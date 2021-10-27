Genasys Inc. Announces General John G. Coburn to Transition to Chairman Emeritus and Chair Strategic Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that effective November 1, 2021, General John G. Coburn will transition from being a Director and Chairman of the Board to serve as Chair of the Strategic Advisory Board, Chairman Emeritus, and provide consulting services to the Company.



Concurrently, General Coburn will resign from the Company's Board of Directors, his position as Chairman of the Board, and from all Board committees on which he serves.

"Under General Coburn's leadership, Genasys substantially increased its business with the U.S. Military and international defense forces throughout the world," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "General Coburn has also been instrumental in leading the transformation of the Company from an acoustic hailing devices manufacturer to a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe.

"Genasys will continue to benefit from the General's extensive experience, knowledge and contacts through his consultancy and as Chair of the Strategic Advisory Board," Mr. Danforth stated.

"It has been my honor to serve as a Director since 2013 and as Chairman of the Board for the last six years," said General Coburn. "Since joining the Board, we worked to identify and install a new management team, significantly expand the Company's critical communications products and systems, and build market demand for Genasys' life safety solutions.

"I look forward to chairing the Strategic Advisory Board and continuing to work with Richard and the management team on advancing the Company’s business interests, growing revenues, and maximizing shareholder value," added General Coburn.

