technical and product teams and ZenHub users to advance their skill sets and careers with helpful tips, insights, and support.



“As the needs of our users evolved, we knew the best way to build better knowledge and outcomes would be from collaboration, so creating the ZenHub Community to enable our users to learn from each other was an easy decision,” said Aaron Upright, Zenhub’s co-founder and head of strategic accounts. “This new online community serves as an open, welcoming destination for developers and product managers to collaborate with one another, share tips, and work together to build solutions that benefit the entire industry.”

For those project management and Agile development leaders that participate in the ZenHub Community, the benefits are myriad:

Engage in networking opportunities with your peers in tech and product management

Learn best practices on Agile, product management, and project management from peers who work in this field every day

Gain valuable lessons to speed the trajectory of your career

Get first access to ZenHub’s latest feature launches and Beta launches

Discover insights into how other teams at top-performing companies are using ZenHub to make their daily tasks easier



Interested Agile developers, project managers, and product professionals can sign up at https://community.zenhub.com/ in less than 30 seconds. Learn more by reading this blog post or the ZenHub Community FAQ .

About ZenHub

ZenHub helps software-led organizations build better software faster. More than 150,000 developers, product owners, and project managers in over 2,500 organizations ranging from disruptive startups to global enterprises have leveraged ZenHub to improve their Software Development Lifecycle and deliver value to their customers. For more information, visit http://www.zenhub.com.

