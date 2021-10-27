Lumu Introduces Continuous Compromise Assessment™ Capabilities for MSPS And MSSPS

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumu , creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model, today announced the launch of Lumu for MSPs/MSSPs that puts the power of Lumu’s automated compromise detection solution into the hands of North American service providers who require a simple yet comprehensive solution to measure the compromise level of their customers in real-time and streamline the operations of their security teams. For MSPs and MSSPs who are interested in learning more about the offering and how it can help them accelerate profitability, improve operational efficiency, and add immediate value to their customer interactions, Lumu will be hosting a free online event, “ MSP Growth Lab: Sell, Scale and Seize the Cybersecurity Opportunity ” on November 2nd.



“Today’s threat landscape is forcing organizations of all sizes to actively operate cybersecurity. This puts medium and small organizations at a disadvantage when it comes to sourcing for tools that quickly add value,” said David Sylvester, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Lumu. “Service providers now have the opportunity to build a robust cybersecurity practice across their customer base with a purpose-built cloud-based solution that goes beyond simple anomaly detection and pinpoints confirmed incidents of compromise, enabling service providers to become more strategic partners to their customers by staying one step ahead of an evolving threat landscape.”

Managed service providers and MSSPs can realize some of the following benefits by signing up for The Lumu for MSP program, including:

Expand customer base: Lumu enables service providers to grow their customer base by offering an enterprise grade cybersecurity solution to organizations of all sizes.

Address your customers' IT & cybersecurity needs: Enable your customers to effectively and proactively identify and respond to the latest advanced threats your customers face and help them prioritize their IT investments.

Build and scale your cybersecurity business: Featuring a dedicated portal for its MSP partners, Lumu partners can administer multiple customer accounts from a single console, allowing them to monitor and manage more customers in a fully unified and orchestrated manner.

Demonstrate ROI & Rationalize New Projects: Lumu can help MSPs and MSSPs quickly identify gaps in their customer's network security so they can better gauge which ones have the greatest need for additional value-added services and also equips them with baseline analytics they can use to justify and prioritize future cybersecurity investments.

“We are very excited to be an initial go-to market partner of the Lumu for MSP/MSSP program. The Lumu Portal enables our small team of security analysts to be more efficient and effective with their time, allowing them to provide valuable real-time insights about whether an organization’s infrastructure is communicating with a malicious actor,” said Elias Stucky, Director of Engineering and Security for Upward Technology. “The ability to provide our customers with actionable insights on a confirmed compromise incident not only allows us to proactively respond to and remediate threats on behalf of our clients but it also gives us an opportunity to demonstrate added-value over the long run.”

To learn more about the Lumu MSP Program, visit: https://lumu.io/msp-mssp/

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io.