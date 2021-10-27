Global Defense Robotics Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Defense Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442633/?utm_source=GNW

While the interest towards defense robotics remained strong among governments of leading countries since early 20th century, wider rollout of such systems materialized only during the past two decades. Thanks to full-fledged efforts from the governments of the US, Israel, the UK, France and Russia, defense robotics have achieved significant progression from experimental, remote-operated surveillance machines to autonomous technologies capable of executing combat operations. A primary factor steering momentum in the defense robotics domain is the reduced need for human involvement during military operations and subsequently reduced casualties in combat operations. Being mechanical systems powered by digital technologies, defense robotics can penetrate into enemy territories in stealth mode and independently execute given task, thus potentially minimizing casualties that usually occur in conventional manned missions. Further, these advanced systems come with unique attributes such as fatigueless functioning, high precision, support for any type of terrain, continued functioning despite damaging bomb/weapon attacks, and ability to fit into spaces not possible with mechanical systems or humans, which fully recommend their deployment in military applications. Robotics, when inducted into defense forces, seamlessly improve operational performance, efficiency and efficacy of troops in ground, aerial and maritime operations.



Defense robotics are utilized in various forms including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). UAVs, the pilot-less aircraft, constitute the most widely used form of defense robotics. The US has been a pioneer in development of military UAVs, and currently holds a large fleet of UAVs supplementing its military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq & Syria, and other parts of the world. Similarly, UMVs are mostly made available in the form of USVs (or Unmanned Surface Vessels) and UUVs (or Unmanned Underwater Vehicles) and extend superior capabilities to naval forces in maritime operations. On the other hand, UGVs are ground robots designed with wheels or tracks mainly to supplement the on-foot troops in harsh conditions. Whichever robot deployed the purpose remains the same, i.e., supplementing or replacing the personnel in reconnaissance, combat, logistics and other military tasks, while bestowing the warfighter with greater capabilities in battlefield operations.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Defense Robotics estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Human Operated , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.6% share of the global Defense Robotics market.



World market for defense robotics, despite its visible exposure to ongoing COVID-19 crisis, exhibited a moderate level of resilience, as governments continued to maintain or increase their defense and homeland security budgets. Militaries hold a pivotal role in protecting national interests and stay firm for their operations irrespective of consequences. The role of militaries goes beyond safeguarding borders and thwarting invasion attempts to other emergency scenarios like floods, natural disasters and terrorist activity. The COVID-19 health emergency highlighted the significant of militaries and enabled them to assume a central role in the fight against the COVID-19 virus that has left scores of people infected globally. However, the pandemic has also thrown serious challenges for the defense & military sector by disrupting routine operations. Defense robotics markets continued to display relative stability in 2020. Robots have gained importance amid the pandemic for current and future combat, and military actions. In countries such as Russia, while the pandemic led to imposition of certain limitations on the concepts of operations (CONOPS), and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), it had a moderated impact on armed forces training and fighting. The military is moving towards advanced unmanned weapons development.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2026



The Defense Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



In the coming years, demand for defense robotics will continue to expand at a faster pace with a number of factors contributing to increased adoption of these advanced technologies by militaries around the world. Rising emphasis on robotic solutions in command, control, communications and computers (C4); intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR); and battlefield combat operations are consistently fuelling momentum in the defense robotics space. At the same time, growing concerns over rising human casualties in military operations and sustained focus on reducing warfield deaths through advanced strategies are creating strong business case for military robotics. Defense robotics market is sensing large-scale opportunities through ongoing expansion in global defense spending and drive towards military modernization programs among governments, worldwide. On the other hand, progressive improvements in underlying technologies and functional scope of robotic systems are paving way for wider proliferation of defense robotics.



Increasing number of nations are making investments on robotic solutions on the back of growing terrorist and border encroachment activities. About 90 countries have already deployed defense robots in military operations in one form or the other. Future success of defense robotics market would be directed by progressive advancements in sensing technology, computer programming, communication capabilities, and material science, which would help defense robotics to refine their functionality, performance, efficiency and effectiveness to attract wider audience. Advancements in key parameters such as integration, interoperability, commonality and affordability, and full-scale warfield readiness would also play important role in global adoption of defense robotics. With such robots projected to be the ultimate weapons in the future battleground, military bodies around the world are making heavy investments in research and development of weapon systems that are increasingly automated. However, automated weapons require human intervention in the form of inputs at certain points to avoid targets within areas of restricted fire as per the laws of the Geneva Conventions. This limitation prevents automated weapons from being fully autonomous.



By Type, Airborne Segment to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026



Global market for Airborne (Type) segment is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$15.2 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 9.6% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Airborne segment, accounting for 40.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 12.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Defense Robotics Exhibits Moderate Level of Resilience

COVID-19-Led Profound Changes in Relation with Technology

Pivots Incorporation of Unmanned Military Systems

Defense Spending Levels Influence Market Growth

Global Defense Spending in 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for

Defense Robotics: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$

Billion for the Years 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2020

Armed Forces Stay on Course to Hone Military Robots for Combats

despite COVID-19

Robots: An Introductory Prelude

EXHIBIT 5: Global Robots Market by End-Use Sector (in %): 2020

Defense Robotics: The Unmanned Systems for Military Applications

Classification of Defense Robots

Major Applications

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Market Outlook

Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects

Regional Overview

The US: Key Revenue Contributor

New Robotic Equipment Developments for the US Military

US Funding Requests for UAV Programs for Financial Year 2022

The U.S. Navy Emphasizes Distributed Fleet Architecture

DoD Funding in FY2021 Defense Budget for Unmanned Systems

Europe

UK

Germany

Russia: Increasing Focus on AI-Equipped Military Robots

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

China: A High Potential Market for Defense Robotics

New R&D Projects to Drive Future Growth

List of Military UACVs & UAVs in China

India

India to Procure US-made Predator Drones

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for

Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs

EXHIBIT 6: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select

Countries: 2020

Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes

Well

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security

Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period

2011-2019

EXHIBIT 8: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on

Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of

Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense

Robotics Market

EXHIBIT 9: Global Aerial Drone Market by Application (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Civilian and

Defense Sector

MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical

Missions

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): Strong Potential Ahead

US Army Prepares to Conduct Soldier Assessment of RCV

Prototypes in 2022

Autonomous, Smart Military Robots Set to Operate along Real

Warfighters

Killer Robots: The Risks

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in

Ground Operations

Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs

New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in

Maritime Operations

USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations

New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption

UUVs Make Steady Progress

EXHIBIT 10: Global ROVs Market by Application (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Military, Oil &

Gas and Other Offshore Applications, and Research

Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation

Capabilities

EXHIBIT 11: AI?s Growing Prominence in Military Applications

Boosts Opportunities: Global AI in Military Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 202 5 & 2027

ML and AI Facilitate Autonomy of Unmanned Vehicles

Use of Robots for Reconnaissance Operations Gains Momentum as

Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare

Strategies Make C4ISR the Backbone of Modern Military

Operations

Rise in Integration of Weapons Systems into Robots

AI Application in Weapon Systems Raises Ethical Questions

AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment

EXHIBIT 12: Global AUVs Market by Application (2021):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Commercial,

Military and Research

Drone Swarm Technology Gains Pace

Recent Developments in Defense Robotics Research

US Army Pushes for Stronger Divisions, Smaller Brigades, and

More Robots



