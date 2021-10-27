Sportradar to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”), will announce third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on November 17, 2021. The Company will discuss its results in a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com/. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 877-423-9813 (USA) or 201-689-8573 (International). The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 17, 2021, through November 24, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 (USA) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13724560.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

