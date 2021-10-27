Global House Wraps Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global House Wraps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478483/?utm_source=GNW

A house wrap prevents water infiltration, enables vapor permeability, and prevents air infiltration. Available in varying sizes, these polymeric sheet-like materials are normally fixed in the exterior wall section, beneath the siding and above the sheathing. A house wrap`s thin membrane layer is designed to resist liquid water, which chance to penetrate the exterior cladding, from further penetrating into the exterior wall assembly. Made of a wide array of materials that constitute polyolefins including polyethylene and polypropylene, the products are available in an array of lengths and widths. House wraps are characteristically made of polyolefin-based plastic sheets, including spun-bonded fibers, cross-woven tapes, film or sheets, and sometimes a combination of all these. Several products available in the marketplace come integrated with drainage planes to ensure optimum draining of water. House wraps can be applied to a house shell much faster than normally expected, as they are large sheets, allowing for quick and easy application with a minimum number of joints and laps. The material is installed above the stud wall, but beneath the exterior sheathing, which could be brick façade, vinyl siding, cedar shingles or wood clapboard. House wraps allow for application beneath the majority of exterior cladding materials.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for House Wraps estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Non-Perforated House Wraps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Perforated House Wraps segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global House Wraps market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $659.7 Million by 2026



The House Wraps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.72% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$659.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$717.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Healthy growth is projected for the market driven by growing demand and steady launch of innovative products with unique performance attributes to meet the challenges of different climatic conditions. Nex-gen house wraps combine liquid water resistance ability with breathable barrier technology to prevent water penetration and aid in removal of moisture vapor from the wall cavity in addition to providing noise absorption, superior insulation, and water and air resistance. Steady replacement of solid wood with engineered wood as the primary building material represent another important growth driver with engineered wood known to readily absorb and retain moisture, making buildings constructed from plywood, OSB or gypsum susceptible to fungi and mold. Increasing popularity of peel-and-stick house wraps is also benefiting market prospects supported by their superior attribute of lower air leakage over mechanically-attached house wraps due to easier detailing, and the recent code change that requires air-leakage testing within the International Residential Code (IRC). Other factors favoring market growth include increased installations of non-perforated house wraps; stringent energy efficiency mandates that will spur upgrades of building envelope systems; and rising prominence of green buildings and rising demand for green building materials.

Select Competitors (Total 71 Featured)



Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Berry Global, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Dow Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

James Hardie Building Products, Inc.

JX Nippon ANCI, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Professional Ltd.

Kingspan Insulation LLC

Owens Corning

Protecto Wrap Company

Specialty Coating & Laminating, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 71

