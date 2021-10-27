Emerging Markets Report: A Moment of Truth for the Mockingbird

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 4, KWESST Micro Systems, Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) pushed out a press release that we’ve frankly been waiting for. One of its top technologies is at an inflection point.



Vis-à-vis the release, the Company announced several favorable developments regarding the introduction to market of its Phantom™ electronic battlefield decoy. For those new to KWESST, Phantom™ is a programmable radio frequency ("RF") generator that can mimic the electronic communications of NATO forces, thus fooling adversaries as to their location.

It is in effect, a battlefield mockingbird.

Before we get into that further, here are the highlights of the release:

Advanced negotiations with a global defense contractor to provide Phantom units as part of the contractor's tender for armored vehicles to a large NATO customer

The U.S. Department of Defense requests showcase demonstrations for Phantom TM

Demonstrations, requests for pricing, underway with other NATO customers

Growing suite of patents, strong IP protection

It seems to us that each of those bullets could be a release unto itself, and as we always remind the reader when reflecting on notes from KWESST, it’s not that often you see the names dropped that KWESST drops.

It’s also worth noting that PhantomTM also provides the ability to see radio frequency energy of both adversaries and friendly forces and gives the user a high-fidelity planning capability for optimal placement for maximum effectiveness.

Should the negotiations with the defense contractor be successful and the tender awarded, it is expected that the accompanying requirement for PhantomTM will result in a contract worth more than $40 million (U.S.) for KWESST depending on the number of vehicles purchased, with initial revenue in the current fiscal year and ramping up in 2023 and 2024. Followers would be wise to follow KWESST’s news feed for progress updates regarding the mockingbird technology.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at: http://www.emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC was paid one hundred fifty thousand dollars by KWESST Micro Systems, Inc. on 03/08/2021. EMC and KWESST extended the agreement on 06/08/2021 and EMC has since been paid an additional six hundred thousand dollars. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave STE 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com