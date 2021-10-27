Global Stem Cell Technologies Market is projected to be worth US$ 21.03 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Published Global Stem Cell Technologies & Applications Market Report 2021-2031. Value Forecasts by Type (Allogenic, and Autologous), by Product (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, and Very Small Embryonic Stem Cells), by Technology (Cell Acquisition, Cell Production, Cryopreservation, and Expansion & Sub-Culture), By Application (Therapeutic Application, and Non-therapeutic Application). PLUS Profiles of Leading Stem Cell Technologies & Application Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the size of the global stem cell technologies and applications market in 2021? How much is the market expected to be in 2031?

in 2021? How much is the market expected to be in 2031? What are the prominent factors driving the growth of the global stem cell technologies & applications market?

What are the main segments within the overall stem cell technologies and applications market? What are the market estimations of these segments during the study period?

What are the factors that will affect the growth negatively during the forecast period?

Which regional segment dominated the global stem cell technologies & applications market? How are these regional markets expected to perform in the next 10 years?

How would the global stem cell technologies and applications market evolve over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031?

What are the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats of the Global Stem Cell Technologies & Applications Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in this market? What are their recent developments, revenues, and prospects?

Which regional markets are expected to gain highest revenue and largest CAGR from 2021 to 2031?

Rising application of stem cell technologies supports the market growth

Stem cells are an important technology as they are directly responsible for the regenerative treatment of the disease and the damaged tissues. With increased availability of the clinical evidence of therapeutic relevance of stem cells in rising globally coupled with growing stem cells awareness. Additionally, it is proved that stem cells can treat more than 80 disorders that include immunodeficiency diseases, cancer, degenerative diseases, metabolic disorders, and hematopoietic disorders.

Stem cells has been long-established as a treatment for hematological cancers. The growth of this application of stem cells will drive the market in the short term. Around 1, 00,000 procedures are thought to have been performed in 2018, and the number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) procedures performed globally is steadily increasing. Recent trends in HSCT include greater use of cord blood for transplants and the FDA approval of five allergenic cord blood-based products for use in HSCT. Thus, owing to these factors the global stem cell technologies and applications market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021to 2031 to reach an estimated value of US$ 21.03 billion by 2031.

What are the Opportunities for Stem Cell Technologies & Applications Market?

Genetically modified stem cells are an increasing area of interest. As previously mentioned, genetically modified HSCT is being developed for HIV and other indications. GSK has three clinical-stage gene therapies using stem cells (with one of these awaiting approval in the EU) for adenosine deaminase severe combined immune deficiency, metachromatic leukodystrophy and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, while Bluebird Bio has pipeline therapies for childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, beta-thalassaemia and sickle-cell disease. Sangamo BioSciences, ViroMed and Calimmune are some of the other companies developing genetically modified stem cell therapies.

How is the competitive landscape in the Stem Cell Technologies & Applications Market?

The major players operating in the market are engaged in providing quality medicines for the treatment of various critical diseases. For instance, in September 2020, Stemedica Cell Technologies received The U.S. FDA approval for investigational new drug (IND) for intravenous allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19.The global stem cell technologies and application market is a fragmented market with some of the key players accounting for a larger share of the market in 2020. STEMCELL Technologies, Cynata Therapeutics, Promethea Biosciences, and Merck KGaA are the key players operating in this business segment. Some of the growth strategies adopted by the market players to expand their presence in the global market are collaboration with other market players, introduction of new and innovative products, and increasing research initiatives. For instance, in November 2020, Mesoblast collaborated with Novartis for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of mesenchymal stromal cell product.

Who are the leading players analyzed in the report?

Athersys, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Smith+Nephew

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

Promethra Biosciences S.A.

Sangoma Therapeutics

Palisade Bio

StemCell Technologies, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

VistaGen Therapeutics

