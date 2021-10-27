New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Metal Cans Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177333/?utm_source=GNW

They are committed to guaranteeing the supply of metal packaging, abiding by the strictest safety and hygiene rules for food & beverage, hygiene, medical, and other essential goods throughout Europe.



Key Highlights

BPA-free coatings in the metal can packaging format are ultimately increasing the demand for BPA-free metal cans. The product is gaining prominence due to its distinct features, such as resistance to transportation, hermetically sealed cover, rough handling, and easy recyclability.

Recyclable properties of metal cans are driving the market as making products from recycled metals uses less energy, reduces carbon emissions, and uses less water than raw materials. Some metals, especially aluminum, are so profitable to recycle that companies pay people and businesses for their used metal. According to Waste Care Corporation, recycled aluminum cans alone generate approximately USD 800 million each year. In Europe, companies are contributing more sustainability for recycling aluminum.

Moreover, the rise in consumer awareness concerning the application of non-carcinogenic materials in packaging and increased demand for lightweight packing generates high growth prospects for metal cans. As canned foods have a shelf life of up to 5 years longer compared to fresh food. The foods that most commonly come inside a tin can include fruits, vegetables, soups, and meat.

However, the presence of alternate packaging solutions is restraining the market from growing, as the replacement possibility of polymer-based packaging materials, including polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), is witnessing a challenge in the metal can usage.



Key Market Trends



Food Cans to Witness Significant Growth



The United Kingdom is experiencing high demand for packaged food due to rising income, ease and convenience, and availability of canned food. Additionally, consumer trends, such as a preference for small-size and multi-pack packaging formats, support the volume growth of the metal cans in the food sector of the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, consumers demand food cans due to their low environmental impact with the increasing environmental concerns. The high recyclability of metal cans is one of the significant drivers for the market studied.

For instance, Royal Canin Veterinary Health Gastrointestinal Wet Dog Food claims that it is a combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics, fibers, and fish oil that ensure digestive security and contributes to dogs’ health.

Moreover, during the COVID-19 crisis, the country has witnessed an increased demand for online pet food retailers and subscription services to provide pet food during the lockdown. For instance, PetShop.co.uk has experienced a 300% hike in sales.

The surge in consumer demand for convenience and healthier food because of the busy lifestyle, especially among the working-class people, product innovation, and rise in the number of the quick-service restaurant, is expected to drive the canned soup market in the United Kingdom.

In addition, an increasing number of consumers are seeking vegan or plant-based products, and the growth of the online retail sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Some of the major players in the market offer variety of soups such as Tesco Finest Pea and Wilshire Cured Ham Soup, Heinz Tomato Soup, Progresso Chicken Soup, Newgate Vegetable Soups, Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Cashew Carrot Ginger Soup, Sprague Organic Tuscany Style Minestrone, etc.

Heinz has maintained a leading position in soup in the country in 2020 and has also managed to regain some of the share lost in earlier years of the review period. This is due to the more robust performance of shelf-stable soup in 2020, in which it is dominant.

Moreover, in October 2020, Heinz has launched a one-of-a-kind tinned soup that combines two of the company’s best-selling products, tomato soup, and baked beans. The same was launched on 110 anniversary of Heinz in the country. In order to gain publicity, it has asked a customer to visit Heinz UK on Facebook or Instagram and let the brand know if Cream of Beanz Tomato Soup is their idea of a trick or a treat to win the free product.



Alcoholic Cans Expected to Occupy Significant Market Share



Alcohol consumption in the European region is highest globally, where wine is the popular form of alcoholic beverage consumed in Europe. While glass and plastic packaging have seen extensive usage for many years, metal is becoming more mainstream in areas independent of its traditional market. Craft beers are primary examples where many brewers are enlightened that metal cans do not taint the beer’s flavor.

The aluminum beverage can is one of the world’s most popular drinks containers. Europeans use up to 50 billion cans every year, drinking mineral water, soft drinks, and alcohol/beer, and continuous improvements in the aluminum production and can manufacturing processes in the European region.

For instance, in Aug 2019, Novelis and Ball announced sustainable aluminum can packaging where the goal is to bring light-weighting into applications. It is an essential part of Novelis’ European production system, which can recycle every aluminum beverage sold in the UK.

Although the 330ml standard cans are quite going strong in all of Europe, the 150ml, 200ml, and 250ml slim cans are growing in importance for different kinds of drinks, especially alcoholic drinks, which increases the market growth.

Ardagh is at the leading edge of metal packaging production, with 55 production resources across Europe. Ardagh Group provides a vast range of beverage cans in many shapes and sizes to high volume segments of the drinks market, including beers, flavored alcoholic beverages (FABs), wine, etc.

In Europe, the second most demanded standard can size 500ml. This site is mainly famous for beer and cider packages. In the UK, 440ml can is popular for both beer and increasingly cider. The United Kingdom is the largest beverage can market in Europe, with approximately 9.7 billion cans shipped each year from UK manufacturing plants. These stats say that the growth of alcoholic consumption will increase the aluminum can market in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The competition in the European metal cans market is moderate as fewer companies hold a high market share, and with increasing growth, more companies are entering the market, leading to more rivalry. Key players are Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings, Inc, etc. Recent developments in the market are -



July 2020 - Ball Corporation partnered with EN+ Group’s Metals segment RUSAL to incorporate “ultra-low carbon” aluminum in the slugs and impact extruded containers manufactured by Ball. The aluminum produced by EN+’s Metals segment uses inert anode technology and renewable energy-based smelting, which reportedly generates 85% less CO2e compared to the global average for aluminum production.

July 2020 - Can-Pack SA extended its partnership with Special, a regional beer brand in north Poland. With the extended partnership, the company will provide new designs for its customer to indicate the regional provenance of every key aspect of the beer for Special. The new design also includes icons of Regional brewery, Regional Malt House, Regional Barley, Regional Can, and Regional printing House.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177333/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________