OptimizeRx Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 9 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ROCHESTER, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Webcast: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/46967/indexl.html Toll Free: 855-327-6837 International: 631-891-4304 Conference ID: 10016809

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at www.optimizerx.com/investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a proprietary point-of-care network, connectivity is facilitated via its integrated Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform. This powerful digital healthcare solutions platform is transforming market and patient access with the life sciences market by unlocking:

AI-directed, real-time HCP marketing to raise awareness of treatment benefits to give patients a timely start on therapy

Streamlined communication and processes around therapy initiation to reduce abandonment through simplified enrollment

Personalized, successful adherence programs to help patients stay on their doctor-recommended course of therapy

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva

SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Maira Alejandra, Media Relations Manager

malejandra@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com