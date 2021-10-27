The 4Less Group, Inc. (FLES) Announces Agreement with WHI Solutions, Inc. (WHI), to Power their Automotive Marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, with their Leading 4.3 billion Vehicles Fitment Application Tool

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group (OTCQB: FLES) is pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement with WHI Solutions, Inc. (WHI), the leading provider of cloud-based solutions to automotive parts sellers, to power their Automotive Marketplace.

“We are excited that AutoPart4Less has selected WHI’s automotive parts catalog to power their marketplace. WHI is the industry-leading provider of automotive parts fitment data with over 4.3 billion vehicle fitment applications for more than 15 million parts and coverage going back as far as 120 years. In 2020 more than $5 billion dollars in online part sales have been made using the WHI catalog,” Stated Kevin Culpepper, Sales Director for WHI.

“The WHI relationship will help allow us to reach our goal of millions of parts on our platform with multiple sellers for each part listed and is a significant step towards becoming the leading site for all automotive parts and a world-class marketplace for sellers and buyers alike,” Said Christopher Davenport, founder, president, and CEO of AutoParts4Less.com “Additionally, we look forward to accessing WHI’s industry-leading integrations to over 30,000 automotive fulfillment centers”.

“The WHI data will greatly enhance the ability of buyers to find the correct part for their car or truck as more sellers join the platform,” continued Tim Armes, President of the 4Less Group, Inc.

About WHI Solutions. Inc.

WHI Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of cloud-based solutions to automotive parts sellers

Founded in 1999 and acquired by eBay in 2012. They are:

#1 in B2B eCommerce platform that exceeded $5 billion in sales in 2020.

Most comprehensive parts database with over 4,800 parts catalogs.

Customers in 10 countries and Products in 3 languages.

Inc. Magazine Top 5000

Regional Offices in Westchester, NY (HQ) and Los Angeles, CA

About AutoParts4Less.com

AutoParts4Less.com is a multi-vendor online marketplace dedicated to automotive parts. The wholly owned subsidiary of The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers and qualified sellers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RV’s on a single platform.

With the launch of their automotive marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com, the company expects to eventually have available for sale millions of unique SKUs, as well as multiple sellers for most SKUs listed which in turn will provide customers with more options. The Company is developing best in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and various other services to the websites. Current marketing and branding strategy presently consist of strong SEO traffic, pay-per-click as well as sponsoring drivers in the NASCAR motor sports.

Additionally, as a platform business model, the AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers.

Information on FLES can be found at www.the4lessgroup.com .

