Access Vascular Inc. and Eloquest Healthcare Partner to Improve Vascular Access Outcomes

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a company addressing the most common and costly vascular access complications, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership to make its biomaterial-based catheters available to the hospitals and health systems served by Eloquest Healthcare. Together, the companies will provide hospitals and clinicians with AVI’s innovative family of vascular access devices to improve medical outcomes and reduce total medical expenses.



“Eloquest Healthcare is known for delivering innovative solutions that improve the standard of care with an emphasis on infection prevention and enhanced patient satisfaction, making them a perfect partner for Access Vascular,” said James Biggins, CEO at Access Vascular Inc. “Our mission is to eliminate complications like catheter thrombosis, phlebitis and resulting infections, thereby improving the efficacy of vascular access procedures. This partnership will help us carry that mission further and faster.”

The majority of hospitalized patients receive a vascular access device, and more than 30% of those will experience some type of complication, including thrombus or infection. This is attributable to the use of polyurethane for traditional catheter design and production, which triggers the body’s defense mechanisms. AVI takes a fundamentally different approach, having developed a new biomaterial that does not trigger the defense mechanism cascade.

Transformational in design, AVI’s hydrophilic catheters mimic the body’s chemistry to evade its natural defenses and nearly eliminate the most common and costly complications for better medical and economic outcomes. Two recent studies on HydroPICC® and HydroMID® devices demonstrated this significant reduction in complications such as occlusions, replacements, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and phlebitis compared to traditional catheters.1

“Catheter-related infection rates are a rising and urgent problem – central-line associated bloodstream infections rose 47%2 in 2020 and the presence of thrombosis doubles catheter sepsis rates and triples septicemia rates,”3 said Tim O’Halla, president and CEO of Eloquest Healthcare. “AVI’s innovative new catheters can help resolve these challenges and are a natural complement to our mission to improve the standard of care in medicine while reducing its overall cost.”

For more information about Access Vascular and its novel biomaterial-based catheters, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material which retains significant amounts of water. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About Eloquest Healthcare

Eloquest Healthcare, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc. that is focused specifically on serving hospitals, their healthcare practitioners, and patients. Eloquest Healthcare delivers intuitive solutions that complement treatment protocols and address goals related to improving patient outcomes, quality of care delivered and cost avoidance. More information can be found at www.eloquesthealthcare.com.

