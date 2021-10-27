New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Glass Bottles and Containers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177373/?utm_source=GNW

Owing to the lockdowns imposed by the governmental authorities in the region to curb the spread of the virus, there has been an adverse effect on both demand and supply of packaging products. However, major disruptions were witnessed in the first half of 2020 with factory shutdowns. In April 2020, Coca-Cola announced that it has forced shut down one of its biggest manufacturing plants in Gauteng after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. Such shutdowns were witnessed across different end-user industries and have directly impacted the demand for glass bottles and containers.



Key Highlights

Alcoholic drinks, like beer, account for the major segment of the market, as glass does not react with the chemicals present in drinks and, therefore, preserves the aroma, strength, and flavor of these beverages, making it a favorable option for packaging. It is packed in dark-colored glass bottles for preserving the contents, which are prone to spoilage when exposed to UV light.

Beer consumption is also increasing in the region, creating a demand for glass bottles and containers. According to the data published by Kirin (December 2020), a Japanese beverage company, the annual beer consumption in Africa increased from 14.05 million kiloliters in 2018 to 14.7 million kiloliters in 2019. 14.7 million kiloliters are equivalent to about 23.3 billion beer bottles of 633 milliliters each.

As part of the initiative, the company partnered with the Dortmund system for improving PET and glass bottle washing. According to the company, one of the machines processes returnable PET at respective capacities of up to 26,400 1.5-liter bottles an hour and up to 19,200 2.0-liter bottles per hour.

There has been a push toward improving the local production of medications in Africa by governmental authorities, bringing new opportunities for glass packaging. According to International Finance Corporation (IFC), pharmaceutical imports comprise as much as 70% to 90% of drugs consumed in most Sub-Saharan Africa. The dependence on imports leaves citizens vulnerable to shortages of medication.

In addition, the heavy investments directed toward developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines also create a need for glass vials and other forms of packaging. In July 2021, World Bank and government institutions from the United States, Germany, and France offered a EUR 600 million loan to Aspen Pharmacare, one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Africa, for manufacturing vaccines.

The vendors in the region are also investing heavily to improve the process of manufacturing along with expansion. In May 2021, Nigerian glass manufacturer, Frigoglass, began the construction of a new furnace at its Beta Glass site located in Agbara, Nigeria.



Key Market Trends



Beverages is expected to Hold for Major Market Share.



Africa is home to more than 500 wineries and produces wines for both local markets and international markets. Huge vegetation creates close to perfect temperatures and the presence of sandy loams aids in cultivating and harvesting vineyards. This is also coupled with hot days and cool nights that set the right environment to grow and gravest grapes and ferment the same to manufacture Wine.

According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, the wine production in South Africa accounted for 10.4 million hectoliters, which were comparatively higher than other countries such as China and Germany, producing only 8.4 and 6.6 hectoliters of Wine in 2020. The production is expected to scale during the forecast that drives more opportunities for the glass bottle manufacturers in the region.

Further, wine exports from Africa in 2020 were found equivalent to the wine exports in the United States according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine. Africa and the US exported 3.6 million hectoliters of Wine in 2020 and are expected to outrun the United States during the forecast. This further drives newer opportunities for the vendors in the market.

Multiple initiatives that drove investments from local beer manufacturers are expected to drive the demand for glass bottle packaging further. For instance, in October 2021, Heineken approached Nambian Breweries to purchase a 25% stake to establish a joint venture for Heineken South Africa. The venture is expected to help NBL reduce loss-making investments (attributed to losses of NAD 339 million) that were attributable from the past five years. This is expected to increase the beer exports and the production volume of beer in the region. Thus driving the demand for the market in the region.

Furthermore, in April 2021, Nigerian Beer Brand star Lager announced the expansion in the United States by expanding its distribution capacity for a premium cold-filtered lager. This is expected to drive the demand for glass bottle packaging as the number of exports and demand for African beer increases. Also, according to the company, out of 8,000 breweries in the United States, 60 of them are black-owned. This indicates the demand for African beers in the United States and thus drives the market studied.



Egypt is anticipated to have fast growth during the forecast period



Egypt was an importer of glass until 2010, but in 2012, the state was able to achieve self-sufficiency with the product category and began exporting locally-produced glass. According to the Federation of Egyptian Industries, Egypt exports about 30% of its glass production.

Neighboring African markets, which are unable to manage domestic production, are the primary purchasers of Egyptian glass, especially the Arab and African markets and the countries associated with Egypt in trade agreements, such as the COMESA countries, which include Libya and Eswatini.

Egypt also exports large quantities of raw material, nearly 1 million tons annually. A switch to exporting finished products instead of raw materials could result in better financial revenues for the country with the added benefit of the growth of the manufacturing sector.

Using locally collected raw material in industries helps to regulate investments within the country before it leaves it, premising local development in several aspects, offering more job opportunities to the citizens, and developing the industry.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, provided USD 100 million in financing to the Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company (MEG), an Egyptian manufacturer of glass containers, to assist with the advancement of the company’s expansion strategy which includes new target regions production lines, depicting ample scope for growth.

The financing is designed to support the firm’s capital expenditure program to create jobs and boost Egypt’s manufacturing sector. IFC’s advisory services arm is also involved in the collaboration to assist MEG with reducing its energy consumption and carbon footprint as part of the IFC efforts to bolster resources efficiency in the manufacturing sector in developing countries.



Competitive Landscape



The Africa Glass and Container Market are moderately competitive. The major vendors in this market have a strong foothold in this market due to their reliable access to distribution channels. Additionally, Console Glass (Pty) Ltd operates in Kenya, Nigeria, and Ethiopia, and the capacity of these three plants is 37,000, 40,000, and 40,000 tons per annum of container glass products, respectively. Some other major vendors in this market are Bonpak (Pty) Ltd, Moco Cosmetic Packaging cc, Nurrin Pharmalab Pty Ltd, Amposan S.A, Beta Glass Plc, Gamosa Glass, etc.



May 2021 - South African container glass manufacturer Consol Glass launched a multi-faceted campaign to raise awareness in order to encourage a switch from single-use to reusable packaging.

May 2021 - Nigerian glass manufacturer Frigoglass commenced building a new furnace at its Beta Glass site located in Agbara, Nigeria. The company demolished an existing 200t/day furnace to be replaced with a 300t/day furnace.



