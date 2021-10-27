Global Iron Ore Market to Reach 2.7 Billion Metric Tons by 2026

New York, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Iron Ore Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03878752/?utm_source=GNW
The industry is likely to gain from eventual stabilization of ongoing COVID-19 waves along with vaccination programs, facilitating gradual return of primary steel-consuming nations to normalcy. The steel industry has experienced faster-than-expected recovery from the impact of lockdowns and production disruptions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The rebound can be attributed to the strong contribution from major end-use sectors like construction and automotive. Representing the primary steel consumer, the global construction sector reported drop in output in 2020, considerably higher than the 2% decline experienced during the 2009 financial downturn. However, the sector is anticipated to recover quickly and attain the 2019 levels.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Iron Ore estimated at 2.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.7 Billion Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Fines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HBI/DRI segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.3% share of the global Iron Ore market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 32.7 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.6 Billion Metric Tons by 2026
The Iron Ore market in the U.S. is estimated at 32.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 1.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.6 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.7 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Traditionally, China has been the key driver to the growth in iron ore industry across the globe and is expected to remain so for the next few years. Any change occurring in the country`s steel production significantly influences global iron ore trade. Chinese demand for iron ore is primarily due to rapid urbanization and industrialization and a robust GDP growth, which exceeds the growth rates of most of the countries in the west.
Pellets Segment to Reach 426.3 Million Metric Tons by 2026
In the global Pellets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 244.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 329.6 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 81 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured)
- Anglo American Plc
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- BHP Billiton Group
- Champion Iron Limited
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
- Ferrexpo plc
- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
- Hainan Mining Co., Ltd.
- Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd
- Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB
- Mechel PAO
- Metalloinvest MC LLC
- Rio Tinto Group
- United States Steel Corporation
- Vale S.A.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Iron Ore- Market Snapshots
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Positive Steel Industry Outlook to Drive the Demand for Iron Ore
Factors Impacting the Steel and Iron Ore Market
Decarbonizing Steel Market
Global Steel Price Performance
China?s Steel Industry
Trade Tensions
Iron Ore Prices Grow
Iron Ore Demand Increases as Global Economy Rebounds with
Receding COVID-19 Pandemic
Iron Ore and China Steel Output
Positive Forecast for Iron Ore Output
Iron Ore Giants Challenged in Race to Meet China Demand
China: The Key Regional Market for Iron Ore
China Remains at Forefront of Iron Ore Import
A Glimpse into Domestic Production of Iron Ore in China
China Continues to Rely Heavily on Australian Iron Ore despite
Ongoing Trade Tension
COVID-19 Leaves China with Fewer Alternatives to Australia
Vale Eyes on Pushing Iron Ore Shipment to China
WORLD IRON ORE PRODUCTION LANDSCAPE
Iron Ore Production
EXHIBIT 2: Global Iron Ore Production by Geographic Region:
(2019 and 2020E): Volume Production in thousand metric tons for
US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Sweden,
Ukraine, and Others
EXHIBIT 3: Global Iron Ore Production by Geographic Region:
(2019 and 2020E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume
Production for US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China,
India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa,
Sweden, Ukraine, and Others
Iron Ore Reserves
EXHIBIT 4: Global Iron Ore Reserves by Geographic Region
(2020): Volume in Million Metric Tons of Crude Reserves for US,
Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Sweden,
Ukraine, and Others
EXHIBIT 5: Global Iron Ore Reserves by Geographic Region
(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Crude Reserves for US,
Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, India, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, South Africa, Sweden,
Ukraine, and Others
PRODUCTION & SUPPLY SCENARIO
EXHIBIT 6: Major Global Suppliers of Iron Ore by Country/
Region, including Western Australia, Brazil, China, India,
Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Iran, Canada, and the US for
the Years 2009 and 2019
EXHIBIT 7: List of Major Projects of Iron Ore
STEEL INDUSTRY - PRIME CONSUMER OF IRON ORE
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter in 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2020): Exports:
(in Million Metric Tons) for China, Japan , South Korea,
Russia, EU-28, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Belgium, Ukraine,
France, India, Brazil, Taiwan, and Netherlands
EU Continues to be the Top Steel Importer
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Steel Importing Countries (2020): Imports:
(in Million Metric Tons) for EU (28), United States, Germany,
Italy, Thailand, South Korea, China, Vietnam, France,
Indonesia, Mexico, Belgium, Turkey, Poland, and Spain
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
Innovations & Advancements
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Iron Ore Market Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global
Construction Industry Scenario
COVID-19 Impacts the Global Construction Industry in 2020,
Prospects Bright
EXHIBIT 10: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 11: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Demand for Steel in Automotive Industry to Recover in 2021
EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units:
2008-2022
Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future
Demand for Automotive Steel
EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
EXHIBIT 14: Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight
of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,
2016 & 2019
Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight
Automotive Material
Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs
Well for Future Growth
Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods
Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth
Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Iron Ore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fines by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for HBI/DRI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for HBI/DRI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for HBI/DRI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pellets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pellets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pellets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Lumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Lumps by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Lumps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
A Snapshot of US Iron Ore Industry
EXHIBIT 15: Iron Ore Production in the US in Thousand Metric
Tons: 2016-2020E
Iron Ore Producers
EXHIBIT 16: Leading Players in the US Iron Ore Pellets Market
(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for
Cleveland-Cliffs and Other Companies
EXHIBIT 17: Total Monthly Production of Usable Iron Ore from
Feb 2020 to Feb 2021
Delayed Project Completion due to Holdup in Material Availability
EXHIBIT 18: Number of States Limiting the Construction Industry
due to COVID-19 as of April 2020
COVID-19 Casts Shadow on the US Construction Sector
Housing Projects Scenario
EXHIBIT 19: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
EXHIBIT 20: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: April 2011 -
April 2021
Transportation and Automotive Sector: A Key Market for Steel
COVID-19 Brings Vehicle Production to a Grinding Halt
EXHIBIT 21: US Vehicle Production (2013-2020E) (in Thousand Units)
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 22: Steel Production in China (2011-2020) (in Million
Tons)
EXHIBIT 23: Chinese Stainless Steel Production (2020):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Type
EXHIBIT 24: Capacity Utilization (in %) for Steel Production in
China (2008-2020)
Automotive Industry Drives Demand for High-Strength Steel
Construction: The Largest Market for Steel
Growing Demand for Bridge Steel Structure Augurs Well for the
Market
Focus Grows on High Grade Steel
Industry Embraces Technological Innovation in Production
Market Analytics
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Steel Industry - An Integral Part of European Economy
EU Steel Industry
EXHIBIT 25: Finished Steel Production in EU by Type (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Type
Recovery in Construction Activity Post COVID-19 Pandemic to
Sustain Growth in Demand
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,
Turkey, Ukraine and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Iron Ore by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey,
Ukraine and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: France Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent Analysis
of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines, HBI/DRI,
Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
TURKEY
Table 52: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Turkey Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UKRAINE
Table 55: Ukraine Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Ukraine Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Ukraine 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore
by Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore
by Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Iron Ore by
Geographic Region - India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for India, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore
by Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: India Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
TAIWAN
Table 73: Taiwan Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Taiwan Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Taiwan 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Australia
EXHIBIT 26: Major Export Markets of Western Australia’s Iron
Ore in Metric Tons for the Years 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2020
EXHIBIT 27: Major Export Ports of Iron Ore in Million Tons
EXHIBIT 28: Direct Employment Figures of Iron Ore Industry
EXHIBIT 29: Western Australia’s Iron Ore Resource Estimates in
Billion Tons
EXHIBIT 30: Sales of Major Western Australia’s Iron Ore Miners
in Million Tons for the Years 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017,
2019, and 2020
Market Analytics
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Iron Ore by Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Iron Ore by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption
for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore
by Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Brazil?s Mineral Exports Hit by COVID-19
Brazil?s Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market; Prices Surge
Brazil`s key player loses spot as world`s top iron ore producer
Sizing up Covid-19 iron ore supply risks
Key Iron Ore Exporters
Brazil?s Iron Ore Production set to Recover post-Brumadinho
Disaster and Covid-19 by 2024
COVID-19 Events Cripple Mine Operations in Brazil and Present
Lucrative Opportunities for Australian Miners
Market Analytics
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Iron Ore by Product Type -
Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Iron Ore by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Fines,
HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Iron Ore by Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Iron
Ore by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Iron Ore by
Product Type - Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets and Lumps - Independent
