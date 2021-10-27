STEVE ALESIO JOINS VITA INCLINATA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the addition of Steve Alesio to the company’s board of directors. Alesio will utilize decades of executive experience at several of the nation’s largest financial institutions to help guide all facets of Vita’s growth.



“I’m attracted to Vita because they're focused on something that's fundamentally important—saving lives and dramatically improving safety in the workplace,” Alesio said. “The elements for their successful expansion reside in scaling financial, human resources, and manufacturing capabilities. I look forward to helping the team meet these goals while continuing to find new product applications to fit additional market needs.”

Alesio has vast experience helping businesses scale their operations as well as the financial acumen obtained from his private equity work and many years of leading businesses. He is currently serving as a board member of the Agile Growth Corporation, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), and a former board member of Alfresco Software, Artius Acquisition, Inc. another SPAC-related organization, and CDW. In addition to his board memberships, Alesio served as an operating partner at Providence Equity Partners, chairman, and CEO at Dun & Bradstreet, and president of the Small Business Services Group at American Express.

“Steve Alesio is an ideal addition to our board,” said Caleb Carr, CEO, Vita. “We are excited for him to bring financial guidance and operational know-how to scale Vita and ultimately drive the company’s financial acceleration into the global marketplace.”

Witness the Rescue System Litter Attachment’s real-world capabilities in the Black Hawk helicopter rescue ops training race, legacy hoist vs. the Vita Rescue System video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLi1y0b447M .

About Vita Inclinata

A friend’s death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of “Bring them home, every time,” Vita’s technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7d031fc-5c49-49d9-8a54-74e9a37e97d2



