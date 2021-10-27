Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Strong Third Quarter Earnings of $23.2 Million or $0.86 Per Diluted Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, Central and Eastern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the third quarter was $23.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared with net income of $14.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Strong organic loan growth across all markets and record levels of operating (non-interest) income highlighted by wealth management and trust, card income and treasury management fees, contributed to strong profitability for the quarter.



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Net interest income $ 45,483 $ 41,584 $ 33,695 Provision for credit loss expense(6) (1,525 ) 4,147 4,968 Non-interest income 17,614 15,788 13,043 Non-interest expenses 34,558 48,177 25,646 Income before income tax expense 30,064 5,048 16,124 Income tax expense 6,902 864 1,591 Net income $ 23,162 $ 4,184 $ 14,533 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.17 $ 0.64 Net interest margin 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.26 % Efficiency ratio(4) 54.63 % 83.86 % 54.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.64 % 8.57 % 9.52 % Annualized return on average equity(7) 13.92 % 3.25 % 13.57 % Annualized return on average assets(7) 1.50 % 0.32 % 1.34 %

“We delivered strong earnings for the third quarter, highlighted by strong organic loan growth, record loan production, solid revenue growth from both organic and acquired assets and record operating income,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to solid organic growth, our successful merger with Kentucky Bancshares early in the second quarter of this year has contributed nicely to top line revenue growth. Further, we are confident that our recently announced merger of Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc. (Commonwealth) will provide tremendous opportunities to generate additional growth going forward. This combination brings together two Louisville based community banks who are like-minded with similar cultures. The transaction not only builds upon our already prominent market share in the Louisville market, as Commonwealth is the largest privately-held bank headquartered in the Louisville MSA, but also expands our presence in the attractive Shelby County and Northern Kentucky markets. Additionally, and just as important, this combination bolsters our wealth management capabilities, adding significant wealth and trust assets. We remain on track to welcome Commonwealth to the Stock Yards family with an anticipated legal closing date during the fourth quarter.”

Commonwealth, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operates 15 retail branches, including 9 in Jefferson County, four in Shelby County and two in Northern Kentucky. As of September 30, 2021, Commonwealth reported approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $711 million in loans (excluding PPP), $1.0 billion in deposits and $89 million in tangible common equity. Commonwealth also maintains a Wealth Management and Trust Department with total assets under management of $2.6 billion at September 30, 2021.

“During the third quarter, we completed our system conversion of Kentucky Bancshares and the majority of the costs associated with the merger were recognized during the second quarter. Although additional work remains to complete the full integration of the two companies and realize all expected operating synergies, we are exceptionally pleased with the progress we have made through the dedicated efforts of our employees. We anticipate, similar to our two prior successful mergers, the merger with Kentucky Bancshares will result in significant benefits to our expanding group of clients, communities, employees and shareholders,” said Hillebrand.

“With loans growing by approximately $750 million and deposits by approximately $1 billion, the Kentucky Bancshares merger, which was completed on May 31, 2021, is already having a significant impact on our operating results - increasing our scale and reach and providing tremendous opportunity for future growth,” said Hillebrand. With the completion of the merger, at September 30, 2021, the Company had $6.2 billion in assets, $4.1 billion in net loans and $5.3 billion in total deposits. The combined enterprise, with 63 branch offices, has and will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint with significant growth opportunities.

“Due to further economic forecast improvements and continued solid performance of the loan portfolio during the current quarter, we recorded a net benefit of $1.5 million to provision for credit loss expense during the third quarter. This compares to a $5.0 million net provision expense in the third quarter a year ago. We feel that we are well-positioned for future growth, having established credit loss reserves to total loans (excluding PPP loans), of 1.43%(2) at September 30, 2021,” concluded Hillebrand.



Additional key factors contributing to the third quarter of 2021 results included:

Organic loan growth, excluding PPP loans, totaled $128 million for the third quarter of 2021 – the second largest growth quarter in the company’s history behind the fourth quarter of 2020. Over the past twelve months, organic growth in loans totaled $254 million, or 9%, with $28 million of the growth attributed to the new Central Kentucky market.

Ending loan balances across all four primary markets (Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Central Kentucky) were at historical highs at quarter end.

Deposit growth remained strong at $82 million on a linked quarter basis.

Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $9.2 million, or 31%, over the third quarter of 2020 with $7.7 million of the increase representing the Central Kentucky contribution. Significant rate contraction continued to impact the loan portfolio. PPP interest/fee income totaled $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Despite a 14 basis point benefit from PPP loans, net interest margin (NIM) continued to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing levels of excess balance sheet liquidity.

Consistent with stabilization in the Federal Reserve Board unemployment forecast, solid credit quality statistics and a decline in available credit, a net reduction of $1.5 million in credit loss reserves was recorded for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net reserve build of $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income increased 35% over the third quarter of 2020, boosted by a $3.0 million Central Kentucky contribution. Significant growth in assets under management tied to record net new business and strong market performance served to boost asset-based fees and wealth management and trust services income to a record quarter. Deposit service charges increased significantly, or 77% over the third quarter of 2020, a period significantly impacted by the pandemic. Card income and treasury management fees once again set historic quarterly records, representing 75% and 29% increases over the third quarter of 2020, respectively. The significant decline in mortgage banking income of 54% was consistent with a nearly 50% decline in origination volume. Brokerage income increased 81%, the strongest quarterly performance in over five years.

The increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to higher compensation expenses, correlating with the increase in full time equivalent employees and increased incentive compensation tied to Company performance.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2021 Compared with Third Quarter 2020

Net interest income – the Company’s largest source of revenue – increased 35%, or $11.8 million, to $45.5 million, driven by higher interest income on non-PPP loans and the continued decline in cost of funds.

Total interest income increased by $10.8 million, or 30%, to $46.9 million, primarily due to increased interest income on non-PPP loans, partly offset by continued earning-asset yield contraction.

Total interest expense declined 40%, to $1.5 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $704,000, or 33%, as the cost of interest bearing deposits declined to 0.16% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.33% in the third quarter a year ago. While average interest bearing deposit balances surged, demand accounts increased $555 million, or 48%, as the Company continued to benefit significantly from the strategic lowering of stated deposit rates.

NIM decreased 12 basis points to 3.14% for the third quarter of 2021 from 3.26% for the third quarter a year ago. During the quarter, forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio and related fee income recognition had a 14 basis point positive impact to NIM. However, overall NIM continues to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing excess balance sheet liquidity, which represented a 26 basis point negative impact.

Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $9.2 million, or 31%, quarter over prior year quarter, with $7.7 million of the increase representing the Central Kentucky market contribution. Despite a $1.01 billion increase in average non-PPP loans, significant rate contraction has continued to impact the portfolio, with the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans contracting 24 basis points over the past 12 months to 3.98%. PPP interest/fee income totaled $4.4 million and $4.2 million for the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Despite a $931 million combined quarter over prior year quarter increase in average balance of overnight funds and securities, corresponding interest income increased only $1.5 million, attributable to the decline in rates earned.

Interest expense on FHLB advances declined $282,000, or 85%, consistent with the $49 million, or 83%, decline in average balance from the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. The Bank has not replaced any matured advances in 2020 and 2021.

The Company recorded a net benefit of $1.5 million for credit losses during the third quarter of 2021, which included a $1.0 million benefit to provision for credit losses for loans and a $525,000 net benefit to provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures consistent with improvement in underlying CECL model factors.

Non-interest income increased $4.6 million, or 35%, to $17.6 million.

Wealth management and trust income totaled a record $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, increasing $1.5 million, or 26%, over the third quarter a year ago. Significant growth in assets under management tied to record net new business and strong market performance served to boost asset-based fees and wealth management and trust services income to a record quarter. In addition, the new Central Kentucky market boosted assets under management by $250 million at September 30, 2021.

Retail deposit service charges increased $770,000 compared to the third quarter a year ago, a period severely impacted by the pandemic.

Card income increased $1.7 million, or 75%, over the third quarter of 2020. Growth trends in both portfolios remain positive, as card income benefitted significantly from improving economic activity, with consumers and businesses increasing their spending activities, complimented by a meaningful contribution from Central Kentucky.

Treasury management fees increased by $403,000, or 29%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. In addition, calling efforts to existing customers have led to significant increases in online services, reporting, ACH origination, remote deposit and fraud mitigation services.

Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, was $915,000 for the third quarter of 2021, down 54% from the third quarter a year ago primarily due to a significant decline in loans sold and higher mortgage rates.



Non-interest expenses increased $8.9 million, to $34.6 million.

Compensation expense increased $4.1 million, or 31%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees. Full time equivalent employees increased to 794 at quarter end from 626 at September 30, 2020, as the Bank added 156 associates in connection with its expansion into Central Kentucky, contributing $2.9 million to the total compensation increase. Contributing to the increase, additional incentive compensation of $949,000 was expensed in the third quarter of 2021, consistent with the Company’s operating performance.

Employee benefits increased $809,000, or 28%, primarily due to higher health insurance expense, 401(k) matching and payroll tax expenses associated with the above-mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $555,000, or 25%, as 19 branches were added with the second quarter expansion into Central Kentucky.

Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $850,000, or 37%. The majority of the increase related to the merger, as the system conversion did not occur until late August.

Card processing expense increased $830,000, consistent with the card income trend noted above. Expense related to the Central Kentucky market totaled $651,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

Marketing and business development expense, which includes all costs associated with promoting the Bank, community investment, retaining customers and acquiring new business increased $488,000, or 93%, compared to the third quarter a year ago, a period significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Capital and deposit tax declined $520,000, or 48%, as the Company has transitioned to record Kentucky state income tax as a component of tax expense.

Merger expenses totaled $525,000 for the third quarter of 2021 and related to the pending Commonwealth merger.

Other non-interest expenses increased $1.0 million, or 83%, primarily due to merger related items such as core deposit intangible amortization and insurance captive expenses.



Financial Condition – September 30, 2021 Compared with September 30, 2020

Total assets increased $1.8 billion year over year, or 42%, to $6.2 billion.

Total loans increased $717 million year over year, or 21%, to $4.2 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.1 billion, or 40%, over the past twelve months, with approximately $750 million of growth associated with the Central Kentucky market. Total line of credit usage increased to 41% as of September 30, 2021, from 37% at September 30, 2020, with commercial and industrial line usage increasing meaningfully, but remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

The Company acquired nearly $400 million in securities related to the current year merger and has deployed $325 million of excess cash into securities in 2021, contributing significantly to the $641 million of growth in the investment portfolio over the past twelve months.



Total deposits increased $1.6 billion, or 42%, from September 30, 2020, to September 30, 2021, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $565 million of the growth. Both period end and average deposit balances ended at record levels at September 30, 2021, as Federal programs such as the PPP and stimulus checks have boosted deposit balances.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $1.9 million, primarily related to one Central Kentucky commercial real estate relationship where the charged off amount had been fully reserved for at the time of merger. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $5 million, or 0.13%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding compared to $14 million, or 0.48%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2021, the Company remained “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 10.73% and the tangible common equity ratio was 8.64%(1) at September 30, 2021, compared to 9.82%(1) and 9.52%(1), respectively, at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.



In August, 2021, the Board of Directors increased its cash dividend rate to $0.28 per common share. The dividend was paid on October 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

No shares were repurchased in the current year and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2021 Compared with Second Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 9%, over the prior quarter to $45.5 million, led by the merger, organic loan growth, PPP fee recognition and the continued decline in cost of funds.

Due to continued improvement in the unemployment forecast combined with solid traditional credit metrics, the Company recorded a $1.0 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net benefit of $2.7 million to provision for credit losses for legacy Stock Yards loan portfolio and an additional $7.4 million in merger related credit loss expense associated with the acquired non-Purchase Credit Deteriorated loan portfolio.

Non-interest income increased $1.8 million, or 12%, to $17.6 million. Higher card income, deposit service fees, wealth management and trust service fees and treasury management fees more than offset the reduction in mortgage banking income. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company benefitted from three full months of Central Kentucky operations compared to one month during the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expenses decreased $13.6 million, or 28%, to $34.6 million, with the majority of the decrease associated with the Central Kentucky market expansion. Merger expenses totaled $525,000 in the third quarter of 2021 and related primarily to the pending Commonwealth merger, compared to $18.1 million of merger expenses related to the Kentucky Bancshares merger in the second quarter. Compensation expense increased $1.7 million, to $17.4 million compared with the second quarter of 2021, due to the addition of 156 full time equivalent employees in association with the Central Kentucky expansion and additional incentive compensation recorded during the current quarter tied to Company performance.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2021, Compared with June 30, 2021

Total assets increased $93 million on a linked quarter basis to $6.2 billion, reflecting organic increases in loans and investment securities.

Total loans decreased $17 million on a linked quarter basis to $4.2 billion at quarter end. Total loans excluding the PPP portfolio increased $128 million, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis. Total line of credit usage increased to 41% as of September 30, 2021, from 39% at June 30, 2021, with commercial and industrial line usage increasing meaningfully, but remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

Total deposits increased $82 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis, as a result of organic growth in deposit balances with both existing and new customers.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.2 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and benefits relating to the merger transaction between Stock Yards and Kentucky Bancshares, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “aim,” “can,” “conclude,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possible,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “will likely,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the management’s control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by Stock Yards with the SEC, risks and uncertainties for Stock Yards include but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the recent Kentucky Bancshares merger and proposed Commonwealth Bancshares merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of acquired operations with those of Stock Yards will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the merger; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the effect of the announcement of the merger on the combined company's respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; dilution caused by Stock Yards’ issuance of additional shares of Stock Yards common stock in connection with the merger; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and the business, results of operations and financial condition of the combined company; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations. All forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at that time. Except as required by law, Stock Yards assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Please refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.





Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

(In thousands unless otherwise noted)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Income Statement Data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 45,643 $ 33,768 $ 125,178 $ 99,834 Interest income: Loans $ 43,307 $ 33,844 $ 120,402 $ 101,692 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 208 54 358 673 Mortgage loans held for sale 53 173 175 359 Securities 3,380 2,073 8,633 6,808 Total interest income 46,948 36,144 129,568 109,532 Interest expense: Deposits 1,403 2,107 4,348 8,676 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 11 9 27 64 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 51 333 301 1,123 Total interest expense 1,465 2,449 4,676 9,863 Net interest income 45,483 33,695 124,892 99,669 Provision for credit losses (6) (1,525 ) 4,968 1,147 17,918 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,008 28,727 123,745 81,751 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 7,128 5,657 20,234 17,601 Deposit service charges 1,768 998 3,945 3,081 Debit and credit card income 3,887 2,218 9,444 6,261 Treasury management fees 1,771 1,368 5,041 3,901 Mortgage banking income 915 1,979 3,662 4,447 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 780 431 1,789 1,288 Bank owned life insurance 275 172 642 527 Other 1,090 220 2,489 1,095 Total non-interest income 17,614 13,043 47,246 38,201 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 17,381 13,300 45,888 37,296 Employee benefits 3,662 2,853 10,290 8,891 Net occupancy and equipment 2,732 2,177 7,021 6,045 Technology and communication 3,173 2,323 8,189 6,385 Debit and credit card processing 1,479 649 3,160 1,908 Marketing and business development 1,011 523 2,357 1,548 Postage, printing and supplies 630 472 1,499 1,355 Legal and professional 700 544 1,828 1,795 FDIC Insurance 387 435 1,141 894 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 53 52 315 141 Capital and deposit based taxes 556 1,076 1,541 3,331 Merger expenses 525 - 19,025 - Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty - - 474 - Other 2,269 1,242 4,980 3,041 Total non-interest expenses 34,558 25,646 107,708 72,630 Income before income tax expense 30,064 16,124 63,283 47,322 Income tax expense 6,902 1,591 13,227 6,189 Net income $ 23,162 $ 14,533 $ 50,056 $ 41,133 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.64 $ 2.04 $ 1.82 Net income per share - Diluted 0.86 0.64 2.02 1.81 Cash dividend declared per share 0.28 0.27 0.82 0.81 Weighted average shares - Basic 26,688 22,582 24,567 22,553 Weighted average shares - Diluted 26,929 22,802 24,809 22,759 September 30, Balance Sheet Data 2021 2020 Loans $ 4,189,117 $ 3,472,481 Allowance for credit losses on loans 56,533 50,501 Total assets 6,181,188 4,365,129 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,744,790 1,180,001 Interest bearing deposits 3,597,234 2,574,217 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 56,356 Stockholders' equity 663,547 428,598 Total shares outstanding 26,585 22,692 Book value per share (1) $ 24.96 $ 18.89 Tangible common equity per share (1) 19.63 18.25 Market value per share 58.65 34.04 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Average Balance Sheet Data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 532,549 $ 194,100 $ 361,713 $ 216,014 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,875 28,520 10,703 17,202 Available for sale debt securities 1,034,712 442,089 831,229 433,744 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,364 11,284 11,312 11,284 Loans 4,173,260 3,444,407 3,876,639 3,245,011 Total interest earning assets 5,760,760 4,120,400 5,091,596 3,923,255 Total assets 6,139,176 4,325,500 5,364,121 4,118,441 Interest bearing deposits 3,525,785 2,521,838 3,134,978 2,446,585 Total deposits 5,297,917 3,707,845 4,652,401 3,514,554 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings 82,048 49,709 68,485 47,803 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 59,487 19,398 65,751 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,617,833 2,631,034 3,222,861 2,560,139 Total stockholders' equity 660,099 426,049 541,238 415,595 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 1.50 % 1.34 % 1.25 % 1.33 % Annualized return on average equity (7) 13.92 % 13.57 % 12.37 % 13.22 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.14 % 3.26 % 3.29 % 3.40 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.85 % 27.86 % 27.40 % 27.67 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 54.63 % 54.79 % 62.47 % 52.62 % Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 10.73 % 9.82 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.64 % 9.52 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.09 % 10.09 % Total risk-based capital 12.61 % 13.79 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.69 % 12.61 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.69 % 12.61 % Leverage 8.98 % 9.70 % Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,142,647 $ 828,328 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 652,631 492,825 Commercial and industrial 910,923 704,582 Commercial and industrial - PPP 231,335 642,056 Residential real estate - owner occupied 398,069 211,984 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 277,045 143,149 Construction and land development 303,642 257,875 Home equity lines of credit 140,027 97,150 Consumer 104,629 71,429 Leases 12,348 13,981 Credit cards - commercial 15,821 9,122 Total loans and leases $ 4,189,117 $ 3,472,481 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 5,036 $ 12,358 Troubled debt restructurings 13 18 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - 1,152 Total non-performing loans 5,049 13,528 Other real estate owned 7,229 612 Total non-performing assets $ 12,278 $ 14,140 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.12 % 0.39 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.35 % 1.45 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.46 % 1.56 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 1120 % 373 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,891 ) $ (1,625 ) $ (4,640 ) $ (1,664 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) -0.05 % -0.05 % -0.12 % -0.05 % Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Income Statement Data 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 45,643 $ 41,661 $ 37,874 $ 36,301 $ 33,768 Net interest income $ 45,483 $ 41,584 $ 37,825 $ 36,252 $ 33,695 Provision for credit losses (6) (1,525 ) 4,147 (1,475 ) 500 4,968 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,008 37,437 39,300 35,752 28,727 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 7,128 6,858 6,248 5,805 5,657 Deposit service charges 1,768 1,233 944 1,080 998 Debit and credit card income 3,887 3,284 2,273 2,219 2,218 Treasury management fees 1,771 1,730 1,540 1,506 1,368 Mortgage banking income 915 1,303 1,444 1,708 1,979 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 780 545 464 487 431 Bank owned life insurance 275 206 161 166 172 Other 1,090 629 770 727 220 Total non-interest income 17,614 15,788 13,844 13,698 13,043 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 17,381 15,680 12,827 14,072 13,300 Employee benefits 3,662 3,367 3,261 2,173 2,853 Net occupancy and equipment 2,732 2,244 2,045 2,137 2,177 Technology and communication 3,173 2,670 2,346 2,347 2,323 Debit and credit card processing 1,479 976 705 698 649 Marketing and business development 1,011 822 524 835 523 Postage, printing and supplies 630 460 409 423 472 Legal and professional 700 666 462 597 544 FDIC Insurance 387 349 405 323 435 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 53 231 31 2,955 52 Capital and deposit based taxes 556 527 458 1,055 1,076 Merger expenses 525 18,100 400 - - Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty - 474 - - - Other 2,269 1,611 1,100 1,414 1,242 Total non-interest expenses 34,558 48,177 24,973 29,029 25,646 Income before income tax expense 30,064 5,048 28,171 20,421 16,124 Income tax expense 6,902 864 5,461 2,685 1,591 Net income $ 23,162 $ 4,184 $ 22,710 $ 17,736 $ 14,533 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.17 $ 1.00 $ 0.79 $ 0.64 Net income per share - Diluted 0.86 0.17 0.99 0.78 0.64 Cash dividend declared per share 0.28 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 Weighted average shares - Basic 26,688 24,140 22,622 22,593 22,582 Weighted average shares - Diluted 26,929 24,379 22,865 22,794 22,802 Quarterly Comparison Balance Sheet Data 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Cash and due from banks $ 84,520 $ 58,477 $ 43,061 $ 43,179 $ 49,517 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 500,421 481,716 289,920 274,766 241,486 Mortgage loans held for sale 10,201 5,420 6,579 22,547 23,611 Available for sale debt securities 1,070,148 1,006,908 672,167 586,978 429,184 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,376 14,475 10,228 11,284 11,284 Loans 4,189,117 4,206,392 3,635,156 3,531,596 3,472,481 Allowance for credit losses on loans 56,533 59,424 50,714 51,920 50,501 Goodwill 135,830 136,529 12,513 12,513 12,513 Total assets 6,181,188 6,088,072 4,794,075 4,608,629 4,365,129 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,744,790 1,743,953 1,370,183 1,187,057 1,180,001 Interest bearing deposits 3,597,234 3,516,153 2,829,779 2,801,577 2,574,517 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,406 63,942 51,681 47,979 40,430 Federal funds purchased 10,908 10,947 8,642 11,464 9,179 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 10,000 24,180 31,639 56,536 Stockholders' equity 663,547 651,089 443,232 440,701 428,598 Total shares outstanding 26,585 26,588 22,781 22,692 22,692 Book value per share (1) $ 24.96 $ 24.49 $ 19.46 $ 19.42 $ 18.89 Tangible common equity per share (1) 19.63 19.16 18.82 18.78 18.25 Market value per share 58.65 50.89 51.06 40.48 34.04 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 10.73 % 10.69 % 9.25 % 9.56 % 9.82 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.64 % 8.57 % 8.97 % 9.28 % 9.52 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.75 % 9.88 % 9.44 % 9.61 % 9.85 % Total risk-based capital 12.61 % 12.80 % 13.39 % 13.36 % 13.79 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.69 % 11.79 % 12.32 % 12.23 % 12.61 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.69 % 11.79 % 12.32 % 12.23 % 12.61 % Leverage 8.98 % 10.26 % 9.46 % 9.57 % 9.70 % Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison Average Balance Sheet Data 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 532,549 $ 313,954 $ 235,370 $ 271,277 $ 194,100 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,875 8,678 14,618 28,951 28,520 Available for sale debt securities 1,034,712 793,696 661,175 510,677 442,089 Loans 4,173,260 3,844,662 3,605,760 3,483,298 3,444,407 Total interest earning assets 5,760,760 4,972,914 4,527,563 4,305,487 4,120,400 Total assets 6,139,176 5,226,654 4,710,836 4,512,874 4,325,500 Interest bearing deposits 3,525,785 3,055,360 2,815,986 2,689,103 2,521,838 Total deposits 5,297,917 4,552,583 4,094,179 3,888,247 3,707,845 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 82,048 66,591 56,536 55,825 49,709 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 10,000 19,135 29,270 48,771 59,487 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,617,833 3,141,086 2,901,792 2,793,699 2,631,034 Total stockholders' equity 660,099 516,427 444,821 433,596 426,049 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 1.50 % 0.32 % 1.96 % 1.56 % 1.34 % Annualized return on average equity (7) 13.92 % 3.25 % 20.71 % 16.27 % 13.57 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.14 % 3.36 % 3.39 % 3.35 % 3.26 % Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.85 % 27.48 % 26.77 % 27.40 % 27.86 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 54.63 % 83.86 % 48.29 % 58.06 % 54.79 % Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,142,647 $ 1,170,461 $ 876,523 $ 833,470 $ 828,328 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 652,631 604,120 527,316 508,672 492,825 Commercial and industrial 910,923 845,038 742,505 775,154 704,582 Commercial and industrial - PPP 231,335 377,021 612,885 550,186 642,056 Residential real estate - owner occupied 398,069 377,783 262,516 239,191 211,984 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 277,045 273,782 136,380 140,930 143,149 Construction and land development 303,642 281,149 281,815 291,764 257,875 Home equity lines of credit 140,027 142,468 91,233 95,366 97,150 Consumer 104,629 105,439 78,326 71,874 71,429 Leases 12,348 14,171 14,115 14,786 13,981 Credit cards - commercial 15,821 14,960 11,542 10,203 9,122 Total loans and leases $ 4,189,117 $ 4,206,392 $ 3,635,156 $ 3,531,596 $ 3,472,481 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 5,036 $ 12,814 $ 12,913 $ 12,514 $ 12,358 Troubled debt restructurings 13 14 15 16 18 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - 1,050 1,377 649 1,152 Total non-performing loans 5,049 13,878 14,305 13,179 13,528 Other real estate owned 7,229 648 281 281 612 Total non-performing assets $ 12,278 $ 14,526 $ 14,586 $ 13,460 $ 14,140 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.12 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.39 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.35 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.47 % 1.45 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.35 % 1.55 % 1.41 % 1.49 % 1.47 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 1120 % 428 % 355 % 394 % 373 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (1,891 ) $ (2,743 ) $ (6 ) $ 19 $ (1,625 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) -0.05 % -0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.05 % Other Information Total assets under management (in millions) $ 4,506 $ 4,440 $ 3,989 $ 3,852 $ 3,414 Full-time equivalent employees 794 823 638 641 626 (1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy: Quarterly Comparison (In thousands, except per share data) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 663,547 $ 651,089 $ 443,232 $ 440,701 $ 428,598 Less: Goodwill (135,830 ) (136,529 ) (12,513 ) (12,513 ) (12,513 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (5,871 ) (5,162 ) (1,885 ) (1,962 ) (2,042 ) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 521,846 $ 509,398 $ 428,834 $ 426,226 $ 414,043 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 6,181,188 $ 6,088,072 $ 4,794,075 $ 4,608,629 $ 4,365,129 Less: Goodwill (135,830 ) (136,529 ) (12,513 ) (12,513 ) (12,513 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (5,871 ) (5,162 ) (1,885 ) (1,962 ) (2,042 ) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 6,039,487 $ 5,946,381 $ 4,779,677 $ 4,594,154 $ 4,350,574 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 10.73 % 10.69 % 9.25 % 9.56 % 9.82 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 8.64 % 8.57 % 8.97 % 9.28 % 9.52 % Total shares outstanding (e) 26,585 26,588 22,781 22,692 22,692 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 24.96 $ 24.49 $ 19.46 $ 19.42 $ 18.89 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 19.63 19.16 18.82 18.78 18.25 (2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Total Loans - GAAP (a) $ 4,189,117 $ 4,206,392 $ 3,635,156 $ 3,531,596 $ 3,472,481 Less: PPP loans (231,335 ) (377,021 ) (612,885 ) (550,186 ) (642,056 ) Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b) $ 3,957,782 $ 3,829,371 $ 3,022,271 $ 2,981,410 $ 2,830,425 Allowance for credit losses on loans (c) $ 56,533 $ 59,424 $ 50,714 $ 51,920 $ 50,501 Total non-performing loans (d) 5,049 13,878 14,305 13,179 13,528 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a) 1.35 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.47 % 1.45 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b) 1.43 % 1.55 % 1.68 % 1.74 % 1.78 % Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a) 0.12 % 0.33 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.39 % Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b) 0.13 % 0.36 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.48 % (3) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. (4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a) $ 34,558 $ 48,177 $ 24,973 $ 29,029 $ 25,646 Less: Non-recurring merger expenses (525 ) (18,100 ) (400 ) - - Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships (53 ) (231 ) (31 ) (2,955 ) (52 ) Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 33,980 $ 29,846 $ 24,542 $ 26,074 $ 25,594 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 45,643 $ 41,661 $ 37,874 $ 36,301 $ 33,768 Total non-interest income 17,614 15,788 13,844 13,698 13,043 Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities - - - - - Total revenue - GAAP (b) $ 63,257 $ 57,449 $ 51,718 $ 49,999 $ 46,811 Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b) 54.63 % 83.86 % 48.29 % 58.06 % 54.79 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b) 53.72 % 51.95 % 47.45 % 52.15 % 54.68 % Nine months

ended Nine months

ended (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/21 9/30/20 Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a) $ 107,708 $ 72,630 Less: Non-recurring merger expenses (19,025 ) - Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships (315 ) (141 ) Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 88,368 $ 72,489 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 125,178 $ 99,834 Total non-interest income 47,246 38,201 Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities - - Total revenue - GAAP (b) $ 172,424 $ 138,035 Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b) 62.47 % 52.62 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b) 51.25 % 52.51 % (5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized. (6) - Effective for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company has reclassified credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures from non-interest expense to provision for credit losses and combined this with the provision for losses on loans on the face of the income statement. Quarterly Comparison (in thousands) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Provision for credit losses - loans $ (1,000 ) $ 4,697 $ (1,200 ) $ 1,400 $ 4,418 Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures (525 ) (550 ) (275 ) (900 ) 550 Total provision for credit losses $ (1,525 ) $ 4,147 $ (1,475 ) $ 500 $ 4,968 (7) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. As a result of the substantial impact that non-recurring items related to the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition had on results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important as they reflect performance after removing certain merger expenses and purchase accounting adjustments. Quarterly Comparison (Dollars in thousands) 9/30/21 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 Net income, as reported (a) $ 23,162 $ 4,184 $ 22,710 $ 17,736 $ 14,533 Add: Non-recurring merger expenses 525 18,100 400 - - Add: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans - 7,397 - - - Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income (110 ) (5,354 ) (84 ) - - Total net income - Non-GAAP (b) $ 23,577 $ 24,327 $ 23,026 $ 17,736 $ 14,533 Total average assets (c) $ 6,139,176 $ 5,226,654 $ 4,710,836 $ 4,512,874 $ 4,325,500 Total average equity (d ) 660,099 516,427 444,821 433,596 426,049 Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c) 1.50 % 0.32 % 1.96 % 1.56 % 1.34 % Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c) 1.52 % 1.87 % 1.98 % 1.56 % 1.34 % Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d) 13.92 % 3.25 % 20.71 % 16.27 % 13.57 % Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d) 14.17 % 18.89 % 20.71 % 16.27 % 13.57 %

