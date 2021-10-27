Otonomy Announces Multiple Presentations at Neuroscience 2021 Meeting

Presentation of positive top-line clinical results for OTO-313 in tinnitus and OTO-413 in hearing loss

Supportive preclinical data to be presented for OTO-825 gene therapy and OTO-510 otoprotection program

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced multiple presentations at the upcoming Neuroscience 2021 meeting, which is the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN). This meeting will be held virtually November 8-11, 2021 with Preview Days taking place November 3-7 during which registered attendees can preview pre-recorded presentations. Otonomy’s presentations include the previously disclosed positive top-line clinical results for OTO-313 in tinnitus and OTO-413 in hearing loss, and multiple presentations related to Otonomy’s preclinical programs.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to review the positive clinical results for OTO-313 and OTO-413 for the broader neuroscience research community during this prestigious conference,” said Alan C. Foster, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Otonomy. “Our multiple presentations highlight the breadth of our pipeline and provide supportive data for our preclinical programs including OTO-825, a gene therapy for congenital hearing loss, and OTO-510, an otoprotectant for cisplatin-induced hearing loss.”

The following presentations related to Otonomy’s clinical programs will be held during interactive poster sessions occurring from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. EST on November 8.

“Initial clinical evaluation of OTO-313 given as a single intratympanic injection in patients with moderate to severe, persistent tinnitus” by Anderson et al.

“A first-in-human study of OTO-413, an intratympanic sustained-exposure formulation of BDNF, for the treatment of hearing loss” presented by Victoria Sanchez, Au.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of University of South Florida and principal investigator on the study.

All other Otonomy presentations are during interactive poster sessions occurring from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. EST on November 10.

“AAV-mediated gene therapy with OTO-825 rescues hearing loss and cochlear degeneration in two mouse models of GJB2 congenital hearing loss” a joint presentation from Otonomy and Applied Genetics Technology Corporation (AGTC) by Uribe et al.

“Local delivery of BDNF (OTO-413) and a selective TrkB agonist (M3) restores hearing function in models of cochlear synaptopathy” by Fernandez et al.

“Identification and characterization of OTO-510 as a novel approach to the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss” by Mathur et al.

“Novel fab fragments derived from Trk-selective agonist monoclonal antibodies are potent and selective antagonists of the TrkB and TrkC receptors” by Siegel et al.

