Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2026

HSAW pipes are mainly used in onshore transportation of oil and gas, in water distribution, and cooling water lines by power generation facilities. In addition, these pipes are also used in structural applications such as piling in civil engineering constructions including high rise buildings and bridges. Earlier, use of HSAW pipes was limited to low pressure applications. However, improvement in manufacturing technology and steel grades over the years has extended its use to high pressure applications. In addition to the improvement in investments in oil and gas industry amidst the surge in energy consumption worldwide, replacement demand for most of the antiquated pipeline infrastructure, particularly in developed regions offers potential growth prospects.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. 18-24 Inches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 24-48 Inches segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 60.8% share of the global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $830.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026
The Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$830.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.74% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US experienced significant growth in recent years led by factors such as commencement of large natural gas and shale gas exploration projects, liberalization of gas prices, and unbundling of pipeline transportation from gas commercialization. The high tide in the domestic natural gas sector, especially in the shale gas vertical, pumped in huge investments into pipeline infrastructure development projects. Major portion of the growth in the HSAW pipes over the next two decades is expected to emerge from the rapidly growing non-OECD economies, specifically China and India, led by an ever increasing demand for energy and rise in infrastructure development projects.
Over 48 Inches Segment to Reach $850.4 Million by 2026
Driven by uptake in drilling activity across the world, as exploration of deep-water oil & gas reserves intensify further and CAPEX spending improves, growth in large diameter pipes is expected to be upbeat. Rising demand from Asia is also expected to result in natural gas and oil being transported from long distances as the gap between consumer and supplier begins to expand. As a consequence, a significant rise in global investments for infrastructure projects such as pipeline networks is anticipated in the years ahead leading to growth in large diameter pipes. In the global Over 48 Inches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$495.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$584.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$131.6 Million by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
A Review of COVID-19 Impact on Major End-Use Markets for HSAW
Pipes
Oil & Gas Sector Witnesses Recovery
EXHIBIT 2: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:
Oct 2019 -May 2021
EXHIBIT 3: World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021
EXHIBIT 4: World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)
Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions
Increase in Economic Activity & Mobility Benefit Liquid Fuels
Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term
EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of CAPEX Reductions (in US$ Billion) by
Type of Oil Company in 1Q 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021
COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector
EXHIBIT 7: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on
Track
EXHIBIT 8: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
An Introduction to Welded Pipes & Tubes
Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) Pipes
Spiral SAW Welded Pipes
Manufacturing Stages of HSAW Pipes
Types of Spiral Pipe Production Processes
Helical SAW Pipes Vs Longitudinal Weld Pipes
Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Pipes Market: A Prelude
Near-to Mid-Term Prospects Remain Favorable
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Recent Market Activity
Market Demand Strongly Influenced by CAPEX on Pipeline
Infrastructure
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in HR Coil Prices Impact SAW Pipes
EXHIBIT 9: Hot Rolled Steel Coil Monthly Price Trends (in $ per
mt) in the US Midwest (Jan 2020-May 2021)
Global Pipeline Scenario
Changing Fortunes of Oil and Gas Companies
Natural Gas Dominates Pipeline Buildout
Regional Review: North America and Asia-Pacific Dominate
Pipeline Building
Changing Energy Mix Influences Trends in Pipes Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of
Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,
2030 and 2040
EXHIBIT 11: Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %)
for 2018 and 2040
Investments into Oil & Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide:
Vital for the Growth of HSAW Pipes Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Capital Spending (in $ Billion) on Planned &
Announced Oil & Gas Projects by Segment (2018-2025)
Replacement of Aging Gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential
Growth in Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand
for Large OD Pipes
EXHIBIT 13: Number of Crude Oil Pipeline Worldwide by Project
Status: 2020
EXHIBIT 14: Number of Natural Gas Pipeline Worldwide by Project
Status: 2020
Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications
EXHIBIT 15: Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion:
(2014-2022)
Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth
Opportunities
US Senate Passes New Act to Fulfill Water Infrastructure
Objectives
Trenchless Technologies Augur Well Spiral Welded Pipes
Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations
Corrosion Protection: An Important Area of Focus
Alternate Means of Oil & Gas Transportation: Threat to Pipeline
Transport
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
