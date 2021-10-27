Wee-Cig, EZ365 CEO to Attend Upcoming NFT.NYC Event Alongside Newest Partner Neustreet





Attendance to focus on forging and growing industry partnerships,

building awareness of EZ365 vision

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that the CEO and Founder of its subsidiary, dba “EZ365”, Russell Korus, will attend the third annual NFT.NYC event November 1-4, 2021.

Korus will be in attendance alongside EZ NFT’s newest collaborator, Eric Witschen, GM and Founder of Neustreet, the world’s most trusted destination for media, data and analytics on collectibles. They will be promoting their shared vision of mainstream adoption of digital and physical collectables, by providing value to all collectors.

In addition to reconnecting with collaborators and peers from across the global NFT community, Korus will spend the event forging new connections and partnerships and building increased awareness of the EZ365 vision to facilitate mass adoption by making it easier for new participants to enter the NFT space in user-friendly and diverse ways.

Korus launched the EZ365 digital asset ecosystem in 2017, with the goal of combining the best aspects of NFTs, online gaming, digital asset trading and blockchain education in an easy and intuitive platform that aims to fuel mass adoption. The company’s recent acquisition by Wee-Cig International Corporation and Korus’ appointment to CEO resulted in the first publicly traded company to be directly tied to the momentum of the NFT market and marks the first time a recognized NFT expert has led a public company.

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise.

For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

About Neustreet, Inc.

Neustreet, Inc. is a new media and data company focused on modern collectible markets such as sneakers, trading cards, and NFTs. By combining a data-driven content platform with sophisticated research and analytics tools, Neustreet is the world’s best place for collectors to make better decisions about the things they love. Neustreet keeps you informed about the emerging intersection of collectibles, culture, and the metaverse.

For more information, visit: https://neustreet.com/

