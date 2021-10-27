Sisu Announces Strategic Collaboration With Keller Williams

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisu, an industry-leading real estate data analytics and coaching software provider, announces a strategic collaboration with Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise.

Through a deep integration in KW Command, a smart CRM-plus solution, more than 250 KW real estate productivity coaches within KW MAPS Coaching, the coaching division of KW, now also have access to Sisu-powered coaching dashboards, leaderboards, coaching reports and a sales contest system. Beginning in Q4' 21, all the new Sisu-powered capabilities will be live.

Beginning in Q4' 21, productivity coaches will have a holistic view of all KW agents and brokerages participating in KW MAPS Coaching's productivity coaching program, via Sisu's organizational reporting embedded into KW Command.

"Our very first customers were Keller Williams teams and we have been working closely with a large number of KW MAPS coaches and the teams they coach, so we are honored to advance our relationship with KW and the KW MAPS Coaching organization," said Brian Charlesworth, CEO and Founder of Sisu.

All data driving the new functionality is garnered from KW Command with no additional data entry needed from agents.

"For our more than 105,000 monthly active users of KW Command, Sisu will act as a continued powerful accelerant for our engagement by gamifying and adding production leaderboards," said Chris Cox, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, kwx, the holding company of KW. "And, the new capabilities allow our productivity coaches to be even better partners for agents and brokerages in driving progress toward business goals."

"It is absolutely vital to provide a foundation of accountability and consistent CRM usage for agents in their first 90 days," said Matt Green, Head of Agent Growth & Partner Experience, kwx. "The collaboration between KW and Sisu is a natural fit as it provides the enabling technology that magnifies the impact of a talented coach."

About Us

Founded in 2016, Utah-based Sisu provides real estate data analytics, agent coaching, transaction management and back-office management software for over 1,500 real estate teams and brokerages. Sisu is currently used by over 30,000 worldwide agents and 65,000 vendors and processing $213B in transaction closed volume and $8B in total gross commission income (GCI).

