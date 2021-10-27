Global Depth Filtration Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Depth Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798343/?utm_source=GNW
A depth filter is basically a sponge meant for removing submicron particles, colloidal materials and soluble materials. Flow rates and loading capacities of depth filters are generally higher than membrane filters. Depth filtration process is extensively used in downstream bioprocessing, for separating cells and cell debris and such other colloidal material from liquids. A wide range of filter sheet media are used for depth filtration for turbidity removal, polishing filtration, removal of chill haze, colloidal removal, removal of microorganisms like bacterial, yeast and mold, and microbial spoilage removal among others. Clarification of cell culture supernatants can be performed easily with normal flow or common flow filtration in which a member with a specific pore size or porous materials with decreasing pore sizes, as per the thickness of the filter, are used. When a defined pore size membrane is used for filtration, also called dead-end filtration, material retains on the surface of the filter whereas, with depth filters such filter cakes do not form. Depth filtration retains particles smaller than pores. With pore size-gradients, different particle sizes can be separated.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Depth Filtration market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $327.7 Million by 2026
The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$327.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$353.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
A major growth driver for the market is the rising large molecules and biologics production. Growing biopharmaceuticals demand combined with increasing expenditure on biopharmaceutical R&D drive market growth. The pharmaceutical industry is increasing demand for high quality and clean filter products for use in production of APIs and for filtering different buffers and media. The filters are mainly used for downstream purification of turbid feed streams and cell culture centrates prior to loading them on chromatography columns. The market for depth filtration is also driven by increasing use of single-use or disposable filtration technologies. Depth filtration is a critical process required for manufacturing high quality and pure products. Depth filters would also be extensively used in wastewater purification. Deep bed-sand filters are used in final stages in treatment of potable water. Growing emphasis on wastewater purification in countries across the world would therefore emerge as an important growth driver for the market over the coming years. Furthermore, depth filters are inexpensive and can be used easily, two other factors driving their increased adoption. Moreover, technological advancements are leading to constant changes in designs of depth filters. Depth filters available today offer better filtration capabilities than the ones before. The market is witnessing increasing demand for lower capacity filters with higher density harvest. Manufacturers are presently making all efforts to meet this market demand. Manufacturers are also focused on developing synthetic polymer depth filters which can eliminate the current limitations with conventional cellulose media.
Activated Carbon Segment to Reach $484.6 Million by 2026
In the global Activated Carbon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$242.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$398.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Amazon Filters Ltd.
- Carl Stuart Ltd. (Pure Process)
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- ErtelAlsop
- Fileder Filter Systems Ltd.
- Filtrox AG
- Graver Technologies LLC
- Meissner Filtration Products
- Merck KgaA
- Pall Corporation
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
- Wolftechnik Filtersysteme GmbH & Co. KG
