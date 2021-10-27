75% of U.S. Travelers Are Now Planning Their Next Vacation, According to Future Plc

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three-quarters of U.S. travelers are already thinking about their next travel plans according to first-party data insights and a new survey conducted by Future plc , the global publisher for specialist media.



The nationwide survey collected travel opinions from 1,046 American readers across Future’s diverse 180 digital properties, which include Marie Claire, Tom’s Guide and CinemaBlend. The results highlight that consumers are looking to create meaningful experiences post-pandemic by exploring new destinations.

Top findings from across Future’s high-intent, specialist U.S audiences include:

Half (49%) of respondents say they’re planning their best vacation ever in 2022.

respondents will consider investing in new technology or gadgets to enhance their travel experience. 73% of those surveyed said that they plan to reconnect with their passions rather than just relax on their next trip.

of Future readers plan to spend more time on their next vacation to make up for lost time this year. Other than on Prime Day, the greatest spike in audiences looking for guidance on the best tech travel products, occurred this month on October 7.



“Through the high-quality content we create, we connect our readers to their passions and we see that they are gearing up for new travel experiences in the coming months,” said Jason Webby, Chief Revenue Officer, North America, at Future. “Future’s audiences are of sufficient scale that we have a detailed understanding not only of their passions and interests but also wider consumer trends, and consumers are ready to hit the road.”

Through Future’s intelligent first-party audience data platform, Aperture, the company can reach and understand the behaviors of over 1 million travel intenders globally. Future saw that US audiences were most interested in travel-focused content in February, when the company saw a spike in audience interest in travel-related articles during February 25-28. The audiences at Tom’s Guide, T3 and Marie Claire showed the highest travel purchase intent.

During 2021, Future’s saw some of its most popular online content around travel was advice from Tom’s Guide experts on the best coolers and seeking inspiration from Marie Claire’s world-class editorial team on the best weekend travel bags.

“Future’s websites reach one in three Americans across the country, and we’re excited to see signals that show people gearing up for travel and recreation,” Webby said. “People are ready to reengage with their lives after so much disruption, and it will be good for all of us.”

