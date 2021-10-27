Stand Up Paddle Board Market the Impact of Technology Enabled Business Processes and Overview Upcoming Challenges 2028 with Evolving Sales and Marketing Landscape - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surfing is a popular sport also adopted as a recreational activity for many people preferring the water activity as a leisure hobby. Similarly, stand up paddle board market has also gained significant popularity in the past decades with increasing cultural influence and increasing number of people tracing back to traditional and cultural activities other than festivities, one of it is the stand up paddle boarding. The demand for stand up paddle boards is increasing as the tourism industry is set to achieve full functionality as the sector recovers from the significant losses during the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the adventure tourism worldwide.

Stand-up paddle boards are equipments used in water sport that is a sibling of conventionally and globally popular water sport, surfing. The equipment in demand is similar in physical attributes to that of a surfboard with certain modifications such as a longer and relatively thicker board base as compared to a standard surfboard. A rapid surge in recreational activities observed as a result of the normalising life after the pandemic that locked up people all across the globe inside their houses is massively accelerating the demand for stand-up paddle boards. Therefore, the growth of the global stand-up paddleboards market is expected as an inevitable event in the industry’s success trajectory.

Stand Up Paddle Board Market Leading players comprise of:

Laird Stand-up

Sun Dolphin Boats

Sea Eagle Boats

Red Paddle

Clear Hawaii Corp

Northwest River Supplies

Slingshot Sports

F-ONE

Coreban

LLC

Rave Sports

EXOCET- ORIGINAL

C4 Waterman

BIC Sport Stand-up Paddle

Boardworks Surf & SUP

Tower Paddle Boards

Stand-up paddle boards often referred to as SUP is a hybrid equipment of kayaking and surfing both highly popular water activities across the world. Stand-up paddle boarding has emerged as one of the fastest expanding and largest boarding sports industry worldwide with an anticipated rise in awareness of the water activity as the cultural influence and adventure tourism seem to be the primary catalysers in driving masses to experience the water sport. Adventure tourism is acknowledged as the most significant flagbearer boosting the growth of the global stand-up paddle boarding market as the tourism industry presumes with a much needed surge.

Product types comprise of:

Solid SUP Boards

Inflatable SUP Boards

Applications comprise of:

Surf

All-Round

Flat-Water or Touring

Racing

Increasing technological advancements is encouraging paddle board designers to develop a much more convenient, robust and appealing product. Product designers and manufacturers are advertising the user-friendly approach applied to product development extensively showcasing the advanced, strong, durable and yet sleek stand-up paddle boards aiming to gain traction with a cost-effective model thereby propelling the growth of the global stand-up paddle board market. Increasing experimental initiatives to develop state-of-the-art and a new range of product specificities is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global stand-up paddle board market.

Pre-existing stand-up paddle board manufacturers and new product designers are witnessing a speedy evolution in the product development approach transforming from the all-purpose and multi-utility inflatable stand-up paddle boards to the recently trending premium SUPs driven by the consumer needs of the luxury class and higher purchasing power is responsible for the growing demand for superior quality and exclusively designed SUPs. Also, the demand for light-weight and high-performance racing stand-up paddle boards owing to the rising dominance of the racing applications across the stand-up paddle board market. individual consumers are also increasingly buying stand-up paddle boards for recreational activities such as fishing.

The global stand-up paddle board market is fragmented into multiple segments based on the product type, distribution channel, application/activity and end-users. The classification based on the type of product results in the different dimensions of stand-up paddle boards available in the market covering paddle boards sizing less than 10 feet, between 10 to 11 feet and boards larger than 11 feet. In terms of application of SUPs, the market is segmented into various uses including in surfing, racing activities, all-round, flat-water or touring and other recreational purposes of application that are responsible stimulating the demand.

