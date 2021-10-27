Modular Data Center Market to value USD 25 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The modular data center market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 25 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . High adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing demand for energy-efficient green datacenters is augmenting the industry demand.

The expanding demand for maintenance & support services is supporting the modular data center market growth. Players offer services for data management, disaster recovery, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure management. These services also include specialist data center audits and survey services designed to ensure that infrastructure is operating efficiently.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has boosted the demand for modular data center solutions from the healthcare industry. The growing adoption of telemedicine solutions and regional government incentives to implement Electronic Health Record (EHR) are propelling the need to adopt modular data centers by the healthcare industry. In addition, the adoption of smart medical devices increases the requirement for modular data centers as they are containerized, circular data center units, purpose-built, and pre-engineered to meet the unique needs of various medical facilities. A modular data center is designed to speed up implementation, reduce infrastructure costs, and optimize sustainability. This simplifies access to Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems and optimizes medical system upgrades.

The North America modular data center market revenue is poised to witness significant growth during 2021 to 2027. Growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the adoption of cloud and AI-based solutions by end-user industries such as BFSI and healthcare is likely to spur the regional market demand. Furthermore, the growing need to reduce carbon footprints and the presence of several modular data center providers are propelling the industry expansion.

Some major findings of the modular data center market report are:

The modular data center market is witnessing growth due to the high demand for compact, deployable & scalable data centers. In addition, the rising demand for customizable data centers coupled with the growing colocation data center market is boosting the modular data center market growth. These facilities are functional module configuration-based data centers that provide feasible power & cooling sources and scalability.

The adoption of modular data centers is high among automotive players as modular data centers are capable of processing unstructured data gathered by autonomous vehicles.

Modular data center is witnessing high adoption in the industrial sector with the advent of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Industries use containerized and prefabricated facilities to enhance the performance of IT operations. The growing penetration of automated machines in industries will increase the demand for modular data centers. Long-range resonant modular data centers will witness high demand from the industrial sector.

Partial chapters from the report table of contents:

Chapter 3 Modular Data Center Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2017 – 2027

3.2.1 Data center infrastructure industry landscape

3.2.2 Edge data center industry landscape

3.3 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3.1 Global outlook

3.3.2 Impact by region

3.3.2.1 North America

3.3.2.2 Europe

3.3.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4 Latin America

3.3.2.5 Middle East & Africa

3.3.3 Industry value chain

3.3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.3.2 Cloud service providers

3.3.3.3 End-user spending on IT infrastructure

3.3.4 Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1 Strategy

3.3.4.2 Distribution network

3.3.4.3 Business growth

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Distribution channel analysis

3.4.2 Vendor matrix

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

3.5.2 Software Defined Networking (SDN)

3.5.3 Edge computing

3.5.4 Impact of IoT

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 North America

3.6.2 Europe

3.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.4 Latin America

3.6.5 MEA

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Reduced CAPEX

3.7.1.2 Demand for scalable and cost-effective data center facilities

3.7.1.3 Rising demand for edge computing operations in industrial sectors in the U.S

3.7.1.4 Growing need for energy-efficient IT infrastructure facilities in Europe

3.7.1.5 Rise in number of SMEs in Asia Pacific

3.7.1.6 Increasing adoption of IT facilities in the Latin America IT & telecom industry

3.7.1.7 Increased demand for portable infrastructure facilities for fast deployment in the Middle East

3.7.2 Pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Challenges in high-performance computing

3.7.2.2 Ongoing virtualization of data centers

3.7.2.3 Restrictive form factor

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.9.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.9.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.9.3 Threat of new entrants

3.9.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10 PESTEL analysis

