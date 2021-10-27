Science 37® and 3H Medi Solution Collaborate to Enable Decentralized Clinical Trials in Japan and Accelerate Patient Enrollment

LOS ANGELES and TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37, the Operating System for today’s more agile clinical trials and 3H Medi Solution Inc., a clinical trials solution leader in Japan today announced a collaboration to further decentralized clinical trials and accelerate the development of therapies. In this partnership, 3H Medi Solution will use Science 37’s clinical trial Operating System with its end-to-end technology platform for eConsent, electronic data capture, patient management, telemedicine and mobile nurse operations.



With a traditional site-based drug development model, biopharmaceutical sponsors are limited by geography and physical location, making it difficult for patients to participate. Decentralized trials, enabled by digital technology, can alleviate these burdens—helping to drive efficiency, reduce costs and bring trials which offer potentially life-saving treatments, closer to patients.

“This collaboration will pave the way for promoting decentralized clinical trials in Japan which is long overdue. It will help to reduce the patient burden, broaden the option for clinical trial participation and speed drug development for the Japanese market.” said Sho Ando, Representative Director and President at 3H Medi Solution. “By partnering with Science 37 and utilizing their Operating System, we are able to complement and create synergy while bringing research closer to patients—helping to optimize the decentralized trials paradigm, and developing a more patient-centric model.”

Through this partnership, 3H Medi Solution becomes part of the Science 37 CRO Certified network, designed to empower CROs with access, training, and commercial support to successfully deliver decentralized clinical studies at scale.

“Working with 3H Medi Solution aligns with our mission to accelerate research and enable patient and provider access with one of the leading services providers in Japan,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. “Our Operating System will empower 3H Medi Solution and enable access to our patient communities, telemedicine investigators, remote coordinator and connected device networks to harmonize and deliver studies.”

About 3H Medi Solution

As a life science company that connects human health and happiness, we provide one-stop solutions starting from patient recruiting, patient surveys, providing information, developing apps and systems, to supporting new business development in the arena of medical and pharmaceutical. We offer solutions for the patient and medical issues by realizing drug discovery and drug development support based on science and Patient Centricity and digital health transformation utilizing the latest technology. For more details pls visit our homepage https://global-3h.com/ .

About Science 37

Science 37, Inc.’s mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators and connected devices. Configurable to enable any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

