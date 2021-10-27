Clean Earth Wins 2021 Acquia Engage Award

Awards recognize global organizations for creating transformative digital customer experiences.



Company wins best return on investment category with first-time entry.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth , a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, today announced it has won a 2021 Acquia Engage Award in the best return on investment category. The Acquia Engage Awards recognize high-impact digital experiences that organizations around the world are building with the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud. Winners demonstrate an advanced level of functionality, integration, performance and user experience.

Clean Earth and agency partner, Elevated Third, significantly enhanced the Clean Earth website user experience by providing intuitive navigation and seamless one-stop browsing for users looking to learn about Clean Earth services, customer portals and resources.

Immediately after the site launch, Clean Earth saw significant increases in server response time and decreases in page load times and server connection times. These improvements helped drive an enhanced user experience when compared to our prior website.

“This award is yet another example of our team’s dedication to taking our customer experience to the next level at every touchpoint including the technologies we use on a daily basis,” said Clean Earth President David Stanton. “Our commitment to providing innovative environmental services in the most sustainable manner is integrated into everything we do.”

“Showcasing the most impressive digital experiences, across industries and geographies, is a highlight of Acquia Engage,” said Lynne Capozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Acquia. “Each customer’s story demonstrates the impact that creatively designed and thoroughly executed digital experiences can have on customer engagement and organizational performance.”

To learn more about Clean Earth, please visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the Company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .