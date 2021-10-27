Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Markets, 2021-2026 - Increasing Adoption of AR/VR in Social Network Platforms to Fuel Popularity of AR Smart Glasses

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses estimated at 255.6 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.8 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 80.3% over the analysis period.

Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 76.9% CAGR to reach 6.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.

Smart AR glasses are typically heads-up displays in the form of specialized eyewear. Form factors of smart AR glasses range from simple assisted reality glasses to MR Holographic Displays. AR/VR smart glass technology is experiencing increasing adoption in various sectors such as field service, logistics, manufacturing, operation, and inspection. AR/VR smart glasses have the capability to improve and also take the place of current technology solutions in supply chains.

Organizations using AR wearable electronics are showing applications that result in improvements in productivity, efficiency, and also compliance. The market is expected to gain from the developments in machine vision and AI and also analytics and big data. Object and face tracking enhancements, voice recognition and other capabilities will augment the adoption of AR and VR. The AR/VR smart glasses market is also expected to gain from the Industry 4.0 and the growing interest in AR/VR technology among gamers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 257.1 Thousand Units in 2020, While China is Forecast to Reach 460.4 Thousand Units by 2026

The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market in the U.S. is estimated at 257.1 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 62.03% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 460.4 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 99.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.6% and 76.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 81.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 915.7 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period.



Smart Helmets Segment to Reach 1.5 Million Units by 2026

Smart Helmet feature a 360-degree camera, GPS, WLAN, Bluetooth, IR transmitter, and solid-state memory integrated into smart glasses. The unit displays graphical information, enabling workers to gain information on maintenance or repair from remote experts. Hands-free operations are a major advantage. In the global Smart Helmets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 71.6% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 53.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2.3 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 75.4 Thousand Units by the year 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Pandemic Triggers Need for Digital Interventions and Hybrid Workspaces, Presenting Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

China Uses AR Smart Glasses to Deal with COVID-19 Resurgence

COVID-19 Outbreak Drives Use of AR/VR Glasses in Defense Sector

Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media

Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Making Science Fiction a Reality

AR Glasses: Insights into Functionality

AR versus VR Glasses

Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Despite Early Failures, Long-term Remains Promising

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Intriguing Real-World & Potential Applications of Smart Glasses

Competition

Google Glass Failure & the Lessons Learnt

Google Glass Enterprise Edition: Focus on Industrial Applications

Microsoft's HoloLens: Wearable Holographic Computing

Products Stirring Smart Glasses Market with Innovative Functionality

Companies Betting Big on Next-Generation Smart AR Glass Technology

Upcoming Products in the Smart AR Glass Market: An Overview

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 51 Featured)

Atheer Inc.

Avegant Corp.

Daqri

Epson America Inc.

Everysight LTD

GlassUp

Google Inc.

Laforge Optical

Laster Technologies

Lumus Ltd.

Magic Leap Inc.

Meta Company

Microsoft Corp.

NVIS Inc.

Optinvent SA

Osterhout Design Group

Penny AB

Recon Instruments Inc.

Sony Corporation

Sulon Technologies Inc.

Tobii AB

Trivisio

Upskill

Vrvana Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Newer Capabilities of AR Spur Customer Interest in Smart AR Glasses

Select Innovations in Smart AR Glasses Market

Promising Applications of Smart AR Glass

Smart AR Glasses to Benefit from the Rising Focus on Remote Assistance

Smart AR Glasses Emerge as Enticing Options to Improve Business Flows and Efficiency

Increasing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/Industrial Sector

Rising Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market Opportunity for Smart Glasses in the Enterprise Sector

Burgeoning Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR Glasses

Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption of Smart AR Glasses in Industrial & Manufacturing Sector

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Popular Industrial-Grade Smart AR Glasses: A Review

Growing Prominence of AR/VR Technology in Gaming Industry to Boost Market Prospects

5G Network Technology and Digitization: Potential for AR/VR Smart Glasses Market

Increasing Adoption of AR/VR in Social Network Platforms to Fuel Popularity of AR Smart Glasses

Snapchat Spectacles AR Appears Poised to Step Up Smart AR Glasses Game

Surge in Online Shopping Activity and Burgeoning eCommerce Market Drives Focus onto the Role of Smart AR Glasses

Smart AR Glasses to Revolutionize Retail & Shopping Sector

Warehouses & Logistics Turn to Smart AR Glasses for "Hands-Free Order Picking" Tasks

Smart AR Glasses to Enable Hands-Free Inspection, Maintenance and Repair of Production Floor Machinery

AR Complements CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in Enterprises

Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms

AR Devices Find Increased Importance in Healthcare Industry, Spurring Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Rise of Remote Monitoring & Telemedicine amid COVID-19 to Present Opportunities for Smart AR Glass Market

App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready

AR Smart Glass & AI: Providing Transformative Experience in Insurance Industry

Major Challenges Confronting Smart AR Glasses Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypd5zh