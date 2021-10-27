Titanium Corporation Reports the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Results and Provides a Project Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Titanium”) (TSX-V: TIC) today released its results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.



During the first nine months of 2021, the joint Titanium and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural”) project team completed critical milestones related to the CVW™ Horizon Project (“Project”) related to the Class 3 cost estimate update for the Project, including engineering validation, optimization, and economics, which remains under review. The on-going review includes Project costs, environmental and operational benefits and overall Project economics. Also, during the period, the Company submitted government milestone reports, collected over $3.0 million of non-repayable government funding contributions and filed additional grant applications.

Even with some positive signs of economic recovery and a strong oil price recovery, uncertainty remains as new projects and capital spending programs are reviewed. Announced industry priorities during 2021 have been on debt repayment, returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share buy backs, plus annual sustaining capital expenditures. Early indications are that these priorities will continue into 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic also continued in the third quarter of 2021 with the “fourth wave”. Canada, and particularly Alberta, experienced worsening infection numbers, hospitalizations and new restrictions. Throughout 2021, new projects and capital spending have been constrained by related pandemic health concerns, public health restrictions and economic volatility. Given these factors, the Company expects a delay in decisions on the next steps for the Project.

The pandemic and economic impacts of the last two years have resulted in delayed timelines and increased costs for the Project. Delays are also affecting Government funding that has been awarded to our Project. Certain of the Government funding programs have time limitations and will expire before our Project can be completed. The Company is in discussions regarding potential extensions. The Company is also applying to new Government funding programs for the Project which have potential for significant funding. The application, review and award processes for new funding programs will continue well into 2022.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company and Canadian Natural’s joint project team continued to review and refine the Project costs, and the economic, environmental and operational benefits. These activities included developing various economic modeling scenarios, reviews of engineering details on operational improvements and cost savings, and assessment of the potential value of addressing environmental mitigation opportunities. Further technical studies are being undertaken in certain of these areas to identify and quantify the additional potential benefits and value for the Project. This work will extend into 2022 and potentially result in modifications and additions to the process and associated engineering changes. Completing continuing technical work and new government funding applications are important in connection with evaluating the Project prior to determining next steps.

“Our Project timing continues to be impacted by the industry priorities, economic uncertainties and the COVID-19 pandemic” commented Scott Nelson, Titanium’s President and CEO. “We are continuing to assess and apply for potential funding from several government programs toward the next phases of the Project.”

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

During the third quarter, the Company continued ongoing Project engineering activities and pursuing government funding for the Project. The Company continues to focus on minimizing expenses.

In August 2021, the Company announced the deferral of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of Titanium, which had been rescheduled for August 2021, after initially being scheduled for June 2021. The Company was granted an extension by the Court of Queens Bench of Alberta permitting the Company to hold its annual general and special meeting at any time on or before December 30, 2021. The delay was necessary to allow for ongoing discussions between Titanium’s key shareholders and the Board of Directors focused on potential financing options for the Company. Depending on the evaluation and outcome of these discussions, certain directors of Titanium may remove their names for re-election and the Board of Directors may choose to nominate alternative directors. While the Board of Directors will endeavor to hold the shareholder meeting as soon as possible, these discussions and the evaluation are ongoing, and a new date for the shareholder meeting will be announced as soon as possible.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

The Company is focused on achieving long-term financial success by implementing its CVW™ technologies in commercial operations at oil sands sites. The Company is working with Canadian Natural to review and plan for a potential implementation at Canadian Natural’s Horizon site. However, until these Project activities are completed to the satisfaction of the parties, commercial arrangements and investment decisions are made and facilities constructed and operating, the Company expects to continue to incur losses. Currently, quarterly losses are comprised of Project engineering costs and general and administrative (“G&A”) expenditures. Changes in quarterly results are dependent on Project activity and the timing of payments related to Project cost recovery.

In addition to its ongoing working capital requirements, the Company must secure sufficient funding for continued work on the Project and commercialization of its technology. The Company may be constrained in its ability to meet its obligations as they come due. The Company expects its current cash position will not be adequate to cover expected ongoing operating expenses over the next 12-month period and the Company is reviewing further funding and financing opportunities. The Company’s financial statements are reported with a going concern assumption and disclosure regarding such going concern uncertainty is disclosed in the Company’s financial statements.

Cash Flow - The Company’s aggregate cash position was $1.0 million as at September 30, 2021, as compared to $2.7 million as at December 31, 2020. The decrease in cash of $2.7 million is the result of funding the Company’s engineering programs and G&A expenses during the quarter. The Company did not report any activities from investing or financing. Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.6 million, compared to a use of cash of

$0.4 million for three-month ended September 30, 2020.

Net Loss – For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of

$0.1 million or $0.01 loss per share, comparable to the net loss for the comparable quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $0.8 million or $0.01 loss per share. The net loss for the current quarter consisted of G&A expenses of $0.4 million, partially offset by a recovery of research and development (“R&D”) expenses of $0.2 million in the current period.

Research & Development – Gross and net R&D expenses for the three months ending September 30, 2021 were lower, as compared to comparative three months ended September 30, 2020. Gross R&D expenses for the current quarter were $0.2 million as compared to $0.4 million for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2020. R&D spending in the current quarter consisted primarily of compensation for technical staff, on-going minerals testing and evaluations, optimization engineering work and updating cost estimates. The R&D spending is offset by recoveries of Project costs, related to government grant funding received during the quarter, reported at $0.5 million, as compared to the prior quarter ended September 30, 2020, where no government grants were received. The timing of government grants is not tied directly to the actual spending and only recorded when received.

General & Administrative - G&A expenses for the three months ending September 30, 2021 were consistent at $0.3 million, as compared to $0.3 million for the comparative three months ended September 30, 2020. G&A expenses consist primarily of compensation and benefits, and consulting and professional costs.

To view the Company’s management discussion and analysis and interim unaudited financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021, please visit our website at www.titaniumcorporation.com or SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

MANAGEMENT CHANGE

Effective November 1, 2021, Ingrid Meger will be joining Titanium as the VP Finance and CFO and Hansine Ullberg will be departing to pursue a new opportunity. Ms. Meger is a CPA.CA with seven years of public accounting experience followed by six years as a consulting CFO to energy industry clients. Ms. Meger's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

