Panorays Featured in New Omdia “On the Radar” Report

﻿NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Panorays, a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software and research group Omdia, which unifies and harnesses the depth and breadth of expertise from Informa Tech’s legacy research brands, including Ovum, IHS Markit Technology, Tractica and Heavy Reading.



WHAT: Panorays today announced the release of an “On the Radar” report from research group Omdia, covering the company’s core features and benefits in securing the digital supply chain. Rik Turner, Principal Analyst of Emerging Technologies at Omdia, said: “Panorays is a SaaS-based platform that is designed to integrate into existing organizational workflows and systems. It combines support for security questionnaires with an SRS capability, while considering the actual business relationship with each vendor when providing risk assessments.” The report reveals the sophisticated approach needed when assessing third party security and provides an in-depth overview of Panorays’ unique approach to cyber vendor risk management.



WHERE: Interested readers can view the report (no registration required) here: https://l.panorays.com/omdia_report/



ABOUT: Panorays is a rapidly growing provider of third-party security risk management software, offered as a SaaS-based platform. The company serves enterprise and mid-market customers primarily in North America, the UK and the EU, and has been adopted by leading banking, insurance, financial services and healthcare organizations, among others. Headquartered in New York and Israel, with offices around the world, Panorays is funded by numerous international investors, including Aleph VC, Oak HC/FT, Greenfield Partners, BlueRed Partners (Singapore), StepStone Group, Moneta VC, Imperva Co-Founder Amichai Shulman and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks Lane Bess. Visit us at www.panorays.com.

Media Contact:

Tila Pacheco

Eskenzi PR

panorays@eskenzipr.com