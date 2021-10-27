Proofpoint Wins Three Categories at 2021 CISO Choice Awards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it took top honors in three categories at the 2021 CISO Choice Awards including Premier Security Company for the second straight year. Proofpoint also won the categories of best Email Security and Cloud Security solutions.



A first of its kind vendor recognition selected by a CISO Board of Judges – leading security executives across industries – the CISO Choice Awards is a buyer’s guide for their peers when selecting the technologies used to safeguard their organizations. Now in its second year, the awards honor security vendors of all sizes, types, and maturity levels, recognizing differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from security solution providers worldwide.



“Proofpoint is honored to receive top honors by the CISO Choice Awards Board of Judges in three different categories,” said Ryan Kalember, EVP of Cybersecurity Strategy, Proofpoint. “As real-life CISOs applying real-world conditions, the judges understand that today’s attacks target people, not networks. Deploying a layered, people-centric approach to cybersecurity that includes security awareness training and integrated threat protection as found in our Email Security and Cloud Security solutions is crucial for stopping and remediating threats.”



“I would like to congratulate the winners of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards. It was an extremely competitive playing field with a record number of submissions,” said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect: “It was exciting to hear the judges – who live and breathe security – share their experiences and discuss with one another the wealth of technologies that are on the market or coming to the market. Nothing can replace the real-word insights that the CISO judges bring to the table when deciding on the top vendors. Kudos again to the winners.”



Deployed as a cloud service or on premises, Proofpoint Threat Protection Platform uses multilayered detection techniques coupled with reputation and content analysis to identify and block a wide range of email-based threats. These threats include email fraud and hybrid attacks that leverage both cloud and email vectors. With Proofpoint’s integrated platform, organizations can obtain actionable insight into threats, enable users to identify and report on suspicious messages, and accelerate threat response by automating threat investigation and remediation process.



For more information on Proofpoint Email Security, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-security-and-protection



For more on Proofpoint’s Cloud Security Platform, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/cloud-security

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyberattacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

