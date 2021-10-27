Global Steel Scrap Market to Reach 748.2 Million Metric Tons by 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Scrap Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205337/?utm_source=GNW
Steel is highly recyclable, and is the world`s most recycled material. Recycled steel is among the key materials use for the production of steel. The high magnetic properties of the metal make it easy for steel to be segregated from waste stream and recycled. The recycling of steel leads to significant reductions of CO2 emissions, reduced usage of precious iron ore, and substantial energy savings. Moreover, as the global reserves shrivel and the cost of extracting ore rises, scrap is expected to account for major portion of metal production in future. In the future, rising demand for raw materials used in steel making industry from rapidly expanding emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil is expected to fuel demand for steel scrap. The development of new lightweight products, bake hardenable grades, and high strength steels has allowed steel to withstand the challenge posed by a wide range of competitive materials.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steel Scrap estimated at 574.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 748.2 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Obsolete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach 438.5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prompt segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.3% share of the global Steel Scrap market. Obsolete scrap, or old scrap, represents the largest segment. Obsolete scrap consists of any redundant steel product with no usage life and is generally collected when the products made from steel reach their end of life. Prompt scrap is obtained when steel products are being manufactured. This type of scrap consists of punchings, turnings, borings and cuttings.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 52.3 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 301.7 Million Metric Tons by 2026
The Steel Scrap market in the U.S. is estimated at 52.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.78% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 301.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 319.3 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. China represents a key producer of steel, driven by the Chinese government`s measures to improve the residential construction market by lowering share of down payments for home buyers. Crude steel production in the US is expected to improve in the near term owing to the implementation of tariffs on steel imports and anti-dumping and countervailing duties, leading to increased production and better capacity utilization.
Home Segment to Reach 147.9 Million Metric Tons by 2026
Almost 75% of all the household appliances consist of steel. Steel is increasingly used in home furnishings from metal beds to robust home office equipment to dining tables and chairs. The toughness, corrosion resistance and flexibility of steel make it a perfect option for all the furnishings. Steel also makes its vital presence in architectural fine points such as room dividers, stairways, steel lamps, and steel tables. Textured steel floors with a glossy, ultra-modern look generally withstand heavy traffic. In the global Home segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.18% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 86.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 111.6 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 24.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Supply Chain Disruptions Curtail Steel Scrap Consumption Volumes
Impact of the Pandemic on Steel Scrap Industry
Despite Short-Term Negative Tide Due to COVID-19 Crisis, Steel
Scrap Market Poised to Prosper in the Long-Term
EXHIBIT 2: Benefits of Scrap Steel Vs. Iron Ore in Steel
Production (in %)
EXHIBIT 3: Steel Recovery Rates of Various Industries
Recent Market Activity
Steel Scrap Industry Likely to Benefit from Decarbonization Trends
Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to
Sustain Momentum in the Steel Scrap Market in the Post COVID-
19 Period
A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors
Steel Production Prospers in 2017-2020 Period
EXHIBIT 4: World Crude Steel Production (2012-2020) in Million
Tons
Exports Scenario Dominated by China
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2020): Exports:
(in Million Metric Tons) for China, Russia, Japan, South Korea,
European Union, Germany, Turkey, India, Ukraine, Italy,
Belgium, Brazil, France, Taiwan, and Malaysia
China Becomes the Top Steel Importer
EXHIBIT 6: Leading Steel Importing Countries (2020): Imports:
(in Million Metric Tons) for China, European Union, United
States, Germany, Italy, Vietnam, Turkey, France, South Korea,
Poland, Belgium, Indonesia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and
Netherlands
Analysis by Scrap Type
Steel Scrap Trade Scenario
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Volume Importers (Million Metric Tons) of
Ferrous Scrap (2020)
EXHIBIT 8: Leading Volume Exporters (Million Metric Tons) of
Ferrous Scrap (2020)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Anticipated Post COVID-19 Resurgence in the World Construction
Sector to Renew Steel Demand, Triggering Parallel Momentum in
Steel Scrap Market
EXHIBIT 9: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Revival of Automotive Industry in Post COVID-19 Period to
Instigate Fresh Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 10: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods
Domains to Underpin Steel Scrap Demand in Upcoming Years
High Volume Opportunities to Re-Emerge in Shipping Sector in
Post COVID-19 Environment
Pivotal Role of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs Well
for Future Growth
Steel Scrap Recycling to Grow in Prominence amid Rising
Emphasis on Reducing CO2 Emissions
Evolving Role of Electric Arc Furnace in Steel Making to Drive
Scrap Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Global Production of Crude Steel (2020): Percentage
Breakdown by Method of Production by Select Region
EXHIBIT 12: Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select
Countries (2019)
Technology Advancements in Scrap Extraction & Processing
Equipment Bode Well
Digitization Comes to the Fore to Reinforce Steel Scrap Ecosystem
Recent Technological Advances in Scrap Metal Recycling
A Note on Steel Scrap Pricing Trends
Key Issues Confronting the Future Growth of Steel Scrap Market
Growing Prominence of Alternative Metals in Steel Recycling
Export Restrictions on Steel Scrap
Reduced Usage of Steel in Automobiles to Affect the Steel Scrap
Market
Restraints Impacting Recycled Scrap Commodity Market
Steel Scrap: An Introduction
Grades of Steel Scrap
Steel Scrap Sorting & Preparation Methods
Steel Scrap Recycling
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 13: US Apparent Steel* Consumption in Million Metric
Tons (2013-2020)
EXHIBIT 14: US Crude Steel Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Production by Type of Process - Electric Furnace and
Oxygen Blown Converter
US Ferrous Scrap Market Outlook
Factors Impacting Steel Scrap Prices
EXHIBIT 15: US Steel Scrap Price Trends 2012-2021E
Scrap Export Scenario
EXHIBIT 16: US Iron & Steel Scrap Exports 2010-2020 (In Million
Tons)
