Mount Vernon, New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital to Present Comprehensive Video Processing, Distribution and AV over IP Solutions at InfoComm 2021

MOUNT VERNON, NY, October 20, 2021 – Key Digital, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing, video signal distribution and AV over IP solutions to satisfy every conferencing and presentation need, will be exhibiting its comprehensive line of products at InfoComm 2021, Booth 2824.

Key Digital presentation and display solutions include a range of HDBaseT switchers and extenders soft-codec-enabled to create a connectivity hub for USB cameras and mics, audio DSP and keyboard/mouse/touchscreen extension. Connected computers interface with extended devices by way of USB host and device ports on receiver units and device ports on select KD switchers. The product family includes the KD-X4X1WUTX 4K / 18G @ 100m HDBT Power over HDBaseT (PoH) 3-gang, wall plate switcher and the auto-switching KD-X3X1WUTX 3-gang wall plate switcher which provide a host of input and USB connectivity with HDBaseT output.

Additional series products include the KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation switcher – which features five inputs (HDBaseT, 2x HDMI, DP, USB-C) and two mirrored outputs (HDBaseT, HDMI) – and the KD-PS22UTx – a 4K/18G,100m, HDMI over HDBaseT extender transmitter with an onboard 2x1 HDMI switcher with mirrored HDBaseT and HDMI outputs. The KD-X100MRx HDBaseT Receiver completes the series, with HDMI out, USB and LAN interconnectivity, audio de-embedding, analog and optical audio external inputs.

Key Digital’s video distribution and processing product line also includes the KD-X2X1WVTX and KD-X2X1WDTX 2x1 4K / 18G / UHD dual-gang wall plate switchers offering HDMI plus VGA or Display Port (DP) / VGA inputs and HDBaseT output driving up to 40m. The KD-X2x1WVTx also offers VGA video and analog audio to HDMI conversion, video scaling for control of aspect ratio, resolution set, image size, image position and image phase, and color tone processing of VGA signals.

For rack or desktop use, the KD-UFS42 Universal Format Switcher has 2x HDMI, DP and VGA inputs while the KD-PS42 Presentation Switcher offers HDBaseT plus 3x HDMI inputs. Both switchers feature HDMI and HDBaseT mirrored outputs. A standalone 4K / 18G HDBaseT receiver, the KD-X40MRx, is the perfect companion for the switchers in the Presentation Solutions family.

Also in the portfolio is Key Digital’s KD-MLV4x2Pro is an HDMI / VGA / HDBaseT seamless presentation matrix switcher and multi-view tiling processor, which is bundled with a KD-X222PORx HDBaseT extender receiver with Power over HDBaseT. KD-MLV4x2Pro users can create and store custom multi-view layouts and recall custom presets for linked / mirrored outputs in 1080p (2K) or utilize the native Quadrant Mode (4K or 2K) with independent output of four equally-sized windows. The seamless switching allows uninterrupted transitions during source selection. Image layering allows stacked images with customizable priority settings. Window transparency and border control are built in.

For collaborative meetings and presentations in corporate, educational and hospitality environments, the innovative Key Digital KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway is an affordable, simple-to-operate, all-in-one, Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) collaboration solution. The KD-BYOD4K accommodates a high-definition wireless connection for contactless content casting from laptops, tablets and smartphones, accommodating all major operating platforms. Up to four contributors may cast content simultaneously and screen layouts are automatically-adjusting.

KD-BYOD4K features annotation and whiteboard with screen capture, moderator management, and touchscreen and mouse control for a true interactive experience. Web GUI administration allows access via LAN to the unit setup, moderator, and security tools on the web browser interface. KD-BYOD4K’s dual network ports enable access via public and private networks, including internet access, without compromising security.

For video image capture, Key Digital’s KD-CAMUSB PTZ camera features a USB 2.0 interface for universal compatibility across all computer operating systems and video conferencing platform interface. The perfect companion for the KD-CAMUSB is the KD-XUSB2, a compact transmit (Tx) and receive (Rx) pair that extend USB 2.0 up to 50m using CAT5e/6 cable.

For more information, visit www.keydigital.org.

…ends 613 words

Photo File 1: Key_Digital.jpg

Photo Caption 1: Key Digital will demonstrate its comprehensive line of AV over IP, presentation, digital video processing, switcher and connectivity solutions during InfoComm 2021 in Orlando, October 27-29

About Key Digital:

Led by digital television broadcast innovator Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital® is an lnfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award-winning manufacturer of professional distributed video and control system equipment. Since 1999, Key Digital has led the constantly evolving AV industry by designing products that deliver industry-leading quality, performance, and reliability to corporate, bar & restaurant, digital signage, education, government, and house-of-worship applications.

Key Digital products are designed and engineered in-house in Mount Vernon, NY. Superior quality, ease­ of-installation, and versatility are the result of strenuous research, development, and testing. Expertise and unparalleled knowledge have created a unique hardware-software suite solution ideal for the consultants, designers, and installation firms of the AV industry. Key Digital® is known to deliver best-in-class products based on quality, performance, and reliability.

For more information, visit our webpage at www.keydigital.org.

Follow Key Digital on social media:

Attachments