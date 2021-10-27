New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Pharmaceutical Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177371/?utm_source=GNW





Logistics is an essential segment of supply chain management. It allows the pharmaceutical sector to establish consistency as well as efficiency through the international supply chain market. The pharmaceutical sector opts for logistics for complete management of acquiring, storing, and moving the resources to the end-users as per their needs. European Association for Logistics and Transportation in Healthcare (EALTH) is one association that aims to achieve the same in Europe.



The demand for pharmaceutical logistics in Europe is mainly driven by the increase in demand for drugs and vaccines, fueled by the pandemic and increasing investments by leading pharmaceutical firms. The rising importance of fast-track assistance in the healthcare sector is a key driver for pharmaceutical logistics. Companies in the industry are focusing on decreasing the distribution cost by creating a single source distribution channel, thus driving the growth of pharmaceutical logistics. Several companies are entering M&As to expand their geographical presence and proprietary knowledge. They are also focusing on reducing the overall packaging costs of their products.



Key Market Trends



Growing European Pharmaceutical Industry



Europe is the second-largest biopharmaceuticals market in the world. Increasing population and chronic diseases are propelling market growth. The adoption and accessibility, availability of biopharmaceuticals for the treatment and diagnosis of diseases, and awareness related to medicine raised the European market. Western Europe contains more than 33% of manufacturing facilities worldwide. Biopharma products have high efficiency with safety than other products.



The development of complex biological-based medicines and shipment of hormone treatments, vaccines, and complex proteins that require cold chain refinements result in the need for temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing. In addition, an increase in the need for effective cold chain logistics services to maintain the quality of goods fuels the growth of the market.



In June 2020, the European Commission (EC) launched the public input its proposed pharmaceutical strategy for Europe to ensure Europe’s supply of safe and affordable medicines to meet patients’ needs and support the European pharmaceutical industry to remain an innovator and world leader.



The strategy aims to create what the EC terms a “future-proof” system and is centered on several key themes, strategic autonomy and manufacturing of medicines, access to affordable medicines, innovation, and environmental sustainability, and health challenges.



Germany Leads the Export of Pharmaceutical Products in Europe



Germany is the largest pharmaceutical market in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world, according to Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI). The country is regarded as one of the world’s leading places for pharmaceutical manufacture, and its highly skilled workforce enables pharmaceutical companies to work on more complicated and demanding goods like biosimilars while maintaining high production quality.



Germany’s population of over 84 million people makes it an ideal location for clinical trials, especially those with difficult participant recruitment. With 68 commercial Phase I clinical studies started in 2018, Germany ranked fourth after the United Kingdom, China, and the United States. Germany is the ideal location for the development and manufacture of high-quality, research-intensive products. In 2019, Germany ranked sixth in the world with 499 clinical trials funded by research-based pharmaceutical corporations. The country leads Europe in pharmaceutical innovation based on the number of patent applications. The pharmaceutical business in Germany registered 584 patents with the European Patent Office in 2018.



The total German pharmaceutical market clinic and pharmacy section had grown by over 7% to EUR 49.5 billion in 2020. Vaccines and diagnostics are also included in this section. According to an industry report, the amount by counting units, such as tablets, sachets, and injections, decreased slightly (-0.6 %) to 97.5 billion counting units. Each of the clinic and pharmacy segments saw a 6 to 7% gain in value. The amount consumed in clinics, on the other hand, decreased by 10%, while sales in the pharmacy industry remained unchanged, according to the report. These developments are linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, as hospital operations have been postponed to make room for COVID-19 patients. Certain medications were also less needed as a result of this. All of the drug classes with the most volume in the clinic market saw reductions.



Competitive Landscape



The European Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is highly competitive and is fragmented. The European region has the presence of both regional and international players in the market. The competition in the pharma logistics sector is escalating, and service providers are seeking an edge by continuously adapting to the changing marketplace. With Increasing pharmaceutical sales worldwide, the demand for pharmaceutical logistics service providers has also increased with the increasing sales. The opportunity for logistics service providers is likely to grow rapidly in the coming years. Some of the existing major players in the market include – DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service, CH Robinson. Some of the major domestic players include Eurotranspharma, Centre Spécialités Pharmaceutiques, PostNL Pharma & Care, and Trans-o-Flex Schnell-Lieferdienst GmbH.



