CommAgility Debuts 5G Small Cell Standalone Reference Platform

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) announced today that its CommAgility brand has introduced a new indoor 5G Small Cell standalone gNodeB reference platform. The SC-RF2-5Gn78 combines the Company’s industry-leading SmallCellPHY-5G and SmallCellSTACK-5G software along with its baseband and RF hardware based on NXP’s Layerscape® and Layerscape Access SoCs. This solution is pre-integrated and tested to reduce risk and effort.



CommAgility software is currently deployed in a variety of 5G technology development projects including 5G mmWave repeaters, 5G base stations and small cells, U.S. Department of Defense 5G research projects, and private network deployment. The new platform provides a 5G gNodeB basestation, which can be used as a complete small cell solution.

“The SC-RF2-5Gn78 provides a 5G small cell development platform that can significantly cut time-to-market, reduce risk, and form the basis of a final product design,” said Edward Young, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at CommAgility. “These capabilities, shown in previous end-to-end connectivity demonstrations using our 5G Reference gNodeB, SmallCellPHY-5G and SmallCellSTACK-5G software have enabled our current 5G customers to accelerate their development and deployment of 5G solutions.”

The SC-RF2-5Gn78 includes two high quality, flexible, 40MHz bandwidth RF channels, supporting 2x2 MIMO downlink operation. Based on NXP’s Layerscape and Layerscape Access processors, the platform combines 16 Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores with NXP VSPA DSP cores, security and wireless accelerators. Future upgrades will support greater bandwidths and more channels, giving higher throughput. As a collaboration partner with NXP for its Layerscape Access processors, CommAgility can provide class-leading services and excellent support to others developing and deploying 5G products using the NXP platform. CommAgility can also customize its 5G software to the specific needs of each project, which simplifies development, cuts time to market and reduces risk.

The comprehensive CommAgility software portfolio for 5G NR development includes pre-ported and validated PHY and Stack software, a 5G core, and Physical Layer reference chains. This simplifies the development of 5G small cells and private networks, with the software’s flexible architecture making integration easier with hardware accelerators and libraries. Versions are available for both 5G gNodeB and UE product developers. As well as the SC-RF2-5Gn78, CommAgility also offers the 5G Reference gNodeB, a pre-integrated reference design.

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Investor Contact

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger& Company

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

Marketing Contact

Nick Daines

nick@lumenpr.com

Tel: +44 (0) 115 8412109

Mobile: +44 (0) 7958 534731

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com