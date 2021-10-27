Top Five Most Popular Keto Queen Kreations’ Bake Mixes: Brownies, Yellow Cake, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Carrot Cake, and Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keto Queen Kreations announced this week its most popular low-carb bake mixes:

Brownies

Yellow Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Carrot Cake

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

“We have 14 scrumptious bake mixes for people to enjoy, but these are our most popular ones,” said Jordan Sanabria, the Keto Queen, who, three years ago, combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle and founded Keto Queen Kreations. “We also offer Snickerdoodle and Sugar cookies (without sugar), and many more.”

Sanabria said she was not surprised about which bake mixes would make the Top 5 list,” Sanabria said. “If you research American consumers' dessert preferences, our popular top 5 will probably show up.”

Not surprisingly, the first recipes the savvy entrepreneur created in her kitchen included the most popular ones plus Pound Cake.

Sanabria started Keto Queen Kreations out of necessity.

“I couldn’t find tasty keto-friendly desserts so I created my own,” Sanabria said. “When my family and friends told me how much they loved my recipes, I decided to start my own company.”

At first, Sanabria sold her bake mixes on Etsy, where they quickly became popular.

“Once I had success on Etsy, I created my Amazon store,” she added.

Now, Sanabria offers 14 different cake mixes online:

Artisan Bread Mix

Biscuits

Brownie Mix

Carrot Cake Mix

Chocolate Cake Mix

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Mix

Classic Homestyle Muffin Mix

Pancake Mix

Pound Cake Mix

Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix

Sugar Cookie Mix

Yellow Cake Mix

Consumers can find Keto Queen Kreations, which only use organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free, on Amazon, Walmart.com, OneLavie.com, and KetoQueenKreations.com.

“We are thrilled that consumers can find our bake mixes on Amazon, Walmart.com, and a wonderful boutique health and wellness site, OneLavie.com,” she added. “We are actively promoting our brand online and on TV shows to spread the word to consumers about our tasty desserts, breakfast, and bread.

For more information or to purchase, visit Walmart.com, or Amazon.com. Please follow Keto Queen Kreations on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

