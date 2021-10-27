Global Iron Ore Market to Reach 2.7 Billion Metric Tons by 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Iron Ore Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03878752/?utm_source=GNW

The industry is likely to gain from eventual stabilization of ongoing COVID-19 waves along with vaccination programs, facilitating gradual return of primary steel-consuming nations to normalcy. The steel industry has experienced faster-than-expected recovery from the impact of lockdowns and production disruptions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The rebound can be attributed to the strong contribution from major end-use sectors like construction and automotive. Representing the primary steel consumer, the global construction sector reported drop in output in 2020, considerably higher than the 2% decline experienced during the 2009 financial downturn. However, the sector is anticipated to recover quickly and attain the 2019 levels.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Iron Ore estimated at 2.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.7 Billion Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Fines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HBI/DRI segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.3% share of the global Iron Ore market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 32.7 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.6 Billion Metric Tons by 2026



The Iron Ore market in the U.S. is estimated at 32.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 1.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.6 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.7 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Traditionally, China has been the key driver to the growth in iron ore industry across the globe and is expected to remain so for the next few years. Any change occurring in the country`s steel production significantly influences global iron ore trade. Chinese demand for iron ore is primarily due to rapid urbanization and industrialization and a robust GDP growth, which exceeds the growth rates of most of the countries in the west.



Pellets Segment to Reach 426.3 Million Metric Tons by 2026



In the global Pellets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 244.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 329.6 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 81 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Iron Ore- Market Snapshots

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Positive Steel Industry Outlook to Drive the Demand for Iron Ore

Factors Impacting the Steel and Iron Ore Market

Decarbonizing Steel Market

Global Steel Price Performance

China?s Steel Industry

Trade Tensions

Iron Ore Prices Grow

Iron Ore Demand Increases as Global Economy Rebounds with

Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

Iron Ore and China Steel Output

Positive Forecast for Iron Ore Output

Iron Ore Giants Challenged in Race to Meet China Demand

China: The Key Regional Market for Iron Ore

China Remains at Forefront of Iron Ore Import

A Glimpse into Domestic Production of Iron Ore in China

China Continues to Rely Heavily on Australian Iron Ore despite

Ongoing Trade Tension

COVID-19 Leaves China with Fewer Alternatives to Australia

Vale Eyes on Pushing Iron Ore Shipment to China

WORLD IRON ORE PRODUCTION LANDSCAPE

Iron Ore Production

EXHIBIT 2: Global Iron Ore Production by Geographic Region:

(2019 and 2020E): Volume Production in thousand metric tons for

US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Iran,

Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Sweden,

Ukraine, and Others

EXHIBIT 3: Global Iron Ore Production by Geographic Region:

(2019 and 2020E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume

Production for US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China,

India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa,

Sweden, Ukraine, and Others

Iron Ore Reserves

EXHIBIT 4: Global Iron Ore Reserves by Geographic Region

(2020): Volume in Million Metric Tons of Crude Reserves for US,

Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Iran,

Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Sweden,

Ukraine, and Others

EXHIBIT 5: Global Iron Ore Reserves by Geographic Region

(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Crude Reserves for US,

Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Iran,

Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Sweden,

Ukraine, and Others

PRODUCTION & SUPPLY SCENARIO

EXHIBIT 6: Major Global Suppliers of Iron Ore by Country/

Region, including Western Australia, Brazil, China, India,

Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Iran, Canada, and the US for

the Years 2009 and 2019

EXHIBIT 7: List of Major Projects of Iron Ore

STEEL INDUSTRY - PRIME CONSUMER OF IRON ORE

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter in 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2020): Exports:

(in Million Metric Tons) for China, Japan , South Korea,

Russia, EU-28, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Belgium, Ukraine,

France, India, Brazil, Taiwan, and Netherlands

EU Continues to be the Top Steel Importer

EXHIBIT 9: Leading Steel Importing Countries (2020): Imports:

(in Million Metric Tons) for EU (28), United States, Germany,

Italy, Thailand, South Korea, China, Vietnam, France,

Indonesia, Mexico, Belgium, Turkey, Poland, and Spain

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Innovations & Advancements

Iron Ore Market Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global

Construction Industry Scenario

COVID-19 Impacts the Global Construction Industry in 2020,

Prospects Bright

EXHIBIT 10: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 11: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

Demand for Steel in Automotive Industry to Recover in 2021

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future

Demand for Automotive Steel

EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight

of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,

2016 & 2019

Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight

Automotive Material

Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs

Well for Future Growth

Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods

Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth

Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment



