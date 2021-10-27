Confia CEO a Featured Cryptocurrency Panelist at CWCBExpo in New York City

Company’s CEO Mark Lozzi Speaking on Crypto Panel at Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition



Irvine, California, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Confia (“Confia” or the “Company”), the leading technology platform for financial compliance, B2B/B2C transactions, and secure banking services designed for the cannabis industry, announced today that the Company’s CEO Mark Lozzi will be a featured speaker on a cryptocurrency panel at the CWCBExpo at the Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 5, 2021, from 2:00-2:50 p.m.

The panel, entitled “Cracking the Code on Using Cryptocurrency for Cannabis,” will feature another expert panelist and a moderator addressing the issues of blockchain and cryptocurrency including adoption, risks, sustainability, benefits, and detriments.

“This is an excellent opportunity to present as a thought leader alongside other industry experts on how cannabis businesses can most efficiently incorporate cryptocurrency into their financial operations,” Lozzi said. “I look forward to helping educate attendees on the need for compliant, innovative options designed to support cannabis businesses looking to explore the world of crypto.”

The Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis industry. It is held in the largest media, financial, and business markets, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry.

Commercializing its platform in 2021, Confia streamlines complex financial processes for the cannabis industry, addressing both compliance and secure payments in real time.

About Confia

Confia, operating as the dba for PointChain, is a financial transaction platform that offers the cannabis industry digital bank-like and cash management services, bill pay, unlimited B2B payments, API-powered payment solutions that service both businesses and the consumer, and lending solutions. Confia processes payments in real time, and the platform contains ongoing compliance features and offers trusted relationships with other member companies and clients. To learn more, visit www.confia.io.

