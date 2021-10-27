Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.



Q3-2021 Financial Highlights

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 increased to $19.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020.





Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased to $6.1 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.





The improvement in earnings was driven by the strong growth in revenue while our focus on cost control initiatives continues to limit expense growth. In addition, earnings during 2020 were impacted by a one-time goodwill impairment charge that did not recur in 2021. During the first nine months of 2021 total revenue increased 30% and non-interest expense, excluding the goodwill impairment charge, increased by 9% compared to the first nine months of 2020.





Total deposits increased by $1.1 billion, or 27% , to $5.0 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $3.9 billion as of September 30, 2020. New stores opened since the beginning of the “Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $42 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $33 million per store.





We have achieved this significant growth in deposits while driving down the overall cost of funds for the Bank. The cost of funds decreased to 0.36% during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.59% in the third quarter of 2020.





during the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.59% in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, total loans grew $296 million, or 15% , to $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2020.





, to $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2020. Asset quality remains strong as the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.25% as of September 30, 2021. No loan customers were deferring loan payments at the end of the third quarter. All customers that were granted deferrals to assist during the height of the COVID pandemic have resumed contractual payments.



Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:

“The Power of Red is Back expansion strategy continues to build momentum and deliver strong results across all fronts at Republic. Earnings have improved significantly over the last twelve months. Deposits continue to grow at rates far above industry standards and loan growth remains robust despite the challenges experienced by most financial institutions across the country as we move forward from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As we grow, we remain laser focused on our commitment to deliver the best experience across every channel that our customers have access to….in-store, online, mobile, or by phone. This approach creates FANS throughout our footprint who join our brand, remain loyal and refer their friends which is driving tremendous organic growth quarter after quarter.”

Financial Summary for the Period Ended September 30, 2021

The changes in the balance sheet as of September 30, 2021 were impacted by the effect of the PPP loan program. A portion of the increase in cash balances, outstanding loans, and outside borrowings will be short-term in nature and will change as the borrowers that received PPP loans submit applications for forgiveness to the SBA. A summary of the balance sheet presented with and without the impact of the PPP loan program for the period ended September 30, 2021 can be found in the following table:

($ in millions) Actual Actual Actual YOY Growth 09/30/21 06/30/21 09/30/20 ($) (%) Assets $ 5,406 $ 5,377 $ 4,959 $ 447 9 % Assets (excluding PPP)* 5,157 4,997 4,275 882 21 % Loans 2,497 2,521 2,629 (132 ) (5 %) Loans (excluding PPP)* 2,258 2,141 1,962 296

15 % Deposits 4,972 4,560 3,906 1,066 27 % PPPLF Borrowings - 388 646 (646 ) (100 %)

*Note: See disclosure related to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

A summary of the income statement for the period ended September 30, 2021 can be found in the following table:

($ in millions, except Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended per share data) 09/30/21 09/30/20 Change 09/30/21 09/30/20 Change Total Revenue $ 38.8 $ 33.0 18 % $ 118.8 $ 91.1 30 % Non-Interest Expense (excl Goodwill Imp) 29.8 28.6 4 % 89.6 82.5 9 % Goodwill Impairment - 5.0 (100 %) - 5.0 (100 %) Income (Loss) Before Tax 8.1 (1.5 ) 640 % 25.2 0.8 3,050 % Net Income (Loss) 6.1 (1.0 ) 710 % 19.1 1.0 1,810 % Earnings (Loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) 500 % $ 0.25 $ 0.02 1,150 %

Additional Financial Highlights

Total assets increased by $447 million, or 9%, to $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $5.0 billion as of September 30, 2020. Excluding the short-term impact of the PPP loan program total assets increased by $882 million, or 21%, year over year.





The net interest margin increased by 18 basis points to 2.71% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 2.53% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a decline in the cost of funds during the first nine months of 2021.





The cost of funds declined to 0.36% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 compared to 0.59% for the three month period ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was driven by the lower cost of deposits which has occurred while deposit balances have grown by more than $1.0 billion year over year.





We have thirty-two convenient store locations open today. We are currently building a new store location in Ocean City, NJ which we expect to open during the fourth quarter of 2021.





Our residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. The Oak Mortgage team originated more than $713 million in mortgage loans over the last twelve months which continues to be near record highs for the Oak Mortgage Team.





Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 12.53% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 6.50% at September 30, 2021.





Book value per common share increased to $4.67 as of September 30, 2021 compared to $4.33 as of September 30, 2020.



Income Statement

The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended 09/30/21 06/30/21 % Change 09/30/20 % Change Net Interest Income $ 31,442 $ 30,639 3 % $ 22,930 37 % Non-interest Income 7,317 7,680 (5 %) 10,031 (27 %) Total Revenue 38,759 38,319 1 % 32,961



18



% Provision for Loan Losses 900 - 100 % 850 6 % Non-interest Expense 29,775 30,518 (2 %) 28,569 4 % Income (Loss) Before Goodwill Impairment 8,084 7,801 4 % 3,542 128 % Goodwill Impairment - - - % 5,011 (100 %) Income (Loss) Before Taxes 8,084 7,801 4 % (1,469 ) 650 % Provision (Benefit) for Taxes 1,988 1,867 6 % (503 ) 495 % Net Income (Loss) 6,096 5,934 3 % (966 ) 731 % Preferred Stock Dividend 875 875 0 % - 100 % Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders 5,221 5,059 3 % (966 ) 640 % Earnings (Loss) per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 0 % $ (0.02 ) 500 %

Net income increased to $6.1 million, or $0.08 per share, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.02) per share, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

We continue to demonstrate progress with operating leverage which drives improved earnings. Total revenue increased by 18% while non-interest expense excluding goodwill impairment increased by 4% during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020. Earnings during the prior year were impacted by a goodwill impairment charge in the amount of $5.0 million which did not recur in 2021.

Net interest income increased to $31.4 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $22.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the “Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy. We also continue to amortize the fees associated with the origination of PPP loans which is reported as interest income and is recognized over the life of the loans. Approximately $9 million in origination fees related to the PPP loan program have been deferred as of September 30, 2021 and will be recognized over the remaining life of the loans in future periods.

The net interest margin for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 increased by 19 basis points to 2.54% compared to 2.35% for the three month period ended September 30, 2020. The net interest margin declined by 10 basis points on a linked quarter basis primarily as a result of higher cash balances held during the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income declined to $7.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in mortgage banking income year over year as a result of a decline in residential mortgage loan originations driven by lower refinancing activity in the current year.

Excluding the goodwill impairment charge in 2020, non-interest expense increased by 4%, to $29.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $28.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The year over year growth was spread across all expense categories driven by the overall growth of the Bank.

A dividend on the outstanding shares of preferred stock in the amount of $0.9 million was declared and paid during the third quarter of 2021. The preferred stock was initially issued in August 2020 and pays a dividend at an annual rate of 7.00%.

Nine Months Ended 09/30/21 09/30/20 % Change Net Interest Income $ 93,513 $ 66,111 41 % Non-interest Income 25,272 25,000 1 % Total Revenue 118,785 91,111 30 % Provision for Loan Losses 3,900 2,800 39 % Non-interest Expense 89,640 82,505 9 % Income (Loss) Before Goodwill Impairment 25,245 5,806 335 % Goodwill Impairment - 5,011 (100 %) Income Before Taxes 25,245 795 3,075 % Provision (Benefit) for Taxes 6,147 (158 ) 3,991 % Net Income 19,098 953 1,904 % Preferred Stock Dividend 2,625 - 100 % Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders 16,473 953 1,629 % Earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.02 1,150 %

Net income increased to $19.1 million, or $0.25 per share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per share, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Similar to the results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, improved operating leverage also drove better earnings during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Total revenue increased by 30% while non-interest expense excluding the goodwill impairment charge increased by 9%, during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $93.5 million during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 compared to $66.1 million during the nine month period ended September 30, 2020. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the “Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy. We also continue to amortize the fees associated with the origination of PPP loans which is reported as interest income and is recognized over the life of the loans. The net interest margin for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 increased by 18 basis points to 2.71% compared to 2.53% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020. The improvement in the margin was primarily a result of a decline in the cost of funds to 0.42% during 2021 compared to 0.69% during 2020.

Non-interest income increased by $0.3 million, or 1%, to $25.3 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, compared to $25.0 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Growth in service fees and gains on the sale of SBA loans were offset by decreases in mortgage banking income, gains on the sale of investment securities and other non-interest income.

Excluding goodwill impairment, non-interest expense increased by 9%, to $89.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $82.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The year over year growth was spread across all expense categories driven by the overall growth of the Bank.

Deposits

Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):









Description







09/30/21







09/30/20



% Change







06/30/21



%

Change Demand noninterest-bearing $ 1,346,353 $ 1,049,169 28 % $ 1,258,162 7 % Demand interest-bearing 2,162,324 1,618,342 34 % 1,945,833 11 % Money market and savings 1,265,926 1,034,799 22 % 1,168,516 8 % Certificates of deposit 197,478 203,296 (3 %) 187,357 5 % Total deposits $ 4,972,081 $ 3,905,606 27 % $ 4,559,868 9 %

Deposits increased by $1.1 billion, or 27%, to $5.0 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.9 billion at September 30, 2020. This increase can be attributed to our strategy to expand the reach of our banking model which focuses on enhancing the total customer experience including in-store, on-line and mobile banking options. High levels of customer service and convenience across all delivery channels drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. We recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, including an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of 28%, year over year as a result of the successful execution of our strategy. The increase in demand deposits over the last twelve months is also a result of our participation in the PPP loan program. Many of the PPP loans originated were for small businesses that were previously not customers of Republic Bank. Many of these small businesses have chosen to move their primary banking relationship to Republic as a result of the outstanding level of service and cooperation they experienced during the PPP loan process. Commercial deposits were 45% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021.

Lending

Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):

Description 09/30/21 09/30/20 % Growth 06/30/21 % Growth Commercial and industrial $ 250,650 $ 228,145 10 % $ 212,003 18 % Owner occupied real estate 496,301 427,026 16 % 478,547 4 % Commercial real estate 775,168 676,460 15 % 736,293 5 % Construction and land development 153,132 164,671 (7 %) 160,945 (5 %) Residential mortgage 496,963 365,279 36 % 459,712 8 % Consumer and other 85,680

99,975 (13 %) 93,125 (7 %) Sub-total (excl PPP Loans) 2,257,894 1,961,556 15 % 2,140,625 5

% Paycheck protection program 239,120 667,842 (64 %) 380,798 (37 %) Total Loans $ 2,497,014 $ 2,629,398 (5 %) $ 2,521,423 (1 %)

Gross loans decreased by $132 million, or 5%, at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020. Loans originated through the PPP loan program continue to be repaid or forgiven by the SBA which offsets the growth experienced in other categories in the portfolio. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, gross loans increased by $296 million, or 15%, to $2.3 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2020. We continue to see results from the continued success with our relationship banking model which has driven a steady flow in quality loan demand. We experienced strongest growth in the owner-occupied real estate, commercial real estate and residential mortgage categories over the last twelve months.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality ratios are highlighted below:

Three Months Ended 09/30/21 06/30/21 09/30/20 Non-performing assets / capital and reserves 4 % 4 % 4 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.27 % Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans* 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses / gross loans* 0.77 % 0.75 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 133 % 123 % 95 %

*Note: PPP loans excluded when calculating % of total loan balances. See disclosure related to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.25% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans increased to 0.77% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 0.45% as of September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 133% at September 30, 2021 compared to 95% at September 30, 2020 as a result of the increase the allowance for loan losses over the last 12 months.

Capital

The Company’s capital ratios at September 30, 2021 were as follows:

Actual

09/30/21

Bancorp Actual

09/30/21

Bank Regulatory Guidelines

“Well Capitalized” Leverage Ratio 6.50% 6.24% 5.00% Common Equity Ratio 9.81% 11.45% 6.50% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital 11.92% 11.45% 8.00% Total Risk Based Capital 12.53% 12.07% 10.00% Tangible Common Equity 5.09% 5.94% n/a

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $324 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $303 million at September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to growth in retained earnings driven by net income over the last twelve months. Book value per common share increased to $4.67 at September 30, 2021 compared to $4.33 per share at September 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s financial results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial conditions, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The Company believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to better understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently.

About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Republic First Bank which does business under the name Republic Bank. Republic Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its thirty-two stores located in Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and New York City. Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with some of the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market. The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The words "would be," "could be," "should be," "probability," "risk," "target," "objective," "may," "will," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect" and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,560 $ 16,371 $ 43,689 Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 368,408 750,328 874,472 Total cash and cash equivalents 383,968 766,699 918,161 Securities - Available for sale 889,725 773,977 440,655 Securities - Held to maturity 1,377,253 1,057,842 688,939 Restricted stock 3,510 3,510 3,789 Total investment securities 2,270,488 1,835,329 1,133,383 Loans held for sale 16,991 14,408 42,549 Loans receivable 2,497,014 2,521,423 2,629,398 Allowance for loan losses (17,218 ) (16,110 ) (11,851 ) Net loans 2,479,796 2,505,313 2,617,547 Premises and equipment 125,301 123,675 124,034 Other real estate owned 532 852 1,113 Other assets 128,502 131,162 121,969 Total Assets $ 5,405,578 $ 5,377,438 $ 4,958,756 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,346,353 $ 1,258,162 $ 1,049,169 Interest bearing deposits 3,625,728 3,301,706 2,856,437 Total deposits 4,972,081 4,559,868 3,905,606 Short-term borrowings - 387,509 646,267 Subordinated debt 11,276 11,274 11,270 Other liabilities 98,708 98,346 92,675 Total Liabilities 5,082,065 5,056,997 4,655,818 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 20 20 20 Common stock 594 594 594 Additional paid-in capital 324,023 323,442 321,915 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 8,388 3,167 (11,263 ) Treasury stock at cost (3,725 ) (3,725 ) (3,725 ) Stock held by deferred compensation plan (183 ) (183 ) (183 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,604 ) (2,874 ) (4,420 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 323,513 320,441 302,938 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,405,578 $ 5,377,438 $ 4,958,756





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 27,380 $ 28,460 $ 24,683 $ 85,743 $ 67,593 Interest and dividends on investment securities 8,217 6,830 3,778 21,515 15,671 Interest on other interest earning assets 181 64 99 294 438 Total interest income 35,778 35,354 28,560 107,552 83,702 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 4,283 4,641 5,553 13,839 17,298 Interest on borrowed funds 53 74 77 200 293 Total interest expense 4,336 4,715 5,630 14,039 17,591 Net interest income 31,442 30,639 22,930 93,513 66,111 Provision for loan losses 900 - 850 3,900 2,800 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 30,542 30,639 22,080 89,613 63,311 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 3,283 3,260 2,134 10,503 6,166 Mortgage banking income 2,397 2,908 4,962 9,869 10,809 Gain on sale of SBA loans 641 633 649 2,035 1,567 Gain on sale of investment securities - 2 279 2 2,760 Other non-interest income 996 877 2,007 2,863 3,698 Total non-interest income 7,317 7,680 10,031 25,272 25,000 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 14,639 14,855 14,596 44,216 41,154 Occupancy and equipment 5,689 5,846 5,524 17,606 16,375 Legal and professional fees 1,074 1,048 940 3,147 2,879 Foreclosed real estate 120 492 80 710 437 Regulatory assessments and related fees 904 881 625 2,511 1,930 Goodwill impairment - - 5,011 - 5,011 Other operating expenses 7,349 7,396 6,804 21,450 19,730 Total non-interest expense 29,775 30,518 33,580 89,640 87,516 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,084 7,801 (1,469 ) 25,245 795 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,988 1,867 (503 ) 6,147 (158 ) Net income (loss) 6,096 5,934 (966 ) 19,098 953 Preferred stock dividends 875 875 - 2,625 - Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 5,221 $ 5,059 $ (966 ) $ 16,473 $ 953 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.02 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 58,895 58,875 58,853 58,877 58,851 Diluted 75,876 76,164 64,432 75,946 60,751





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Income (unaudited) For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 480,166 $ 181 0.15 % $ 306,222 $ 64 0.08 % $ 383,632 $ 99 0.10 % Investment securities 1,948,532 8,240 1.69 % 1,688,807 6,830 1.62 % 908,166 3,784 1.67 % Loans receivable 2,495,611 27,493 4.37 % 2,658,540 28,460 4.29 % 2,617,981 24,829 3.77 % Total interest-earning assets 4,924,309 35,914 2.89 % 4,653,569 35,354 3.05 % 3,909,779 28,712 2.92 % Other assets 248,095 262,404 269,071 Total assets $ 5,172,404 $ 4,915,973 $ 4,178,850 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand non interest-bearing $ 1,301,102 $ 1,230,690 $ 1,043,116 Demand interest-bearing 2,022,477 3,165 0.62 % 1,963,848 3,283 0.67 % 1,541,837 3,056 0.79 % Money market & savings 1,219,009 837 0.27 % 1,098,340 932 0.34 % 980,979 1,613 0.65 % Time deposits 193,816 281 0.58 % 187,093 425 0.91 % 217,554 884 1.62 % Total deposits 4,736,404 4,283 0.36 % 4,479,971 4,640 0.42 % 3,783,486 5,553 0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,435,302 4,283 0.49 % 3,249,281 4,641 0.57 % 2,740,370 5,553 0.81 % Other borrowings 11,276 53 1.86 % 21,104 74 1.41 % 32,343 77 0.95 % . Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,446,578 4,336 0.50 % 3,270,385 4,715 0.58 % 2,772,713 5,630 0.81 % Total deposits and other borrowings 4,747,680 4,336 0.36 % 4,501,075 4,715 0.42 % 3,815,829 5,630 0.59 % Non interest-bearing liabilities 100,773 100,272 88,773 Shareholders' equity 323,951 314,626 274,248 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,172,404 $ 4,915,973 $ 4,178,850 Net interest income $ 31,578 $ 30,639 $ 23,082 Net interest spread 2.39 % 2.47 % 2.11 % Net interest margin 2.54 % 2.64 % 2.35 % Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Income (unaudited) For the nine months ended For the nine months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 332,590 $ 294 0.12 % $ 221,698 $ 438 0.26 % Securities 1,691,294 21,579 1.70 % 1,032,289 15,687 2.03 % Loans receivable 2,609,622 86,086 4.41 % 2,255,283 68,032 4.03 % Total interest-earning assets 4,633,506 107,959 3.12 % 3,509,270 84,157 3.20 % Other assets 262,383 265,484 Total assets $ 4,895,889 $ 3,774,754 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand non interest-bearing $ 1,207,065 $ 891,385 Demand interest-bearing 1,945,074 9,706 0.67 % 1,426,181 9,333 0.87 % Money market & savings 1,110,962 2,888 0.35 % 864,517 4,827 0.75 % Time deposits 188,613 1,245 0.88 % 217,526 3,138 1.93 % Total deposits 4,451,714 13,839 0.42 % 3,399,609 17,298 0.68 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,244,649 13,839 0.57 % 2,508,224 17,298 0.92 % Other borrowings 26,019 200 1.03 % 29,932 293 1.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,270,668 14,039 0.57 % 2,538,156 17,591 0.93 % Total deposits and other borrowings 4,477,733 14,039 0.42 % 3,429,541 17,591 0.69 % Non interest-bearing liabilities 101,678 85,841 Shareholders' equity 316,478 259,372 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,895,889 $ 3,774,754 Net interest income $ 93,920 $ 66,566 Net interest spread 2.55 % 2.27 % Net interest margin 2.71 % 2.53 % Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data (unaudited) Year Three months ended ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Dec 31 September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Balance at beginning of period $ 16,110 $ 16,091 $ 11,040 $ 9,266 $ 12,975 $ 9,266 Provision charged to operating expense 900 - 850 4,200 3,900 2,800 17,010 16,091 11,890 13,466 16,875 12,066 Recoveries on loans charged-off: Commercial 60 43 10 51 250 41 Consumer 149 49 3 13 201 10 Total recoveries 209 92 13 64 451 51 Loans charged-off: Commercial 1 (61 ) (50 ) (448 ) (60 ) (199 ) Consumer (2 ) (12 ) (2 ) (107 ) (48 ) (67 ) Total charged-off (1 ) (73 ) (52 ) (555 ) (108 ) (266 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries 208 19 (39 ) (491 ) 343 (215 ) Balance at end of period $ 17,218 $ 16,110 $ 11,851 $ 12,975 $ 17,218 $ 11,851 Net (charge-offs) recoveries as a percentage of average loans outstanding (0.03 %) (0.00 %) 0.01 % 0.02 % (0.02 %) 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 0.69 % 0.64 % 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.69 % 0.45 %





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Non-Performing Loans and Assets (unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate $ 10,040 $ 10,069 $ 10,628 $ 10,232 $ 10,641 Consumer and other 2,892 1,982 2,562 2,014 1,808 Total non-accrual loans 12,932 12,051 13,190 12,246 12,449 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 13 996 - 612 - Total non-performing loans 12,945 13,047 13,190 12,858 12,449 Other real estate owned 532 852 1,188 1,188 1,113 Total non-performing assets $ 13,477 $ 13,899 $ 14,378 $ 14,046 $ 13,562 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.47 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.27 % Non-performing loan coverage 133.01 % 123.48 % 121.99 % 100.91 % 95.20 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loans 0.69 % 0.64 % 0.59 % 0.49 % 0.45 % Non-performing assets / capital plus allowance for loan losses 3.96 % 4.13 % 4.44 % 4.37 % 4.31 %







