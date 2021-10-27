Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces 2021 Annual Dividend

EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ: SHEN) declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share.



The dividend will be payable December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021. This dividend will be Shentel’s sixty-second consecutive year of annual dividends.

“We are pleased to continue our tradition of an annual dividend. With the sale of our wireless business in July, and the distribution of an $18.75 per share special dividend in August, we have now re-aligned the annual dividend with the expected earnings per share for continuing operations,” said President and CEO Christopher E. French. “We are well positioned to continue investing in the long-term growth of our broadband business and to continue returning capital to our shareholders.”

