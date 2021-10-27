Else Nutrition Outpacing Category/Competitive Growth Benchmarks on Amazon U.S.

-Last 6 months on platform: Else growth rate exceeds that of competitive brands in same category.

-62% Repeat Purchase rate on the platform, exceeds same category brands’ rate by double-digits.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company is pleased to announce strong performance results on the Amazon platform. According to recent Amazon data, Else Nutrition sales have grown by an average of approximately 10% month-over-month over the last 6 months; outpacing growth by brands in the same category to Else, each month.

Further indicators of the Company’s performance on the world’s largest E-commerce marketplace:

62% repurchase rate, compared to 40-45% repurchase rate for brands in same category.

16% of purchasers have procured the product at least 10 times or more.

Subscriptions on the platform have grown rapidly and continue to grow.



“We’re very encouraged by these results,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “This robust growth and high repurchase rate are showing that there’s a strong and loyal base of customers for our clean whole foods-based products.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

