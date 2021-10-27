Global Defense Robotics Market to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Defense Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442633/?utm_source=GNW
While the interest towards defense robotics remained strong among governments of leading countries since early 20th century, wider rollout of such systems materialized only during the past two decades. Thanks to full-fledged efforts from the governments of the US, Israel, the UK, France and Russia, defense robotics have achieved significant progression from experimental, remote-operated surveillance machines to autonomous technologies capable of executing combat operations. A primary factor steering momentum in the defense robotics domain is the reduced need for human involvement during military operations and subsequently reduced casualties in combat operations. Being mechanical systems powered by digital technologies, defense robotics can penetrate into enemy territories in stealth mode and independently execute given task, thus potentially minimizing casualties that usually occur in conventional manned missions. Further, these advanced systems come with unique attributes such as fatigueless functioning, high precision, support for any type of terrain, continued functioning despite damaging bomb/weapon attacks, and ability to fit into spaces not possible with mechanical systems or humans, which fully recommend their deployment in military applications. Robotics, when inducted into defense forces, seamlessly improve operational performance, efficiency and efficacy of troops in ground, aerial and maritime operations.
Defense robotics are utilized in various forms including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). UAVs, the pilot-less aircraft, constitute the most widely used form of defense robotics. The US has been a pioneer in development of military UAVs, and currently holds a large fleet of UAVs supplementing its military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq & Syria, and other parts of the world. Similarly, UMVs are mostly made available in the form of USVs (or Unmanned Surface Vessels) and UUVs (or Unmanned Underwater Vehicles) and extend superior capabilities to naval forces in maritime operations. On the other hand, UGVs are ground robots designed with wheels or tracks mainly to supplement the on-foot troops in harsh conditions. Whichever robot deployed the purpose remains the same, i.e., supplementing or replacing the personnel in reconnaissance, combat, logistics and other military tasks, while bestowing the warfighter with greater capabilities in battlefield operations.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Defense Robotics estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Human Operated , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.6% share of the global Defense Robotics market.
World market for defense robotics, despite its visible exposure to ongoing COVID-19 crisis, exhibited a moderate level of resilience, as governments continued to maintain or increase their defense and homeland security budgets. Militaries hold a pivotal role in protecting national interests and stay firm for their operations irrespective of consequences. The role of militaries goes beyond safeguarding borders and thwarting invasion attempts to other emergency scenarios like floods, natural disasters and terrorist activity. The COVID-19 health emergency highlighted the significant of militaries and enabled them to assume a central role in the fight against the COVID-19 virus that has left scores of people infected globally. However, the pandemic has also thrown serious challenges for the defense & military sector by disrupting routine operations. Defense robotics markets continued to display relative stability in 2020. Robots have gained importance amid the pandemic for current and future combat, and military actions. In countries such as Russia, while the pandemic led to imposition of certain limitations on the concepts of operations (CONOPS), and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), it had a moderated impact on armed forces training and fighting. The military is moving towards advanced unmanned weapons development.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2026
The Defense Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
In the coming years, demand for defense robotics will continue to expand at a faster pace with a number of factors contributing to increased adoption of these advanced technologies by militaries around the world. Rising emphasis on robotic solutions in command, control, communications and computers (C4); intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR); and battlefield combat operations are consistently fuelling momentum in the defense robotics space. At the same time, growing concerns over rising human casualties in military operations and sustained focus on reducing warfield deaths through advanced strategies are creating strong business case for military robotics. Defense robotics market is sensing large-scale opportunities through ongoing expansion in global defense spending and drive towards military modernization programs among governments, worldwide. On the other hand, progressive improvements in underlying technologies and functional scope of robotic systems are paving way for wider proliferation of defense robotics.
Increasing number of nations are making investments on robotic solutions on the back of growing terrorist and border encroachment activities. About 90 countries have already deployed defense robots in military operations in one form or the other. Future success of defense robotics market would be directed by progressive advancements in sensing technology, computer programming, communication capabilities, and material science, which would help defense robotics to refine their functionality, performance, efficiency and effectiveness to attract wider audience. Advancements in key parameters such as integration, interoperability, commonality and affordability, and full-scale warfield readiness would also play important role in global adoption of defense robotics. With such robots projected to be the ultimate weapons in the future battleground, military bodies around the world are making heavy investments in research and development of weapon systems that are increasingly automated. However, automated weapons require human intervention in the form of inputs at certain points to avoid targets within areas of restricted fire as per the laws of the Geneva Conventions. This limitation prevents automated weapons from being fully autonomous.
By Type, Airborne Segment to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2026
Global market for Airborne (Type) segment is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$15.2 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 9.6% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Airborne segment, accounting for 40.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 12.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Defense Robotics Exhibits Moderate Level of Resilience
COVID-19-Led Profound Changes in Relation with Technology
Pivots Incorporation of Unmanned Military Systems
Defense Spending Levels Influence Market Growth
Global Defense Spending in 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for
Defense Robotics: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$
Billion for the Years 2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2020
Armed Forces Stay on Course to Hone Military Robots for Combats
despite COVID-19
Robots: An Introductory Prelude
EXHIBIT 5: Global Robots Market by End-Use Sector (in %): 2020
Defense Robotics: The Unmanned Systems for Military Applications
Classification of Defense Robots
Major Applications
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Market Outlook
Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects
Regional Overview
The US: Key Revenue Contributor
New Robotic Equipment Developments for the US Military
US Funding Requests for UAV Programs for Financial Year 2022
The U.S. Navy Emphasizes Distributed Fleet Architecture
DoD Funding in FY2021 Defense Budget for Unmanned Systems
Europe
UK
Germany
Russia: Increasing Focus on AI-Equipped Military Robots
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
China: A High Potential Market for Defense Robotics
New R&D Projects to Drive Future Growth
List of Military UACVs & UAVs in China
India
India to Procure US-made Predator Drones
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for
Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs
EXHIBIT 6: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select
Countries: 2020
Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes
Well
Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security
Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Terrorist Attacks Worldwide for the Period
2011-2019
EXHIBIT 8: Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on
Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of
Fatalities Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2012-2019
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense
Robotics Market
EXHIBIT 9: Global Aerial Drone Market by Application (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Civilian and
Defense Sector
MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical
Missions
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): Strong Potential Ahead
US Army Prepares to Conduct Soldier Assessment of RCV
Prototypes in 2022
Autonomous, Smart Military Robots Set to Operate along Real
Warfighters
Killer Robots: The Risks
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in
Ground Operations
Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs
New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs
Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in
Maritime Operations
USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations
New Capabilities for Diverse Missions Drive USV Adoption
UUVs Make Steady Progress
EXHIBIT 10: Global ROVs Market by Application (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Military, Oil &
Gas and Other Offshore Applications, and Research
Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps In to Add Next Generation
Capabilities
EXHIBIT 11: AI?s Growing Prominence in Military Applications
Boosts Opportunities: Global AI in Military Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 202 5 & 2027
ML and AI Facilitate Autonomy of Unmanned Vehicles
Use of Robots for Reconnaissance Operations Gains Momentum as
Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare
Strategies Make C4ISR the Backbone of Modern Military
Operations
Rise in Integration of Weapons Systems into Robots
AI Application in Weapon Systems Raises Ethical Questions
AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment
EXHIBIT 12: Global AUVs Market by Application (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Spending for Commercial,
Military and Research
Drone Swarm Technology Gains Pace
Recent Developments in Defense Robotics Research
US Army Pushes for Stronger Divisions, Smaller Brigades, and
More Robots
