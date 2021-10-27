AgroFresh Solutions Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions devoted to fighting food loss and waste, today announced that it will release third quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET where members of the executive management team will discuss third quarter results with additional comments and details. The conference call and supplemental earnings presentation will be available live over the internet through the "Events & Presentations" page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agrofresh.com. To participate on the live call listeners in the United States may dial 877-407-4018 and international listeners may dial 201-689-8471.

A replay of the conference call will be archived on the Company's website and telephonic playback will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET, November 10, 2021, through November 24, 2021. Listeners in the United States may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13724487.

