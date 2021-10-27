Global Emergency Lighting Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Emergency Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=GNW

By improving visibility, these lighting systems also assist emergency and rescue teams in performance of their tasks. The various types of emergency lighting include safety lighting and stand-by lighting. Stringent safety and fire prevention regulations have and will continue to provide new opportunities for growth of emergency lighting systems. For example, BS:5266, the British Standard regulations, are designed for assisting with the designing and installation processes associated with emergency lighting systems. Expected recovery in construction activities the world over, post pandemic will power growth in the near future. Additionally, rapid urbanization, together with increasing disposable incomes of the global middle-class will also fuel growth in the coming years. The primary factors influencing growth for emergency lighting systems` batteries include rapid technological advancements, environmental regulations, intense competition, and frequently changing government policies. Recent years are also witness to rapid advancements in battery technology, with the lithium ion technology enabling the development of smaller, more powerful batteries and other back-up solutions. Another emerging technological trend is the increased demand for nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries for use in both exit-signage and pathway lighting.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Emergency Lighting estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Lithium-Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ni-Mh segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Emergency Lighting market. Demand for lithium-ion battery-based emergency lighting systems is being driven by sustained decline in the prices of Li-ion batteries and advancements in lithium ion technology.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



The Emergency Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.67% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The primary factor driving the dominance of the North American market is the sustained increase in the use of emergency lighting systems in residential, industrial and commercial constructions. Spurred by high consumer awareness about the benefits that emergency lighting systems offers over other alternatives, including UPS, during emergency situations, the region is projected to retain its dominance. Growth within the Asia-Pacific region will continue to be propelled by sustained rapid pace of urbanization being witnessed in developing countries such as China and India, which is resulting in the region experiencing a higher demand for infrastructure, including emergency lighting systems.



Ni-Cd Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



In the global Ni-Cd segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$878.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$112.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Lighting & Luminaries. Why Are They So Important to Us

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven

Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global

Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 2: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 3: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

Emergency Lighting: Definition, Scope, Types & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Outlook 2021 & Beyond

Supported by Numerous Benefits of LED Technology, LED Based

Emergency Lighting Witnesses Rising Demand

Stringent Regulations Governing Occupational Safety, Health and

Working Conditions Provides Regulatory Driven Support to

Growth

IoT Enters the Realm of Emergency Lighting. Here?s? What is

Going On

Rising Awareness Over the Value of Emergency Lighting Push Up

Implementation Rates

Recovery in Construction Industry to Drive Demand for Emergency

Lighting on Construction Sites

EXHIBIT 5: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Penetration of Wireless Technology on the Rise in Emergency

Lighting Market

Emergency Lights With Backup Batteries Are the First Choice for

Very Obvious Reasons

What Makes Emergency Lights Intelligent?

An Overview of Emergency Lighting Systems in Various End-Use

Applications

Commercial Buildings

Healthcare Facilities

Industrial Plants

A Standard Feature in High Occupancy Residential Buildings



