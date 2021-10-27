Algae Products Market by Type, Facility Type, Form, Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Algae Products Market by Type (Lipids, Carotenoids, Carrageenan, Alginate, Algal Protein), Facility Type, Form (Liquid, Solid), Source (Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae, Blue-green Algae), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the global algae products market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The awareness regarding the health benefits of algae products is one of the key factors that is gaining consumer attention.

By type, lipids are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Lipids are energy-rich organic compounds that are insoluble in water. Certain amounts of lipids are essential for healthy body functions. They help in absorbing and using vitamins A, D, E, and K in the human body. They are also important for internal signaling systems and are a part of cell walls. Omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 are the different types of lipids.



It is a unique form of dietary fats that impart a wide range of health benefits and are derived from algae. Algae have become the major alternative sources to produce lipids to fulfill the growing demand from the vegan population.

By source, brown algae is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Brown algae find application in aquatic feed and direct human consumption as food. It possesses anti-hypothyroid, antirheumatic, antibacterial, anticoagulant, and antioxidant properties; hence, it is useful in the nutraceuticals industry as well.

Simultaneously, brown seaweeds used as sea vegetables or for colloid extraction contain less than 15% protein on a dry weight basis.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the algae products market; this is attributed to the expected growth in consumption of algae products in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed; and the rise in population in the region.



The algae products market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including Africa and the Middle East.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Algae Products Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Algae Products Market, by Source and Country

4.3 Algae Products Market, by form and Region

4.4 Algae Products Market, by Region

4.5 Algae Products Market, by Key Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increasing Global Population

5.2.2 Innovative Technologies for the Extraction of Algae

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of Omega-3

5.3.1.2 Multi-industry coverage

5.3.1.3 Growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of algae-based products

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of R&D activities in under-developed countries

5.3.2.2 Impact of climatic conditions on algae production

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry

5.3.3.2 Government and private initiatives supporting research & development in algaculture

5.3.3.3 Growth in demand for natural ingredients by consumers

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High production costs restricting the entry of smaller players

5.3.4.2 Difficulty in meeting the requisite quality standards

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 On the Market Dynamics

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Ecosystem Map

6.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.4.2 Manufacturers

6.5 Supply Chain Analysis

6.5.1 Raw Material Sourcing

6.5.2 Manufacturing

6.5.3 Distribution, Marketing, and Sales

6.6 Trade Analysis of Algae Products As A Commodity Across Major Countries

6.7 Technology Analysis

6.7.1 Development of Seaweed Cultivation:

6.7.2 Use of Advanced Centrifuge Technology:

6.7.3 Application of Boom Algae for Brewing:

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.9 Porter's Five forces Analysis

6.10 Case Study Analysis

7 Regulations

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 India

7.4 South America

7.4.1 Brazil

8 Algae Products Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On Algae Products Market, by Type

8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

8.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

8.1.1.3 Optimistic Scenario

8.2 Lipids

8.2.1 Lipids Sourced From Algae Pose As Optimum Alternatives To Fish Oil

8.3 Carrageenan

8.3.1 Carrageenan Finds Extensive Application In Pharmaceuticals and Food & Beverages

8.4 Carotenoids

8.4.1 Lutein & Astaxanthin Are the Most Important Carotenoids Sourced From Algae

8.5 Algal Protein

8.5.1 The Nutraceutical Industry offers Lucrative Opportunities for the Growth of the Algal Protein Market

8.6 Alginate

8.6.1 Alginate Is Widely Used As A Blending Agent In Food and Beverages

8.7 Other Types

8.7.1 Agar Finds Application As A Thickening and Stabilizing Agent

9 Algae Products Market, by form

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On the Algae Products Market, by form

9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario

9.1.1.3 Pessimistic scenario

9.2 Solid

9.2.1 Increased Shelf Life of Algae Products In the Solid form

9.3 Liquid

9.3.1 Growing Applications In Pharmaceuticals

10 Algae Products Market, by Source

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On the Algae Products Market, by Source

10.1.1.1 Realistic scenario

10.1.1.2 Optimistic scenario

10.1.1.3 Pessimistic scenario

10.2 Brown Algae

10.2.1 Fucoxanthin Driving the Growth of Brown Algae

10.2.2 Carotenoids: Fucoxanthin

10.2.3 Phlorotannins

10.3 Blue-Green Algae

10.3.1 Functional Properties of Blue-Green Algae Driving the Market

10.4 Red Algae

10.4.1 Growing Industrial Applications of Carrageenan Driving the Growth of Red Algae

10.4.2 Porphyra Spp.

10.4.3 Palmaria Palmata

10.5 Green Algae

10.5.1 Growing Consumption of Omega-3 Driving the Green Algae Market

10.6 Other Sources

11 Algae Products Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact On Algae Products Market, by Application

11.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario

11.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario

11.1.1.3 Optimistic Scenario

11.2 Food & Beverages

11.2.1 Popularity of Healthy Beverages and Plant-Sourced Food Products

11.3 Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

11.3.1 Algae-Based Omega-3 Supplements Gaining Popularity

11.4 Feed

11.4.1 Algae Products Are Widely Used In Aquaculture

11.5 Personal Care Products

11.5.1 Anti-Inflammatory Properties of Algae Driving the Personal Care Segment

11.6 Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1 Antibiotic Properties of Algae Products Fueling their Demand for Use In Pharmaceutical Applications

11.7 Other Applications

11.7.1 Algae Products Find Increasing Application In Textiles and Fertilizers

12 Algae Products Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win

13.2 Revenue Analysis

13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Stars

13.4.2 Pervasive Players

13.4.3 Emerging Leaders

13.4.4 Participants

13.5 Competitive Benchmarking

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Start-Ups/SMEs)

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Starting Blocks

13.6.3 Responsive Companies

13.6.4 Dynamic Companies

13.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

13.7.1 Product Launches

13.7.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 DSM

14.1.2 BASF

14.1.3 Cyanotech Corporation

14.1.4 Cargill

14.1.5 Dupont

14.1.6 Cp Kelco

14.1.7 Corbion

14.1.8 Fenchem Biotech

14.1.9 Algatech

14.1.10 E.I.D Parry

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Algea

14.2.2 Spira

14.2.3 Algenol

14.2.4 Cellana

14.2.5 Algaecan Biotech Ltd.

14.2.6 Earthrise Nutrionals Llc

14.2.7 TBK Manufacturing Corporation

14.2.8 Accel Carrageenan Corporation

14.2.9 Karaindo

14.2.10 Astareal AB

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nn5cpc